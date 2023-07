Evans would be mental, they'll have a back line that is literally over 100 years old



Two years ago he might have been good for a short term deal, now it'd be absolutely nuts so here's hoping it happens. I swear in the game against us towards the end of the season he nearly ran the ball into his own net from the 6 yard line, I couldn't believe it. Think it'd be a terrible signing to be honest, might as well have just kept Mina on because I can't imagine Evans gets back to a decent fitness level either at this stage.Anyone remember that own goal he scored against us in lockdown? Wasn't even looking and he nodded one home at the Anny Rd end.