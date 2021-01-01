Another day another question that we all know how the majority of answers will go...Must be hard to be banned from Europe for nigh on 40 years

Is there another fanbase out there that tweets this sort of shite ?







If you could change ONE moment in the club's history, what would it be?



Honestly,most of the answers"Heysel was an absolute disaster for Everton" - Yes the real victims were Everton"That we got to play in the European Cup in 1986. We were the best team in Europe at the time. Shame we never got to prove it" Could have gone some way to proving it if they won their domestic league the season after I suppose"The European ban denied us a chance of maybe a couple of European cups and broke up a great squad too , ain't been the same since" Literally won the league 2 years after Heysel with the majority of the same players