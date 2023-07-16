« previous next »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33640 on: Today at 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July 16, 2023, 04:16:42 pm
Should be a months ban for mentioning the Origi goal without posting the gif



Needs this as well for good measure

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>
Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33641 on: Today at 02:31:39 pm »
Wonder if Everton are insisting in relegation pay clauses in new contracts.
Offline Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33642 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 10:48:04 am
I wonder if they can now put a bid in for the commonwealth games after Victoria Australia pulled out. Can see it being their best chance of getting the stadium finished.

It would have to be a small running track
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33643 on: Today at 02:58:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:56:16 am
10 whole comments before someone blames Liverpool (Heysel). Great restraint there.
They really are something else when it comes to blame shifting and absolving themselves of responsibility for their own actions. They absolutely love wallowing in self-pity and finger pointing.

Since the 1980s Man United have gone from a laughing stock to building a two decades long dynasty, then reverted back to being a laughing stock again whilst being smashed 7-0 at Anfield. In that time, Everton have whinged, moaned, griped and wallowed in their own ineptitude and done absolutely nothing.

The 1984 Kings of Europe and the biggest losers due to the ban were Liverpool Football Club. The club did nothing wrong at Heysel and tried to get the game moved from the crumbling dump beforehand but were dismissed by UEFA, as were the concerns LFC had.

Liverpool Football Club had actually won the European Cup four times between 77 and 84, not just postulated that they might have won it had they entered. The club lost a European dynasty due to something it had no control over. The Everton that could have entered in 1986 won absolutely nothing domestically, yet we are to believe they'd have walked to the final of the European Cup and won it comfortably.  ::) Everton always talk the talk, but very rarely walk the walk.

Since those dark days Liverpool Football Club has picked itself up, dusted itself down and won every single honour in the club game both at home and in Europe.

All this in the same timeframe where Everton have wallowed in their own misplaced victimhood and blamed everything but themselves for their shambolic showing.

In the meantime, Leicester City have come from nowhere, become English champions then got relegated again. All while Everton sat hopelessly in their learned helplessness.

They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.

Offline 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33644 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Well said SOS...
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33645 on: Today at 03:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:58:00 pm
They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.


Oh come off the fence and say what you really think
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33646 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:20:22 pm
Begovic turned down a new deal and has signed for QPR instead.

Who finished 20th in the Championship last season.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33647 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:58:00 pm


Well said, they should be known as Self Pity FC.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33648 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:50:15 pm
Well said, they should be known as Self Pity FC.
Pity Seeking, Shit Reeking, Financial Leeking, Boo Shreiking, Child Freaking, Ground Creeking, ever giving Pepsi
Online Jwils21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33649 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Nice of them to allow Johnny Evans time to sign a short term deal with United while they scramble together some cash to pay his wages. You wouldn't get that level of commitment to player welfare from the redshite.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33650 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:58:00 pm
They really are something else when it comes to blame shifting and absolving themselves of responsibility for their own actions. They absolutely love wallowing in self-pity and finger pointing.

Since the 1980s Man United have gone from a laughing stock to building a two decades long dynasty, then reverted back to being a laughing stock again whilst being smashed 7-0 at Anfield. In that time, Everton have whinged, moaned, griped and wallowed in their own ineptitude and done absolutely nothing.

The 1984 Kings of Europe and the biggest losers due to the ban were Liverpool Football Club. The club did nothing wrong at Heysel and tried to get the game moved from the crumbling dump beforehand but were dismissed by UEFA, as were the concerns LFC had.

Liverpool Football Club had actually won the European Cup four times between 77 and 84, not just postulated that they might have won it had they entered. The club lost a European dynasty due to something it had no control over. The Everton that could have entered in 1986 won absolutely nothing domestically, yet we are to believe they'd have walked to the final of the European Cup and won it comfortably.  ::) Everton always talk the talk, but very rarely walk the walk.

Since those dark days Liverpool Football Club has picked itself up, dusted itself down and won every single honour in the club game both at home and in Europe.

All this in the same timeframe where Everton have wallowed in their own misplaced victimhood and blamed everything but themselves for their shambolic showing.

In the meantime, Leicester City have come from nowhere, become English champions then got relegated again. All while Everton sat hopelessly in their learned helplessness.

They are pathetic. Absolutely and utterly pathetic. A gutless, spineless club with a mostly gutless, spineless fanbase. I mean why bother taking personal responsibility and building your own club when you can be lazy, entitled no marks wallowing in your own misery whilst blaming others instead?

Everton that.

Absolutely.

I'm tired of hearing about the sound Everton fans - as long as you don't talk football with them. If you can't discuss football with them then they're not sound fans. You shouldn't be treading on eggshells around someone because they might suffer a psychotic break if you bring up a subject you're both supposed to enjoy and have in common.

I'm also tired of hearing about how it's a minority, and that GOT doesn't reflect the majority of the fanbase. If the majority has been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe, then that speaks for itself. You shouldn't be allowing these people to speak for you or your club.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33651 on: Today at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:17:47 am
Paul the Esk with yet another doom laden prognostication of their financial status!

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/23-24/comment/editorial/43707.html
93% wages to turnover still!
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33652 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Absolutely.

I'm tired of hearing about the sound Everton fans - as long as you don't talk football with them. If you can't discuss football with them then they're not sound fans. You shouldn't be treading on eggshells around someone because they might suffer a psychotic break if you bring up a subject you're both supposed to enjoy and have in common.

I'm also tired of hearing about how it's a minority, and that GOT doesn't reflect the majority of the fanbase. If the majority has been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe, then that speaks for itself. You shouldn't be allowing these people to speak for you or your club.


My Blue friends
















Online RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33653 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
Worst run club in Football, dodgy AF accounting, dodgy AF ownership.

They should be called Enron FC.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33654 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:09:16 pm
Worst run club in Football, dodgy AF accounting, dodgy AF ownership.

They should be called Enron FC.
They always have been since the days of selling Alan Ball to Arsenal when he didn't want to go.
Kendall had a brief spell of joy with them in the 80s.
They won an FA Cup in 95 and fuck all since.
