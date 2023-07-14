According to a report from the Daily Star, United were hopeful of snapping up Pickford for £45m but Everton are said to have demanded £70m for the 29-year-old, who produced a string of inspired performances to help keep the Toffees in the Premier League last season.
And the rumoured fee agreed for Onana would keep Man Utd within that budget: Inter have reportedly agreed to sell the 27-year-old Cameroonian for an initial 50m (£42.9m).
==============================
Heat on Everton to lower their evaluation....hopefully.