I keep saying it but they remind me of Sunderland when they survived for like 3 or 4 years but everyone year looked weaker and weaker as more players left and no one comes in, until eventually the bottom fell out and they dropped down quite dramatically (bottom by some distance)



I get what you're saying but Everton do keep signing players. Last season they spent good money on Onana and McNeill, £10m+ each on Maupay and Garner, and also gave big contracts to Tarkwoski and Gueye. It's at least comparable to top half finishers like Brighton, Brentford and Fulham.They just have too many duffs and have compounded it by hiring the tactically inept Lampard and the throwback Dyche.The bookies only have Everton as sixth favourites to go down but, as usual, the three promoted clubs are favourites for relegation (and the other two are Forest and Bournemouth who were promoted the season before). If they get a points deduction though then they'll be gone.