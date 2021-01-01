Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
819
820
821
822
823
[
824
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns) (Read 1919580 times)
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,462
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #32920 on:
Today
at 12:37:53 am »
Unless they are sold to oil money it really is only a matter of time. I suppose the longer they stay up without spending it will make them more likely to survive when they do go down?
Logged
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,742
The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
«
Reply #32921 on:
Today
at 12:56:19 am »
Plastics at one end of the league, Polystyrene at the other
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Print
Pages:
1
...
819
820
821
822
823
[
824
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2