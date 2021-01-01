« previous next »
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,948
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33200 on: Today at 04:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:19 pm
I couldn't for the life of me understand how another professional football club actually gave him a job, he's fucking useless.

He was there to put the cones out at Everton and as a face for the fans.

Do you mind?

We are talking proper Ev legend here.  :missus
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33201 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:19 pm
I couldn't for the life of me understand how another professional football club actually gave him a job, he's fucking useless.

He was there to put the cones out at Everton and as a face for the fans.
Would anyone be suprised if the self-styled biggest Evertonian and best negotiator in the world is on the phone as we speak to offer him his old job back?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,948
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33202 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:29:23 pm
Would anyone be suprised if the self-styled biggest Evertonian and best negotiator in the world is on the phone as we speak to offer him his old job back?
A possible way back in for Bungalow Bill?

He's probably on the phone to Drunken as we speak/type.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,112
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33203 on: Today at 04:32:19 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:29:23 pm
Would anyone be suprised if the self-styled biggest Evertonian and best negotiator in the world is on the phone as we speak to offer him his old job back?

Just read exactly the same sentiment on Toffeeweb but Bill offering him a place on the board. :o

Well the legend that was Sharpe went on the Night of The Long Knives so they need another football man to act as a lightning rod.
Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33204 on: Today at 04:46:06 pm »
bill will hire him as his bodyguard,
can't see any of the fans trying to get him in a head lock
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33205 on: Today at 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Well the legend that was Sharpe went on the Night of The Long Knives so they need another football man to act as a lightning rod.
Another 'yes man' you mean? There were plenty of 'football men' who could have been appointed first time. It's no coincidence that cap-doffing Graeme "Null-And-Void" Sharp got the job rather than the likes of Neville Southall.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33206 on: Today at 04:56:19 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:46:06 pm
bill will hire him as his bodyguard,
can't see any of the fans trying to get him in a head lock
That's just about his level. How he gets jobs in actual football is beyond me.
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33207 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:56:19 pm
That's just about his level. How he gets jobs in actual football is beyond me.
It's a big mystery how he got the Forest Green job. Finch Farm on the other hand seems to have been a retirement home for anyone who once pulled on a blue shirt and was a mate of Bill so that's no surprise ::) For a fanbase that always pushed the "School of Science" stuff, a bigger mystery is how Ferguson achieved legend status as a player.  He was a thug on and off the pitch and a bang average striker. If a few fist pumps were all that were needed to go down in football folklore, we'd be building statues of Erik Meijer
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,241
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33208 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm »
I'm getting nervous, the quality of their potential new striker is scary!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/efODgfNzQ_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/efODgfNzQ_s</a>
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33209 on: Today at 05:44:43 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:05:51 pm
It's a big mystery how he got the Forest Green job. Finch Farm on the other hand seems to have been a retirement home for anyone who once pulled on a blue shirt and was a mate of Bill so that's no surprise ::) For a fanbase that always pushed the "School of Science" stuff, a bigger mystery is how Ferguson achieved legend status as a player.  He was a thug on and off the pitch and a bang average striker. If a few fist pumps were all that were needed to go down in football folklore, we'd be building statues of Erik Meijer
The 'School of Science' thing has always made me laugh. I was born in 1962, and I have no memory of being aware of Everton in the 60s. They were garbage in the 70s and only had a (very) good team for a fairly short period in the 80s. They've been utter garbage since the start of the 90s right up to the present day and have even regressed from distinctly average to abject. I've never known this 'School of Science' they talk about.

Ferguson personifies them for me. Average, agricultural, often violent and short-tempered. That's why they 'get' him and he 'gets' them. I can understand them employing him, but not any other football club. He's more EFC club mascot than anything else.
