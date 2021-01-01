Should be a months ban for mentioning the Origi goal without posting the gifNeeds this as well for good measure<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>
I think he is actually the perfect goalie for the bitters, they both have a similar lack of awareness, albeit his is also positional in addition to self.
Reports that Morelos is interested in a move there from Rangers. Made for them
He'll be in the Gwladys fighting toddlers within a month.
Reports that Morelos is interested in a move there from Rangers. Made for them
one of the best moments in any sport. Virgil turning his back in disgust with himself after shanking the shot only makes it better.
Its up there with the best of Laurel and Hardy only bettered by Pickers trying to save a shot against Newcastle when he was a yard behind the goal line.Think they were winning 2-1 and it needed up 3-2 to Newcastle?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]