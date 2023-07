As you know, its going worldwide, no-one outside the UK knows Everton is in Liverpool, so it's pointless mentioning them, it would just confuse the viewers



This is true you know, I was born in Liverpool and my family moved to Australia when I was 6 weeks old ... due to my birthplace I was always a nominal LFC fan but as a kid I was only interested in Aussie Rules, and my team was Carlton, the Navy Blues. It wasn't until I went to live in England at age 23 and befriended an Everton fan at work that I learned there was blue team from Liverpool ... well thank my lucky stars I didn't know that as a kid, because I surely would have chosen them!