Not like I've seen a lot of Simms so I can't really judge, but his appearance at Anfield was the only time I've ever felt sorry for an Ev player, he just looked so out of his depth and suffering from imposter syndrome, I wanted to give him a hug. For all I know he's usually an arrogant prick and no doubt he earns 100x more than me, but still, I was kind of happy when I saw he'd scored a PL goal at some later point in the season. Selling him for a seven figure sum is a coup for the Blues.