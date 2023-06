Had a blue tell me "wE BUilT yOuR StADIum!"



" Is that why you are struggling to pay for yours? "



Errr, no they didn't.Opened in 1884, Anfield was originally owned by John Orrell, a minor land owner who was a friend of Everton F.C. member John Houlding.[12] Everton, who previously played at Priory Road, were in need of a new venue owing to the noise produced by the crowd on match days. Orrell lent the pitch to the club in exchange for a small rent.