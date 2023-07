I'm surprised it wasn't mentioned that Forest Green played Everton u-21s the other day, the big Dunc friendship Cup or something I'd imagine, naturally the Shite lost 1 nil.



Their preseason is as shite and dysfunctional as the rest of the club. They had two friendlies, Wigan and Tranmere, on the same day, splitting their already threadbare squad in two, a first team game and an u21 game. Dyche went to the u21 game, didn't manage just watched, and missed the senior team get a rare win.