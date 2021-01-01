« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33360 on: Yesterday at 07:22:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  7, 2023, 11:24:54 pm
Basic £3.5 million, rising to £5 million depending on appearances, and rising to £8 million if Coventry get promoted to the Premier League ...

Seems a lot for a Championship player at best but they've took a gamble he'll score them goals. They got lucky that Coventry have a huge fee burning a hole in their pocket after selling another striker and replaced him with someone who knocked a few in on loan at Sunderland.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33361 on: Yesterday at 09:00:36 am »
Well thats their first trophy of the season in the bag, courtesy of Blues legend Lee Carsley.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33362 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:22:31 am
Seems a lot for a Championship player at best but they've took a gamble he'll score them goals. They got lucky that Coventry have a huge fee burning a hole in their pocket after selling another striker and replaced him with someone who knocked a few in on loan at Sunderland.

Twas only a fortnight ago Blues wanted Gyokeres who Coventry sold to Lisbon thus giving Coventry the funds to buy Simms and give Everton the cash needed to pay the vig on their off shore loan.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33363 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33364 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33365 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 am »
Hope it's not true that they're after Ashley Young. Him coming through the door would be a statement of intent that they're wanting to win the transfer window again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33366 on: Yesterday at 10:56:34 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:55:21 am
Hope it's not true that they're after Ashley Young. Him coming through the door would be a statement of intent that they're wanting to win the transfer window again.

Heads are gonna fall off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33367 on: Yesterday at 11:32:05 am »
They really don't have any money do they.

Going to be a long transfer window for the blues.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33368 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 am »
No money, no recruitment, possible points deduction in October, all points to a huge possibility they'll be in the Championship in their sewage dome.

It would be the most apt and perfect time to see them go down
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33369 on: Yesterday at 11:36:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:56:34 am
Heads are gonna fall off.
That was an Everton mantra during those glory years of transfer wins
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33370 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 am »
95% wages to turnover. Stadium can't be finished. Dodgy owner under sanctions, signing 38!!! year olds

of which, they are attempting to convince themselves is a good singing as he played so much for Villa, despite the fact Villa have a vastly better team and Young will get annihilated in a shite defense and garbage midfield

Fun times for Ev
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33371 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 am »
I think if they go down they could potentially go bust and literally vanish as an entity.

Debts, prem wages, smelly new stadiums + reduced TV/competition revenues = sunk
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33372 on: Yesterday at 12:18:20 pm »
Really thought theyd make a statement signing this summer. Someone of the Scott McTominay or Che Adams calibre.

Ashley Young on a free is a cracking start to another transfer window title.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33373 on: Yesterday at 12:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 12:18:20 pm
Really thought theyd make a statement signing this summer. Someone of the Scott McTominay or Che Adams calibre.

Ashley Young on a free is a cracking start to another transfer window title.

Thought they'd have been all over Phil Jones, a cb partnership of him and Keane would've been a mouthwatering prospect
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33374 on: Yesterday at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:52:52 am
Dyche preparing for the championship

Is he even at that level at this point, seems like his level would be retired or a retirement league at this point.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33375 on: Yesterday at 02:18:31 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:57:58 am
His loan to Forest is now permanent

Wood to Forest? Too easy.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33376 on: Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:18:31 pm
Wood to Forest? Too easy.
A treemendous signing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33377 on: Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
A treemendous signing.

What's Michael Branch up to these days?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33378 on: Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
A treemendous signing.
A Fir assumption.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33379 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm »
That's enough. I think we should "leave" it there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33380 on: Today at 11:14:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:52:52 am
Dyche preparing for the championship

Jeepers

The ones saying its a good signing :o
One saying Richard Gough signed at 38 and what a signing he was.
Id forgotten all about him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33381 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Apparently the Everton squad travelling to Switzerland

Ryan Astley
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Tom Cannon
Billy Crellin
Dele
Lewis Dobbin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Ben Godfrey
Andre Gomes
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Liam Higgins
Mackenzie Hunt
Alex Iwobi
Michael Keane
Katia Kouyate
Andy Lonergan
Neal Maupay
Dwight McNeil
Stanley Mills
Francis Okoronkwo
Amadou Onana
Tyler Onyango
Nathan Patterson
Jordan Pickford
James Tarkowski
Joao Virginia
Lewis Warrington
Reece Welch

Who?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33382 on: Today at 12:09:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:14:08 am
Jeepers

The ones saying it’s a good signing :o
Ashley Young is one of football's most accomplished divers. There's no age issue there and the vacancy left by Gordon will get filled, improving the chances of "winning" a free kick and providing the opportunity for a set piece. I wonder how many of them who hated being on the receiving end of Young's cheating will start applauding it  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33383 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:58 am
Apparently the Everton squad travelling to Switzerland

Ryan Astley
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Tom Cannon
Billy Crellin
Dele
Lewis Dobbin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Ben Godfrey
Andre Gomes
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Liam Higgins
Mackenzie Hunt
Alex Iwobi
Michael Keane
Katia Kouyate
Andy Lonergan
Neal Maupay
Dwight McNeil
Stanley Mills
Francis Okoronkwo
Amadou Onana
Tyler Onyango
Nathan Patterson
Jordan Pickford
James Tarkowski
Joao Virginia
Lewis Warrington
Reece Welch

Who?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33384 on: Today at 12:26:29 pm »
I know many of us have said this for years.. but I honestly think THIS time they really will go down.

How many times can one club keep finishing in the bottom 4 or 5 without being relegated? How many times can they keep escaping on the final day before their luck finally runs out?

Only this time, their squad looks like it's going to be even weaker than it has been the past few seasons and they've barely survived even then.

With no money, players leaving, possible points deductions and an already understrength squad - I think they'll finally be flushed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33385 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:26:29 pm
I know many of us have said this for years.. but I honestly think THIS time they really will go down.

How many times can one club keep finishing in the bottom 4 or 5 without being relegated? How many times can they keep escaping on the final day before their luck finally runs out?

Only this time, their squad looks like it's going to be even weaker than it has been the past few seasons and they've barely survived even then.

With no money, players leaving, possible points deductions and an already understrength squad - I think they'll finally be flushed.

The usual, three worse teams, it'll be close but the pull of Everton (yes they are shite but they still have a little) can still attract better players than Sheff, Luton and probably Burnley.

but we'll see, they are a God awful club with a shite manager and no money so fingers crossed
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33386 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:26:29 pm
I know many of us have said this for years.. but I honestly think THIS time they really will go down.

How many times can one club keep finishing in the bottom 4 or 5 without being relegated? How many times can they keep escaping on the final day before their luck finally runs out?

Only this time, their squad looks like it's going to be even weaker than it has been the past few seasons and they've barely survived even then.

With no money, players leaving, possible points deductions and an already understrength squad - I think they'll finally be flushed.

I keep saying it but they remind me of Sunderland when they survived for like 3 or 4 years but everyone year looked weaker and weaker as more players left and no one comes in, until eventually the bottom fell out and they dropped down quite dramatically (bottom by some distance)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33387 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:28:35 pm
The usual, three worse teams, it'll be close but the pull of Everton (yes they are shite but they still have a little) can still attract better players than Sheff, Luton and probably Burnley.

but we'll see, they are a God awful club with a shite manager and no money so fingers crossed

I suspect that of those teams will surprise many and finish mid table.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33388 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:28:35 pm
The usual, three worse teams, it'll be close but the pull of Everton (yes they are shite but they still have a little) can still attract better players than Sheff, Luton and probably Burnley.

but we'll see, they are a God awful club with a shite manager and no money so fingers crossed

You can't pull any player if you have no money, though.

This lot are circling the drain. There's only so many seasons you can be the worst club in the league who stays up. They've gone from 10th to 16th to 17th the past three seasons. 59 to 39 to 36 points. You can't go any worse than 36 points and NOT get relegated; equally you can't keep churning out sub-40 point seasons and expect to stay up.

They need to improve, but there's no sign that they can.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33389 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:50:08 pm
I suspect that of those teams will surprise many and finish mid table.

You never know! Any of them above Everton is fine :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33390 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
They celebrated staying up, and understandably so. However, all that did was guarantee them another year of misery trying to stay up again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33391 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:50 pm
I keep saying it but they remind me of Sunderland when they survived for like 3 or 4 years but everyone year looked weaker and weaker as more players left and no one comes in, until eventually the bottom fell out and they dropped down quite dramatically (bottom by some distance)
Just need to get someone to film a behind-the-scenes documentary for the next couple seasons - hello League One
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33392 on: Today at 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:58 am
Apparently the Everton squad travelling to Switzerland

Ryan Astley
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Tom Cannon
Billy Crellin
Dele
Lewis Dobbin
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Ben Godfrey
Andre Gomes
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Liam Higgins
Mackenzie Hunt
Alex Iwobi
Michael Keane
Katia Kouyate
Andy Lonergan
Neal Maupay
Dwight McNeil
Stanley Mills
Francis Okoronkwo
Amadou Onana
Tyler Onyango
Nathan Patterson
Jordan Pickford
James Tarkowski
Joao Virginia
Lewis Warrington
Reece Welch

Who?
Not one "red shite" gets into that squad.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33393 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:53:02 pm
They celebrated staying up, and understandably so. However, all that did was guarantee them another year of misery trying to stay up again.
But they told us that the joy of staying up at the death was more exciting than winning trophies.  ::)

Maybe they were lying, but I can't believe that, given how classy and dignified they are.


 ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33394 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:50 pm
I keep saying it but they remind me of Sunderland when they survived for like 3 or 4 years but everyone year looked weaker and weaker as more players left and no one comes in, until eventually the bottom fell out and they dropped down quite dramatically (bottom by some distance)
I get what you're saying but Everton do keep signing players.  Last season they spent good money on Onana and McNeill, £10m+ each on Maupay and Garner, and also gave big contracts to Tarkwoski and Gueye.  It's at least comparable to top half finishers like Brighton, Brentford and Fulham.

They just have too many duffs and have compounded it by hiring the tactically inept Lampard and the throwback Dyche.

The bookies only have Everton as sixth favourites to go down but, as usual, the three promoted clubs are favourites for relegation (and the other two are Forest and Bournemouth who were promoted the season before).  If they get a points deduction though then they'll be gone.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33395 on: Today at 03:34:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:13:28 pm
I get what you're saying but Everton do keep signing players.  Last season they spent good money on Onana and McNeill, £10m+ each on Maupay and Garner, and also gave big contracts to Tarkwoski and Gueye.  It's at least comparable to top half finishers like Brighton, Brentford and Fulham.

They just have too many duffs and have compounded it by hiring the tactically inept Lampard and the throwback Dyche.

The bookies only have Everton as sixth favourites to go down but, as usual, the three promoted clubs are favourites for relegation (and the other two are Forest and Bournemouth who were promoted the season before).  If they get a points deduction though then they'll be gone.

Sunderland did the same thing, sold players and got worse, usually for less than the money they got in. Even further, the sold Gordon in January and literally had no money to spend.

This season they lost a bunch of players Ina free, they seemingly still don't have money to spend. They somehow even right now look even weaker than last season. They may spend and fix that, but things do look somewhat bleak
