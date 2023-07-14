« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,521
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33560 on: July 14, 2023, 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 14, 2023, 11:10:27 am
Give me a Coleman/Keane/Evans/Young backline. That'd probably be 140 odd years old. Not sure about Keane but all of the other three have had lengthy injury problems in the past. Was actually surprised to see Young hasn't missed many games in the last 5 years or so, always had him down as a perma-crock which I think he might have been at United.
I think they'd defend better with Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,733
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33561 on: July 14, 2023, 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 14, 2023, 09:40:53 pm
I think they'd defend better with Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.



Likely earn more than 4+20 points...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,361
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33562 on: July 14, 2023, 11:27:57 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 14, 2023, 11:19:06 pm
Likely earn more than 4+20 points...

Thanks mate. Is that me at left back?
Logged

PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33563 on: Yesterday at 12:22:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 14, 2023, 07:38:54 am
These free transfers surely tell us everything we need to know about Everton's financial condition.

I know a lot of people think they'll escape relegation again this year; but whilst relegation is never guaranteed, you have to look at these signings and think they have to be one of the favourites to go down?

Everton's financial troubles are well documented. Staying up this season has only prolonged their agony ...
Logged

Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33564 on: Yesterday at 12:24:12 am »
At this rate the average of age of their squad will be more than the number of points that they'll get
Logged

jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33565 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 am »
Resounding 2-1 win yesterday against a semi-pro Swiss side that no one has ever heard of. We might be at risk of underestimating their title challenge this season.
Logged

only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,809
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33566 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 14, 2023, 11:19:06 pm
Likely earn more than 4+20 points...
Throw your children well....
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33567 on: Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:46:03 am
Resounding 2-1 win yesterday against a semi-pro Swiss side that no one has ever heard of. We might be at risk of underestimating their title challenge this season.

Damn, that's almost as much of a statement result as their 22-0 win over ATV Irdning.
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33568 on: Yesterday at 12:11:59 pm »
wait! SEMI pro? arf
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,483
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33569 on: Yesterday at 12:26:56 pm »
Was in the car last night and Radio Merseyside had some blue being interviewed.
I could have sworn they were talking about Everton v Stade Lyonnaise
Turns out I was wrong

This blue sounded like a journo of sorts (fan channel?) and was talking up Dyche and his period of stability at the end of last season. Apparently he is building for the future.
He was also talking about the latest gem (his words) to be extracted from the diamond mine at Finch Farm. Some young lad who was on loan in Div1. Cannnon?

It was all very much positive spin on the fact that they are building on Dyche experience.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33570 on: Yesterday at 03:32:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:26:56 pm
Was in the car last night and Radio Merseyside had some blue being interviewed.
I could have sworn they were talking about Everton v Stade Lyonnaise
Turns out I was wrong

This blue sounded like a journo of sorts (fan channel?) and was talking up Dyche and his period of stability at the end of last season. Apparently he is building for the future.
He was also talking about the latest gem (his words) to be extracted from the diamond mine at Finch Farm. Some young lad who was on loan in Div1. Cannnon?

It was all very much positive spin on the fact that they are building on Dyche experience.
Tommy Cannon at the world's biggest comedy club, how utterly Everton.
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,282
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33571 on: Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:26:56 pm
Was in the car last night and Radio Merseyside had some blue being interviewed.
I could have sworn they were talking about Everton v Stade Lyonnaise
Turns out I was wrong

This blue sounded like a journo of sorts (fan channel?) and was talking up Dyche and his period of stability at the end of last season. Apparently he is building for the future.
He was also talking about the latest gem (his words) to be extracted from the diamond mine at Finch Farm. Some young lad who was on loan in Div1. Cannnon?

It was all very much positive spin on the fact that they are building on Dyche experience.

They are absolutely obsessed with finding hidden gems . The last one they unearthed was the cubic zirconium, Ross Barkley, who left them standing at the altar after he jibbed them for Chelsea.

I know we sometimes talk up our youngsters but theirs seem to have a very short shelf life before they disappear into obscurity. Once Evertons touched you..
Logged

CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,588
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33572 on: Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Nothing has changed I see, bad set of fannies.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,345
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33573 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm »
According to a report from the Daily Star, United were hopeful of snapping up Pickford for £45m  but Everton are said to have demanded £70m for the 29-year-old, who produced a string of inspired performances to help keep the Toffees in the Premier League last season.

And the rumoured fee agreed for Onana would keep Man Utd within that budget: Inter have reportedly agreed to sell the 27-year-old Cameroonian for an initial 50m (£42.9m).
==============================


Heat on Everton to lower their evaluation....hopefully.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33574 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm
They are absolutely obsessed with finding hidden gems . The last one they unearthed was the cubic zirconium, Ross Barkley, who left them standing at the altar after he jibbed them for Chelsea.

I know we sometimes talk up our youngsters but theirs seem to have a very short shelf life before they disappear into obscurity. Once Evertons touched you..
Ross Barkley. John Stones, Anthony Gardner, Frannie Jeffers, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms, Wayne Rooney.....
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33575 on: Today at 12:47:27 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
According to a report from the Daily Star, United were hopeful of snapping up Pickford for £45m  but Everton are said to have demanded £70m for the 29-year-old, who produced a string of inspired performances to help keep the Toffees in the Premier League last season.

And the rumoured fee agreed for Onana would keep Man Utd within that budget: Inter have reportedly agreed to sell the 27-year-old Cameroonian for an initial 50m (£42.9m).
==============================


Heat on Everton to lower their evaluation....hopefully.  ;D
I would say £45m is an excellent amount to get for Barney, I doubt Ten Haag really prefers Pickford to Onana but they do need to look like they have an alternative to help their bargaining position. Everton just desperate for any cash from anyone
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33576 on: Today at 12:54:33 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:45:05 am
Ross Barkley. John Stones, Anthony Gardner, Frannie Jeffers, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms, Wayne Rooney.....


No Danny Cadamarteri?
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,039
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33577 on: Today at 01:09:47 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm
They are absolutely obsessed with finding hidden gems . The last one they unearthed was the cubic zirconium, Ross Barkley, who left them standing at the altar after he jibbed them for Chelsea.

I know we sometimes talk up our youngsters but theirs seem to have a very short shelf life before they disappear into obscurity. Once Evertons touched you..

Technically Anthony Gordon - who left as fast as he possibly could. Even tried to leave in the summer of 2022 to Chelsea.
Logged
