It's a big mystery how he got the Forest Green job. Finch Farm on the other hand seems to have been a retirement home for anyone who once pulled on a blue shirt and was a mate of Bill so that's no surprise For a fanbase that always pushed the "School of Science" stuff, a bigger mystery is how Ferguson achieved legend status as a player. He was a thug on and off the pitch and a bang average striker. If a few fist pumps were all that were needed to go down in football folklore, we'd be building statues of Erik Meijer



The 'School of Science' thing has always made me laugh. I was born in 1962, and I have no memory of being aware of Everton in the 60s. They were garbage in the 70s and only had a (very) good team for a fairly short period in the 80s. They've been utter garbage since the start of the 90s right up to the present day and have even regressed from distinctly average to abject. I've never known this 'School of Science' they talk about.Ferguson personifies them for me. Average, agricultural, often violent and short-tempered. That's why they 'get' him and he 'gets' them. I can understand them employing him, but not any other football club. He's more EFC club mascot than anything else.