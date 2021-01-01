Honestly,
some most of the answers
"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton
"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose
"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players
If they were the best team in Europe in 1986, why did they not win anything in England? How come only Everton broke up their squad, everyone else in this country faced the same issue? Only Lineker sought Europe (as did Ian Rush)
It's all about us, victims?