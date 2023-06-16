A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes



I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.



BDO are the auditors who audit us at work and I've been heavily involved in the past when they have audited our practices in IT and they take no shit, they are very professional and in my dealings with them I've found they don't let things slide, so if they did what was reported, then its not looking good for the shite.I read a report before the end of last season that the commission wouldn't be able to punish the shite if they had been relegated, as they'd then be an EFL club, so that said to me that the commission will decide the punishment, in the same way that it was an independent commission who punished Klopp over the touchline stuff