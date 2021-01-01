That will be their get-out clause until the end of time.
They genuinely are the most putrid bunch of professional victims in the league. They make me vomit. Everton; the real
victims of both world wars because they were champions when both wars broke out but couldn't consolidate once football resumed.
Everton; the real
victims of the Heysel disaster.
Everton; the real
victims of the illegal war in Ukraine because they lost their money launderer, Usmanov.
Whinging, moaning, whining professional blame-shifting victims bereft of self-awareness and responsibility.