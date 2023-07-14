Was in the car last night and Radio Merseyside had some blue being interviewed.

I could have sworn they were talking about Everton v Stade Lyonnaise

Turns out I was wrong



This blue sounded like a journo of sorts (fan channel?) and was talking up Dyche and his period of stability at the end of last season. Apparently he is building for the future.

He was also talking about the latest gem (his words) to be extracted from the diamond mine at Finch Farm. Some young lad who was on loan in Div1. Cannnon?



It was all very much positive spin on the fact that they are building on Dyche experience.