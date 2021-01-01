« previous next »
« Reply #33280 on: Today at 09:10:01 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 08:46:11 am
Nights in Prestatyn- The Moody Blues
Bravo 👏
« Reply #33281 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:05 am
Another perk of playing at the Pit is access to the world famous Kiddie Trebuchet®, watch those youngsters being launched into orbit by irate purple faced fathers.


So if I see Everton linked with Kiddie Trebuchet it's not a cheap, promising french youngster then
« Reply #33282 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057
« Reply #33283 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:47:42 pm
@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?
Andrew Hight
@AndrewHight2
·
2h
Leaving Anfield

Is the correct answer
« Reply #33284 on: Today at 03:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:47:42 pm
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players
« Reply #33285 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 03:44:52 pm
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players

That will be their get-out clause until the end of time.
« Reply #33286 on: Today at 04:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 03:44:52 pm
Honestly, some most of the answers  :duh :butt

"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players


If they were the best team in Europe in 1986, why did they not win anything in England? How come only Everton broke up their squad, everyone else in this country faced the same issue? Only Lineker sought Europe (as did Ian Rush)


It's all about us, victims?
« Reply #33287 on: Today at 06:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:47:42 pm
Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years
Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?



@thetoffees_com
If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?

https://twitter.com/thetoffees_com/status/1676840903292461057

So many variations of the same reply, all of them basically ignoring the fact that "the best team in europe" actually won fuck all in the season when they would have definitely won the european cup if they had been in it.  ::)
« Reply #33288 on: Today at 06:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:12:26 pm
So many variations of the same reply, all of them basically ignoring the fact that "the best team in europe" actually won fuck all in the season when they would have definitely won the european cup if they had been in it.  ::)
Having convinced themselves that the Liverpool side which won the CL in 2005 were "just lucky", some actually believed Moyes could take them to glory in 2006. Instead they delivered everything we needed to give Moyes his own song on The Kop  :lmao
« Reply #33289 on: Today at 06:32:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:29:19 pm
Having convinced themselves that the Liverpool side which won the CL in 2005 were "just lucky", some actually believed Moyes could take them to glory in 2006. Instead they delivered everything we needed to give Moyes his own song on The Kop  :lmao
« Reply #33290 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
I'm sure there are a few shouts for Clive Thomas and the Redshite Cheat Collina.
