Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1958748 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33280 on: Yesterday at 09:10:01 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:46:11 am
Nights in Prestatyn- The Moody Blues
Bravo 👏
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33281 on: Yesterday at 01:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:45:05 am
Another perk of playing at the Pit is access to the world famous Kiddie Trebuchet®, watch those youngsters being launched into orbit by irate purple faced fathers.


So if I see Everton linked with Kiddie Trebuchet it's not a cheap, promising french youngster then
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33282 on: Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm »
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33283 on: Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?
Andrew Hight
@AndrewHight2
·
2h
Leaving Anfield

Is the correct answer
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33284 on: Yesterday at 03:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33285 on: Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 03:44:52 pm
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players

That will be their get-out clause until the end of time.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33286 on: Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 03:44:52 pm
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players


If they were the best team in Europe in 1986, why did they not win anything in England? How come only Everton broke up their squad, everyone else in this country faced the same issue? Only Lineker sought Europe (as did Ian Rush)


It's all about us, victims?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33287 on: Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057

So many variations of the same reply, all of them basically ignoring the fact that "the best team in europe" actually won fuck all in the season when they would have definitely won the european cup if they had been in it.  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33288 on: Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
So many variations of the same reply, all of them basically ignoring the fact that "the best team in europe" actually won fuck all in the season when they would have definitely won the european cup if they had been in it.  ::)
Having convinced themselves that the Liverpool side which won the CL in 2005 were "just lucky", some actually believed Moyes could take them to glory in 2006. Instead they delivered everything we needed to give Moyes his own song on The Kop  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33289 on: Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
Having convinced themselves that the Liverpool side which won the CL in 2005 were "just lucky", some actually believed Moyes could take them to glory in 2006. Instead they delivered everything we needed to give Moyes his own song on The Kop  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33290 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm »
I'm sure there are a few shouts for Clive Thomas and the Redshite Cheat Collina.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33291 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
Having convinced themselves that the Liverpool side which won the CL in 2005 were "just lucky", some actually believed Moyes could take them to glory in 2006. Instead they delivered everything we needed to give Moyes his own song on The Kop  :lmao

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33292 on: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm

If they were the best team in Europe in 1986, why did they not win anything in England? How come only Everton broke up their squad, everyone else in this country faced the same issue? Only Lineker sought Europe (as did Ian Rush)


It's all about us, victims?

One of the reasons they maintain we won the double in 1986 was that Southall (injured playing for Wales in March) and another mainstay of the team were missing for the League run in and the FA Cup final.

Wouldnt they have been missing in the European Cup?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33293 on: Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm
One of the reasons they maintain we won the double in 1986 was that Southall (injured playing for Wales in March) and another mainstay of the team were missing for the League run in and the FA Cup final.

Wouldnt they have been missing in the European Cup?
They really are a weird bunch who never have and never will accept the real reasons why they have never been and never will be seen as a hugely successful club as we have and continue to eat from the big table.
And even though we've been battling against the cheats for a good few years, we still managed to have won the biggest trophies going.

They really are the only fan base going that when all the lights go off, it takes one of them to fix them whilst all the rest sit around in the dark and blame us.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33294 on: Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
That will be their get-out clause until the end of time.
They genuinely are the most putrid bunch of professional victims in the league. They make me vomit. Everton; the real victims of both world wars because they were champions when both wars broke out but couldn't consolidate once football resumed.

Everton; the real victims of the Heysel disaster.  ::)

Everton; the real victims of the illegal war in Ukraine because they lost their money launderer, Usmanov.

Whinging, moaning, whining professional blame-shifting victims bereft of self-awareness and responsibility.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33295 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm
They really are a weird bunch who never have and never will accept the real reasons why they have never been and never will be seen as a hugely successful club as we have and continue to eat from the big table.
And even though we've been battling against the cheats for a good few years, we still managed to have won the biggest trophies going.

They really are the only fan base going that when all the lights go off, it takes one of them to fix them whilst all the rest sit around in the dark and blame us and boo the one fixing the lights.

Amended for completeness. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33296 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm
They genuinely are the most putrid bunch of professional victims in the league. They make me vomit. Everton; the real victims of both world wars because they were champions when both wars broke out but couldn't consolidate once football resumed.

Everton; the real victims of the Heysel disaster.  ::)

Everton; the real victims of the illegal war in Ukraine because they lost their money launderer, Usmanov.

Whinging, moaning, whining professional blame-shifting victims bereft of self-awareness and responsibility.
All the envy and bile would drive any sane man to the boos.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33297 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm
They genuinely are the most putrid bunch of professional victims in the league. They make me vomit. Everton; the real victims of both world wars because they were champions when both wars broke out but couldn't consolidate once football resumed.

Everton; the real victims of the Heysel disaster.  ::)

Everton; the real victims of the illegal war in Ukraine because they lost their money launderer, Usmanov.

Whinging, moaning, whining professional blame-shifting victims bereft of self-awareness and responsibility.

But other than that...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33298 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm
They genuinely are the most putrid bunch of professional victims in the league. They make me vomit. Everton; the real victims of both world wars because they were champions when both wars broke out but couldn't consolidate once football resumed.

Everton; the real victims of the Heysel disaster.  ::)

Everton; the real victims of the illegal war in Ukraine because they lost their money launderer, Usmanov.

Whinging, moaning, whining professional blame-shifting victims bereft of self-awareness and responsibility.
Its good to see your normal, reasoned, calm approach to life is not impacted in the slightest by our blue brethren
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33299 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July  5, 2023, 08:54:37 pm
Moise Kean    out   30m
Niels Nkounkou   out   2m
Yerry Mina   out   Contract end
Tom Davies    out   Contract end
Andros Townsend    out   Contract end
Asmir Begovic    out   Contract end
Conor Coady    out   loan end
Rúben Vinagre    out   loan end
      
André Gomes    in   return from loan
Jarrad Branthwaite   in   return from loan
Dele Alli   in   return from loan
Jean-Philippe Gbamin   in   return from loan
João Virgínia   in   return from loan

Conor Coady one was stellar. Had a buy option for £4m, terminated his contract, he returned to Wolves who instrantly sold him for £8.5m.

Oh, for fuck sake, really?

 :lmao :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33300 on: Today at 12:44:37 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33301 on: Today at 01:01:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
Its good to see your normal, reasoned, calm approach to life is not impacted in the slightest by our blue brethren
:)

If there is one thing that really does annoy me it's lazy blame-shifting and a complete unwillingness to take responsibility. As that's the default setting of too many of them these days, they are very difficult to respect.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33302 on: Today at 01:05:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:56 am
:)

If there is one thing that really does annoy me it's lazy blame-shifting and a complete unwillingness to take responsibility. As that's the default setting of too many of them these days, they are very difficult to respect.

Sums up their history.

I can feel a song coming on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33303 on: Today at 02:10:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:18:04 am
So he went back to Wolves and they sold him for £7.5m to Leicester, Everton could have made a swift £3m if they had any business nouse (obviously they don't)

 (1 Goal, 1 Save or 1 missed penalty)

I know this is the Ev pisstake thread, but aren't there rules against buying and selling a player in the same window?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33304 on: Today at 06:37:44 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:10:05 am
I know this is the Ev pisstake thread, but aren't there rules against buying and selling a player in the same window?

Yes. No one ever wants to feel like Everton got the better of them, so Coady would have just sat on Everton's bench wondering where it all went wrong rather than getting another chance at Leicester.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33305 on: Today at 06:56:43 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:37:44 am
Yes. No one ever wants to feel like Everton got the better of them, so Coady would have just sat on Everton's bench wondering where it all went wrong rather than getting another chance at Leicester.
Maybe Coady can pass them on the way up at the end of the coming season.
