Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33400 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:58 am
Apparently the Everton squad travelling to Switzerland

Ryan Astley
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Tom Cannon
Billy Crellin
Dele
Lewis Dobbin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Ben Godfrey
Andre Gomes
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Liam Higgins
Mackenzie Hunt
Alex Iwobi
Michael Keane
Katia Kouyate
Andy Lonergan
Neal Maupay
Dwight McNeil
Stanley Mills
Francis Okoronkwo
Amadou Onana
Tyler Onyango
Nathan Patterson
Jordan Pickford
James Tarkowski
Joao Virginia
Lewis Warrington
Reece Welch

Who?





That squad (as it stands) plus a 10+ point deduction might finally be enough


But, as stated previously, have you ever tried to flush polystyrene down the loo




Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33401 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:58 am
Can't wait for Sky's usual clickbait "Merseyside Combined XI" before the derby.

The closest they'll get to a Merseyside XI is Lewis Warrington (just down the M62) and Ryan Astley (who's musical almost-namesake is also from just off the M62 in Newton-le-Willows)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33402 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:21:29 pm
How humiliating if Young chooses Luton over Everton
"We didn't want him anyway."
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33403 on: Today at 05:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:09 pm
The best chance was last season but fucking Leicester collapsed, kept Rodgers far too long and employed a joke of a manager. Leeds and Southampton massively fucking up as well.
Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were all having bad seasons so I wouldn't necessarily point the finger at them for a f*ck up. That honour should go to Brighton - having a good season, playing at home and chasing a European place and then they lose 5-1  :no
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33404 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton have made a loan bid with an obligation to buy for  Almeria Forward, El Bilal Toure. Everton would pay the transfer fee for Toure in 4 instalments.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33405 on: Today at 05:38:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton have made a loan bid with an obligation to buy for  Almeria Forward, El Bilal Toure. Everton would pay the transfer fee for Toure in 4 instalments.


Risky for Almeria
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33406 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton have made a loan bid with an obligation to buy for  Almeria Forward, El Bilal Toure. Everton would pay the transfer fee for Toure in 4 instalments.

Almeria have expressed surprise at the offer.

(no shit :D )
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33407 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:18:09 pm
Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were all having bad seasons so I wouldn't necessarily point the finger at them for a f*ck up. That honour should go to Brighton - having a good season, playing at home and chasing a European place and then they lose 5-1  :no

Brighton basically throwing that game didn't help.

A fair league season hangs on the principle that everyone plays 38 games and give it their all in all of them. A bad day at the office is one thing but when you don't even get out the dressing room.

Maddison fucking that pen up at 2-1 up was the defining moment ultimately. They were always beating Bournemouth at home on the last day if it was in their hands.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33408 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:26:46 pm
I think theyd he would consider it a lucky escape to be fair

Young is from Hertfordshire, if he is choosing the final club of his career, it makes sense he chooses one close to home. As **** as Kenilworth Road is, its shagri-la compared to Woodison.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33409 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton have made a loan bid with an obligation to buy for  Almeria Forward, El Bilal Toure. Everton would pay the transfer fee for Toure in 4 instalments.
Hes had a ruptured thigh muscle and hes recovering from having an operation on it.

For a player relying on pace and power thats a major red flag.

He also plays football like hes the ball in a pin ball game, he couldnt trap wind. Onana was a smart signing, this would be blind hope
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33410 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:09 pm
The best chance was last season but fucking Leicester collapsed, kept Rodgers far too long and employed a joke of a manager. Leeds and Southampton massively fucking up as well.

Dyche can at least manage this level and that was the difference over some of the no-marks given jobs at the above.

One or two of the promoted clubs might do okay but then you've got the likes of Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves. I expect the bottom third to be even shitter next season.

That's the thing, we say this literally every year, "last year was the one, there's little chance they go down this year". We said that last season and they were even worse.

They look worse than before so far, way worse. I don't think there's solid reason to believe they'll be better than 5 other teams next year. You can never tell how the season will evolve down at the bottom, but there's very little reason to see that they won't be well in the shit next year as well - they are even worse than last year where they were the worst we have ever seen them
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33411 on: Today at 06:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:50:19 pm
That's the thing, we say this literally every year, "last year was the one, there's little chance they go down this year". We said that last season and they were even worse.

They look worse than before so far, way worse. I don't think there's solid reason to believe they'll be better than 5 other teams next year. You can never tell how the season will evolve down at the bottom, but there's very little reason to see that they won't be well in the shit next year as well - they are even worse than last year where they were the worst we have ever seen them

They won't have the hopeless Lampard for half a season though. Dyche can dig out results.

They're shite but they aren't that bad in relation to the other teams down there. They've still got plenty of players who'd walk into teams like Bournemouth or the promoted teams.

If the promoted sides looked a bit stronger it'd be more ominous. You'd expect Luton will be no hopers and Sheff United don't look as strong as when they came up last time. Having said that, I thought Bournemouth were certs to drop last season (and Forest before that late run).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33412 on: Today at 06:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:19:51 pm
They're shite but they aren't that bad in relation to the other teams down there. They've still got plenty of players who'd walk into teams like Bournemouth or the promoted teams.
But they still have Moshiri and Kenwright, it's likely they're still losing money on a regular basis, they have new stadium bills to pay and they're facing a hearing for breaking Premier League financial rules. Who knows what might be lurking in the undergrowth of their accounts in relation to Uncle Uzzy? It's not just on-the-field that they've been a basket case and they may still need a fire-sale of their better players this summer or winter in order to get out of their current financial predicament.
I think an increasing number of them are already resigned to relegation. 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33413 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:38:31 pm
Almeria have expressed surprise at the offer.

(no shit :D )
The player has expressed shock and broke out into a cold sweat at the horror of the offer.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33414 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
Nothing says were skint like signing 38 year old free transfers and loans with a view to a transfer.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33415 on: Today at 07:52:52 pm »
They havent been linked with any Manchester United off casts yet. 

So the window has a long way to run.

Which pike of shite will they try to offload to the, this time?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33416 on: Today at 07:56:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:52:52 pm
They havent been linked with any Manchester United off casts yet. 

So the window has a long way to run.

Which pike of shite will they try to offload to the, this time?

Ill have you know Ashley Young is a third generation United cast via Inter and Villa.

So the reflected Mancunian glory us still there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33417 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
They were getting heavily linked with that Elanga in January and nobodys paying the ridiculous fee (£10m I think) getting reported. Last minute loan in August.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33418 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton have made a loan bid with an obligation to buy for  Almeria Forward, El Bilal Toure. Everton would pay the transfer fee for Toure in 4 instalments.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33419 on: Today at 08:24:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:50:04 pm
Nothing says were skint like signing 38 year old free transfers and loans with a view to a transfer.

The Powershift is back on

Looking at that pre-season squad list and seeing the type of players they'll be bringing in ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33420 on: Today at 08:37:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:52:52 pm
They havent been linked with any Manchester United off casts yet. 

So the window has a long way to run.

Which pike of shite will they try to offload to the, this time?

If Uncle Uzzy was still able to pump money in, you know theyd be in for Maguire at £50m. Still an outside chance of McTominay?!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33421 on: Today at 08:39:08 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:17:58 pm


Cant believe I mistook Jon Candy for Big Nev for all this time!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33422 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 08:39:08 pm
Cant believe I mistook Jon Candy for Big Nev for all this time!

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33423 on: Today at 09:13:42 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66153233
Its happening!
Evertons marquee signing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33424 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm »
Barkley is coming home isn't he. Should be good watching Everton this season playing with 9 men, a pensioner and a fat potato waddling around
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33425 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:13:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66153233
Its happening!
Evertons marquee signing.

Easily the signing of the season. Everton winning the transfer window once again

