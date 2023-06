Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel





🗣 "Carlo Ancelotti and Everton Football Club have reached an amicable resolution to their dispute. Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the Clubís fans and wishes them and the Club the very best for the future"



Carlo was a vanity appointment. His CV was all about managing top players in the Champions League and not about taking on a long term project with limited resources. He fleeced them while he was waiting for a better offer and fled as soon as one arrived. Judging by the way my toes are curling those weasel words sound like they've been scripted by Chairman Bill because, money aside, Carlo's given no hint of fondly remembering his time on Merseyside. The speed with which Everton settled suggest they still owed him money and presumably didn't want to face the costs of court. The conspiracy theorist might also suggest they didn't want behind-the-scenes information leaking in court. Yet it seems some of the morons still love Carlo because he stopped us increasing our European Cup count