Surely next season is the season?



Teams who stay up by the skin of their teeth tend to either learn from it and build from it or just eventually get relegated pretty soon after anyway.



With these you’d have to think it’s the latter, they’re a husk of a club with zero positivity or signs of life, difficult to see how they improve on last season as it stands and if they don’t then they’ll be relying on 3 teams being worse than them again.