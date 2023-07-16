10 whole comments before someone blames Liverpool (Heysel). Great restraint there.



They really are something else when it comes to blame shifting and absolving themselves of responsibility for their own actions. They absolutely love wallowing in self-pity and finger pointing.Since the 1980s Man United have gone from a laughing stock to building a two decades long dynasty, then reverted back to being a laughing stock again whilst being smashed 7-0 at Anfield. In that time, Everton have whinged, moaned, griped and wallowed in their own ineptitude and done absolutely nothing.The 1984 Kings of Europe and the biggest losers due to the ban were Liverpool Football Club. The club did nothing wrong at Heysel and tried to get the game moved from the crumbling dump beforehand but were dismissed by UEFA, as were the concerns LFC had.Liverpool Football Club had actually won the European Cup four times between 77 and 84, not just postulated that they might have won it had they entered. The club lost a European dynasty due to something it had no control over. The Everton that could have entered in 1986 won absolutely nothing domestically, yet we are to believe they'd have walked to the final of the European Cup and won it comfortably.Everton always talk the talk, but very rarely walk the walk.Since those dark days Liverpool Football Club has picked itself up, dusted itself down and won every single honour in the club game both at home and in Europe.All this in the same timeframe where Everton have wallowed in their own misplaced victimhood and blamed everything but themselves for their shambolic showing.In the meantime, Leicester City have come from nowhere, become English champions then got relegated again. All while Everton sat hopelessly in their learned helplessness.They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?Everton that.