« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1917493 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,456
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32880 on: June 16, 2023, 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 02:11:57 pm
If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32881 on: June 16, 2023, 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 02:11:57 pm
Its gone to an independent panel though, so the PL have no say. If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32882 on: June 16, 2023, 02:47:12 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on June 16, 2023, 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I'll only have hope if this is the panel

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,458
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32883 on: June 16, 2023, 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 16, 2023, 02:19:55 pm
A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes

BDO are the auditors who audit us at work and I've been heavily involved in the past when they have audited our practices in IT and they take no shit, they are very professional and in my dealings with them I've found they don't let things slide, so if they did what was reported, then its not looking good for the shite.

Quote from: jacobs chains on June 16, 2023, 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I read a report before the end of last season that the commission wouldn't be able to punish the shite if they had been relegated, as they'd then be an EFL club, so that said to me that the commission will decide the punishment, in the same way that it was an independent commission who punished Klopp over the touchline stuff
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,458
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32884 on: June 16, 2023, 02:48:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 16, 2023, 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Two to one in favour of Everton?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32885 on: June 16, 2023, 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 16, 2023, 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Need Origi for this I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,945
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32886 on: June 16, 2023, 07:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on June 16, 2023, 11:51:14 am
Even if their name does carry some weight as they seem to think, that would actually make the story of their fall and relegation are more compelling one at that end of the table, compared with the usual one of which promoted sides are going straight back down again and if everton did somehow manage to get promoted again, you would then have a redemption arc to the storyline which would make them a more interesting story for the pl than merely no-hopers clinging on for survival each season with their season effectively over by the time they failed to beat us in the second derby of that season.

I don't think the PL are arsed if they go down or not, but the point is they've had no interest at all in punishing them. They've let them take the absolute piss for years and are complicit by signing off on fraudulent accounts last year.

They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst but they should have had a transfer ban last year as a minimum.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,708
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32887 on: June 16, 2023, 08:48:29 pm »
Quote
Everton referral hearing over alleged breach of financial rules set for 25 October

Everton's alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules will go before an independent commission on Wednesday, 25 October.

The Toffees were referred in March by the Premier League, but specifics of the FFP case were not revealed.

Reports say the charge relates to a tax issue surrounding loans for the club's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In March, the club announced financial losses for the fifth successive year after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22.

The figure took their cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are permitted losses of up to £105m over a three-year period, but Everton blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for part of the losses.

Last year, Leeds and Burnley wrote to the Premier League asking for Everton's accounts to be independently investigated, although they later dropped their threat of legal action.

The two clubs were advised Everton complied with profit and sustainability rules, after meeting with the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's Everton beat Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 season to secure their top-flight status.

On Monday, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp all left their boardroom roles.

The club said interim appointments and chairman Bill Kenwright's future would be decided in the following 48 hours, but by Thursday a decision had still not been announced.

It is understood 77-year-old Kenwright, who has been on the club's board of directors since 1989, was minded to leave alongside the trio but wanted to speak to owner Farhad Moshiri first.

Supporters have protested outside Goodison Park before home games in the season just ended, calling for Kenwright to go, and they are awaiting the outcome of the talks between owner and chairman.




https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65917204?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_format=link&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_id=D531FDB4-0C77-11EE-A36E-4E303AE5AB7B&fbclid=IwAR1bSma3IaSB8QjkmdzZchSnpgLkkjEDyas3gsn8F7balLlx9dcBcVYT0e4
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32888 on: June 16, 2023, 09:30:36 pm »
I wonder if the sanctions police will report back before the PL Independent Commission?  Perhaps that is the reason they've settled on October 25th? You would have to think if the sanctions police issue some kind of penalty that the commission will have little choice but to follow suit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,945
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32889 on: June 16, 2023, 09:32:37 pm »
What a load of shit. They'll get minimal punishment while still allowed to defraud the league over Covid losses.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,708
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32890 on: June 16, 2023, 09:34:33 pm »
I wonder if Abu Dhabi are next?   ::)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32891 on: June 16, 2023, 09:49:02 pm »
I wonder if Moshiri is trying to redistribute his assets outside the UK to stop them getting frozen in the event he's hit with sanctions? He might not care which charlatans he sells up to if he's just trying to do a runner.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,734
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32892 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 am »
Maybe the loans for the stadium have be channelled to the football side.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,734
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32893 on: Yesterday at 09:32:47 am »
"WarrabouutCity" shouts on G.O.T,     115 charges have to be investigated separately compared to 1 charge.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,754
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32894 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 am »
See theyre being linked with Morelos on a free, if ever a pair suited each other more.
Logged
AHA!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,456
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32895 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 am »
Kenwright likely gone soon.

Quote
Kenwright will exit and interim boardroom appointments will be made in due course, only not within the 48-hour deadline that Everton unnecessarily set on Monday and unsurprisingly failed to meet by Wednesday. MSP Sports Capital, the New York-based investment company, remains on course to purchase its first stake in the club and appoint its own directors. Andy Bell and George Downing, successful local businessmen and Evertonians, are in the frame for boardroom positions.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/17/sean-dyches-rebuild-stalls-as-broken-everton-remain-locked-in-limbo


Also sounds like from Hunter's piece they want two forwards and a back-up keeper. One of Keane, Holgate or Godfrey likely to be sold. Onana one of the few they'd likely make a profit on, but according to Hunter they are under less pressure to sell after moving Gordon and Kean
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,325
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32896 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:18:23 am
See theyre being linked with Morelos on a free, if ever a pair suited each other more.

Christ.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32897 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 16, 2023, 09:32:37 pm
What a load of shit. They'll get minimal punishment while still allowed to defraud the league over Covid losses.

The mitigation will be that the new owners cant be responsible for the profligacy of the previous incompetent regime resulting in a suspended points deduction - probably.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,458
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32898 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:32:47 am
"WarrabouutCity" shouts on G.O.T,     115 charges have to be investigated separately compared to 1 charge.

Weren't arsed when city were cheating us out of titles, so get to fuck
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32899 on: Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 am
Kenwright likely gone soon.


Also sounds like from Hunter's piece they want two forwards and a back-up keeper. One of Keane, Holgate or Godfrey likely to be sold. Onana one of the few they'd likely make a profit on, but according to Hunter they are under less pressure to sell after moving Gordon and Kean

"Purchase its first stake..."

They're gonna get screwed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32900 on: Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:48:50 am
The mitigation will be that the new owners cant be responsible for the profligacy of the previous incompetent regime resulting in a suspended points deduction - probably.

It'll be complete bullshit if they do manage to get away with it like that, would be like knowingly buying stolen goods and just getting told off for doing so.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,885
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32901 on: Yesterday at 12:23:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 am
Weren't arsed when city were cheating us out of titles, so get to fuck

^^^THIS^^^

Just last week they were setting fireworks off in the city centre after the cheats won the CL, and now they're crying about this. FUCK 'EM.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32902 on: Yesterday at 12:31:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 am
Weren't arsed when city were cheating us out of titles, so get to fuck

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 12:23:46 pm
^^^THIS^^^

Just last week they were setting fireworks off in the city centre after the cheats won the CL, and now they're crying about this. FUCK 'EM.

This. Everton don't do irony. They fully acknowledge City are cheats, but because their success has cock blocked us they don't care.

Except that they should, seeing as Everton would have got CL footie - if City's undeserved presence in the top four hadn't pushed them down to fifth under Martinez.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32903 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 am
Weren't arsed when city were cheating us out of titles, so get to fuck

See also:

Red Mancs suddenly waking up to ADFC's cheating - now their 'treble' has been equaled.

Gooners suddenly waking up to ADFC's cheating - now they finished second in the league.

While both lots (amongst fans of other clubs) previously cheered them on for stopping Liverpool's success - and 'saving football'.

#AnyoneButTheScousers (etc. etc.)

F*ck the lot of them.

If LFC can't win the trophies/titles - I hope ADFC keep winning them - let's have a proper farce - it *may* just wake a few of these daft c*nts up. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32904 on: Yesterday at 02:29:56 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:32:47 am
"WarrabouutCity" shouts on G.O.T,     115 charges have to be investigated separately compared to 1 charge.
Yes, worraboutcity, you bitter knobs? You've been cheering their cheating on for years now.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32905 on: Today at 09:36:48 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
F*ck the lot of them.

If LFC can't win the trophies/titles - I hope ADFC keep winning them - let's have a proper farce - it *may* just wake a few of these daft c*nts up. :)

Not the City thread, but this is where I have been at for at least 9 months. I'm pretty sure Serie A, La Liga and Bundesleague are also very happy to see City turn the "best league in the world" into a joke.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32906 on: Today at 09:39:26 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:36:48 am
Not the City thread, but this is where I have been at for at least 9 months. I'm pretty sure Serie A, La Liga and Bundesleague are also very happy to see City turn the "best league in the world" into a joke.

League 1 says bonjour. :wave
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,038
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32907 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
After Harrison and Gnonto from Leeds apparently .

Their idea of always by buying from relegated teams can go one of two ways
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,567
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32908 on: Today at 05:51:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:34:27 pm
After Harrison and Gnonto from Leeds apparently .

Their idea of always by buying from relegated teams can go one of two ways

I doubt they can afford them ...
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32909 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Selling their tops in Primark now 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Up
« previous next »
 