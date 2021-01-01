« previous next »
Should be a months ban for mentioning the Origi goal without posting the gif



Needs this as well for good measure

one of the best moments in any sport.  :)

Virgil turning his back in disgust with himself after shanking the shot only makes it better.
Everton that.
I think he is actually the perfect goalie for the bitters, they both have a similar lack of awareness, albeit his is also positional in addition to self.

THE ULTIMATE DAMNATION
Reports that Morelos is interested in a move there from Rangers.
Made for  them
Reports that Morelos is interested in a move there from Rangers.
Made for  them

He'll be in the Gwladys fighting toddlers within a month.
He'll be in the Gwladys fighting toddlers within a month.
:)
Reports that Morelos is interested in a move there from Rangers.
Made for  them
Big Dunc approves
one of the best moments in any sport.  :)

Virgil turning his back in disgust with himself after shanking the shot only makes it better.

Not convinced it is even the best everton gif, the crowd ones of depression at an el game and the classic fuuuuuuck top it.  ;D
Its up there with the best of Laurel and Hardy only bettered by Pickers trying to save a shot against Newcastle when he was a yard behind the goal line.

Think they were winning 2-1 and it needed up 3-2 to Newcastle?

Salah scored in the derby last season at Anfield with Pickford awol in his area. Trying to intercept a ball 10 yards behind Salah.
one of the best moments in any sport.  :)

Virgil turning his back in disgust with himself after shanking the shot only makes it better.
Has anyone ever set that Pickford classic to the Benny Hill theme?
one of the best moments in any sport.  :)

Virgil turning his back in disgust with himself after shanking the shot only makes it better.

I love that bit. You can just see Virg at the top and it looks like he appeals for a corner
