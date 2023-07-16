« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33640 on: Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July 16, 2023, 04:16:42 pm
Should be a months ban for mentioning the Origi goal without posting the gif



Needs this as well for good measure

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>
IMG-0614" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>upload images[/url]
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33641 on: Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm »
Wonder if Everton are insisting in relegation pay clauses in new contracts.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33642 on: Yesterday at 02:34:20 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:48:04 am
I wonder if they can now put a bid in for the commonwealth games after Victoria Australia pulled out. Can see it being their best chance of getting the stadium finished.

It would have to be a small running track
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33643 on: Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:56:16 am
10 whole comments before someone blames Liverpool (Heysel). Great restraint there.
They really are something else when it comes to blame shifting and absolving themselves of responsibility for their own actions. They absolutely love wallowing in self-pity and finger pointing.

Since the 1980s Man United have gone from a laughing stock to building a two decades long dynasty, then reverted back to being a laughing stock again whilst being smashed 7-0 at Anfield. In that time, Everton have whinged, moaned, griped and wallowed in their own ineptitude and done absolutely nothing.

The 1984 Kings of Europe and the biggest losers due to the ban were Liverpool Football Club. The club did nothing wrong at Heysel and tried to get the game moved from the crumbling dump beforehand but were dismissed by UEFA, as were the concerns LFC had.

Liverpool Football Club had actually won the European Cup four times between 77 and 84, not just postulated that they might have won it had they entered. The club lost a European dynasty due to something it had no control over. The Everton that could have entered in 1986 won absolutely nothing domestically, yet we are to believe they'd have walked to the final of the European Cup and won it comfortably.  ::) Everton always talk the talk, but very rarely walk the walk.

Since those dark days Liverpool Football Club has picked itself up, dusted itself down and won every single honour in the club game both at home and in Europe.

All this in the same timeframe where Everton have wallowed in their own misplaced victimhood and blamed everything but themselves for their shambolic showing.

In the meantime, Leicester City have come from nowhere, become English champions then got relegated again. All while Everton sat hopelessly in their learned helplessness.

They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33644 on: Yesterday at 03:01:59 pm »
Well said SOS...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33645 on: Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm
They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.


Oh come off the fence and say what you really think
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33646 on: Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 01:20:22 pm
Begovic turned down a new deal and has signed for QPR instead.

Who finished 20th in the Championship last season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33647 on: Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm


Well said, they should be known as Self Pity FC.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33648 on: Yesterday at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm
Well said, they should be known as Self Pity FC.
Pity Seeking, Shit Reeking, Financial Leeking, Boo Shreiking, Child Freaking, Ground Creeking, ever giving Pepsi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33649 on: Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm »
Nice of them to allow Johnny Evans time to sign a short term deal with United while they scramble together some cash to pay his wages. You wouldn't get that level of commitment to player welfare from the redshite.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33650 on: Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm
They really are something else when it comes to blame shifting and absolving themselves of responsibility for their own actions. They absolutely love wallowing in self-pity and finger pointing.

Since the 1980s Man United have gone from a laughing stock to building a two decades long dynasty, then reverted back to being a laughing stock again whilst being smashed 7-0 at Anfield. In that time, Everton have whinged, moaned, griped and wallowed in their own ineptitude and done absolutely nothing.

The 1984 Kings of Europe and the biggest losers due to the ban were Liverpool Football Club. The club did nothing wrong at Heysel and tried to get the game moved from the crumbling dump beforehand but were dismissed by UEFA, as were the concerns LFC had.

Liverpool Football Club had actually won the European Cup four times between 77 and 84, not just postulated that they might have won it had they entered. The club lost a European dynasty due to something it had no control over. The Everton that could have entered in 1986 won absolutely nothing domestically, yet we are to believe they'd have walked to the final of the European Cup and won it comfortably.  ::) Everton always talk the talk, but very rarely walk the walk.

Since those dark days Liverpool Football Club has picked itself up, dusted itself down and won every single honour in the club game both at home and in Europe.

All this in the same timeframe where Everton have wallowed in their own misplaced victimhood and blamed everything but themselves for their shambolic showing.

In the meantime, Leicester City have come from nowhere, become English champions then got relegated again. All while Everton sat hopelessly in their learned helplessness.

They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.

Absolutely.

I'm tired of hearing about the sound Everton fans - as long as you don't talk football with them. If you can't discuss football with them then they're not sound fans. You shouldn't be treading on eggshells around someone because they might suffer a psychotic break if you bring up a subject you're both supposed to enjoy and have in common.

I'm also tired of hearing about how it's a minority, and that GOT doesn't reflect the majority of the fanbase. If the majority has been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe, then that speaks for itself. You shouldn't be allowing these people to speak for you or your club.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33651 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:17:47 am
Paul the Esk with yet another doom laden prognostication of their financial status!

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/23-24/comment/editorial/43707.html
93% wages to turnover still!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33652 on: Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm »
Worst run club in Football, dodgy AF accounting, dodgy AF ownership.

They should be called Enron FC.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33653 on: Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm
Worst run club in Football, dodgy AF accounting, dodgy AF ownership.

They should be called Enron FC.
They always have been since the days of selling Alan Ball to Arsenal when he didn't want to go.
Kendall had a brief spell of joy with them in the 80s.
They won an FA Cup in 95 and fuck all since.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33654 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm »
The sooner these shite are flushed the better.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33655 on: Yesterday at 06:12:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm
Who finished 20th in the Championship last season.
egg zackly
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33656 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm
They always have been since the days of selling Alan Ball to Arsenal when he didn't want to go.
Kendall had a brief spell of joy with them in the 80s.
They won an FA Cup in 95 and fuck all since.

I can remember them gleefully singing Ee Aye, We Got Alan Ball, We Got Alan Ball when they signed him from Blackpool despite our interest in him. In 1966 we were at very similar levels in terms of finance and playing ability and them getting Ball from Balackpool was quite a coup.

A few months later we also signed a raw teenager from Blackpool who went on to win every trophy with Liverpool except the League Cup with the added bonus of REALLY pissing of Everton fans with his Everton are Tragic rendition at one of his many trophy parades. Despite Liverpool laying fallow for a few years signing Emlyn Hughes regenerated   Us.

 Who knows what Evertons trajectory would have been if theyd have kept Ball?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33657 on: Yesterday at 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm
Absolutely.

I'm tired of hearing about the sound Everton fans - as long as you don't talk football with them. If you can't discuss football with them then they're not sound fans. You shouldn't be treading on eggshells around someone because they might suffer a psychotic break if you bring up a subject you're both supposed to enjoy and have in common.

I'm also tired of hearing about how it's a minority, and that GOT doesn't reflect the majority of the fanbase. If the majority has been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe, then that speaks for itself. You shouldn't be allowing these people to speak for you or your club.

This sound thing is a myth. Lived in the city all my life and hand on heart I could count on one hand how many sound non bitter evertonians I have met in my life and non of them are my own family who are 80% blues. Good people who are always there for family but mention Liverpool and they turn into absolute fucking gremlins.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33658 on: Yesterday at 08:21:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm
...and them getting Ball from Balackpool was quite a coup.


was certainly germane to the discussion...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33659 on: Yesterday at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm
I can remember them gleefully singing Ee Aye, We Got Alan Ball, We Got Alan Ball when they signed him from Blackpool despite our interest in him. In 1966 we were at very similar levels in terms of finance and playing ability and them getting Ball from Balackpool was quite a coup.

A few months later we also signed a raw teenager from Blackpool who went on to win every trophy with Liverpool except the League Cup with the added bonus of REALLY pissing of Everton fans with his Everton are Tragic rendition at one of his many trophy parades. Despite Liverpool laying fallow for a few years signing Emlyn Hughes regenerated   Us.

 Who knows what Evertons trajectory would have been if theyd have kept Ball?
Emlyn is a saint.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33660 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:40:28 pm
Emlyn is a saint.

Time for your daily Everton are Shite mantra? :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33661 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
20 year old Alan Ball and teenage Emlyn Hughes in the same Blackpool team must have brought the energy, Ball's transfer must have been a huge part of their relegation in 1967.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33662 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
20 year old Alan Ball and teenage Emlyn Hughes in the same Blackpool team must have brought the energy, Ball's transfer must have been a huge part of their relegation in 1967.
And some squeeky interviews as well
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33663 on: Today at 12:41:53 am »
 is it true what Shankly said youre worth fuck all
Oh Alan Ball.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33664 on: Today at 01:01:15 am »
Mentions of Alan Ball reminds me of the time when he Was Man City manager in the 95/96 season, we played City twice in 3 days one match in the league cup, the other in the league, & we scored 10 goals against them [won 4-0 in the cup & 6-0 in the league] by god City were shit back then. ;D

Come last match of the season, City were in a 3 way relegation fight with Coventry & Southampton all level on points but Southampton & Coventry had better goal difference Coventry, so City needed to ton & hope Coventry & Southampton don't win, City were at home to Liverpool, & we went 2-0 up at halftime, however City pulled it back to 2-2 in the 78th minute.

A few minutes before fulltime, someone gave out a score that Southampton were losing, so City only needed the draw to stay up, cue instructions from the City bench to the City players to sit back & hold on to 2-2, however it was false info Southampton were drawing, so cue panicking City bence shouting at the City players they still needed another goal, but it was too late for City, the match finished 2-2 & City were relegated ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33665 on: Today at 04:25:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:01:15 am


Come last match of the season, City were in a 3 way relegation fight with Coventry & Southampton all level on points but Southampton & Coventry had better goal difference Coventry, so City needed to ton & hope Coventry & Southampton don't win, City were at home to Liverpool, & we went 2-0 up at halftime, however City pulled it back to 2-2 in the 78th minute.

A few minutes before fulltime, someone gave out a score that Southampton were losing, so City only needed the draw to stay up, cue instructions from the City bench to the City players to sit back & hold on to 2-2, however it was false info Southampton were drawing, so cue panicking City bence shouting at the City players they still needed another goal, but it was too late for City, the match finished 2-2 & City were relegated ;D

 I still remember Steve Lomas keeping the ball near the corner flag thinking that's all he had to do because City was safe. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33666 on: Today at 04:50:56 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm
Absolutely.

I'm tired of hearing about the sound Everton fans - as long as you don't talk football with them. If you can't discuss football with them then they're not sound fans. You shouldn't be treading on eggshells around someone because they might suffer a psychotic break if you bring up a subject you're both supposed to enjoy and have in common.

I'm also tired of hearing about how it's a minority, and that GOT doesn't reflect the majority of the fanbase. If the majority has been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe, then that speaks for itself. You shouldn't be allowing these people to speak for you or your club.

Two genuine close friends who are blues who are some of the best people I know.
All other friends from Uni are reds and I spent over twenty years living in the city from my days at uni.

A mate of mine has a nephew that's a bluenose and again, a great lad and none of them get into blaming Liverpool or any of that crap. That's possibly because they are well adjusted lads who've not let the RS become the only important thing in football.

By and large the random blues I've met outside of my friends are absolute gobshites. Yes there are more unhinged versions of them online, but if you've been been towards the anny road at the derby in the last 20 years. This "minority" myth is just that. A myth.

Older and more knowledgeable reds than me say they did have a great side in 85 and if Heysel hadn't have happened they'd have been in the European cup and been in with a decent shout.

That being said that side went on to get 4 less points the following season and not win their domestic league.

Shot their load in the fa cup final after going one nil up in the first half and lost to sixth place Chelsea in the league cup, a point that effectively ends their argument that they'd walk the European Cup in 86.
