The best chance was last season but fucking Leicester collapsed, kept Rodgers far too long and employed a joke of a manager. Leeds and Southampton massively fucking up as well.



Dyche can at least manage this level and that was the difference over some of the no-marks given jobs at the above.



One or two of the promoted clubs might do okay but then you've got the likes of Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves. I expect the bottom third to be even shitter next season.



That's the thing, we say this literally every year, "last year was the one, there's little chance they go down this year". We said that last season and they were even worse.They look worse than before so far, way worse. I don't think there's solid reason to believe they'll be better than 5 other teams next year. You can never tell how the season will evolve down at the bottom, but there's very little reason to see that they won't be well in the shit next year as well - they are even worse than last year where they were the worst we have ever seen them