Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Author
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
TepidT2O
Lead Matchday Commentator
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,440
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33520 on:
Today
at 08:35:07 pm »
Johnny Evans?!!
W
Red Beret
Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,005
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33521 on:
Today
at 08:36:33 pm »
Have Saudi bid £30m for Pickford yet?
Popcorn's Art
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,150
Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33522 on:
Today
at 08:46:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on
Today
at 08:35:07 pm
Johnny Evans?!!
Is this a new rumour? Would love to see that happen, he was done a few years ago and must be mid 30s now. Shaping up for another hilarious season.
JRed
After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,899
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33523 on:
Today
at 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on
Today
at 08:35:07 pm
Johnny Evans?!!
Is Dyche signing players based on who he thought looked good when he played against them as a player?
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,854
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33524 on:
Today
at 08:51:27 pm »
Old, shite, cheap and ex-United.
All boxes ticked.
Tobelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,619
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33525 on:
Today
at 09:21:57 pm »
They'll have a good experienced squad for the Championship next year then
glewis93
Kopite
Posts: 531
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #33526 on:
Today
at 09:24:10 pm »
As much as I wish misery on the blues and hope they sink into the doldrums of the lowest rungs of the football pyramid...
This is just fucking depressing, I almost feel bad for them. Almost.
