« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1915609 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,455
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32880 on: Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32881 on: Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
Its gone to an independent panel though, so the PL have no say. If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32882 on: Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I'll only have hope if this is the panel

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,452
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32883 on: Yesterday at 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm
A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes

BDO are the auditors who audit us at work and I've been heavily involved in the past when they have audited our practices in IT and they take no shit, they are very professional and in my dealings with them I've found they don't let things slide, so if they did what was reported, then its not looking good for the shite.

Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I read a report before the end of last season that the commission wouldn't be able to punish the shite if they had been relegated, as they'd then be an EFL club, so that said to me that the commission will decide the punishment, in the same way that it was an independent commission who punished Klopp over the touchline stuff
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,452
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32884 on: Yesterday at 02:48:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Two to one in favour of Everton?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,503
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32885 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Need Origi for this I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,943
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32886 on: Yesterday at 07:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:51:14 am
Even if their name does carry some weight as they seem to think, that would actually make the story of their fall and relegation are more compelling one at that end of the table, compared with the usual one of which promoted sides are going straight back down again and if everton did somehow manage to get promoted again, you would then have a redemption arc to the storyline which would make them a more interesting story for the pl than merely no-hopers clinging on for survival each season with their season effectively over by the time they failed to beat us in the second derby of that season.

I don't think the PL are arsed if they go down or not, but the point is they've had no interest at all in punishing them. They've let them take the absolute piss for years and are complicit by signing off on fraudulent accounts last year.

They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst but they should have had a transfer ban last year as a minimum.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,693
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32887 on: Yesterday at 08:48:29 pm »
Quote
Everton referral hearing over alleged breach of financial rules set for 25 October

Everton's alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules will go before an independent commission on Wednesday, 25 October.

The Toffees were referred in March by the Premier League, but specifics of the FFP case were not revealed.

Reports say the charge relates to a tax issue surrounding loans for the club's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In March, the club announced financial losses for the fifth successive year after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22.

The figure took their cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are permitted losses of up to £105m over a three-year period, but Everton blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for part of the losses.

Last year, Leeds and Burnley wrote to the Premier League asking for Everton's accounts to be independently investigated, although they later dropped their threat of legal action.

The two clubs were advised Everton complied with profit and sustainability rules, after meeting with the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's Everton beat Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 season to secure their top-flight status.

On Monday, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp all left their boardroom roles.

The club said interim appointments and chairman Bill Kenwright's future would be decided in the following 48 hours, but by Thursday a decision had still not been announced.

It is understood 77-year-old Kenwright, who has been on the club's board of directors since 1989, was minded to leave alongside the trio but wanted to speak to owner Farhad Moshiri first.

Supporters have protested outside Goodison Park before home games in the season just ended, calling for Kenwright to go, and they are awaiting the outcome of the talks between owner and chairman.




https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65917204?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_format=link&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_id=D531FDB4-0C77-11EE-A36E-4E303AE5AB7B&fbclid=IwAR1bSma3IaSB8QjkmdzZchSnpgLkkjEDyas3gsn8F7balLlx9dcBcVYT0e4
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,503
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32888 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm »
I wonder if the sanctions police will report back before the PL Independent Commission?  Perhaps that is the reason they've settled on October 25th? You would have to think if the sanctions police issue some kind of penalty that the commission will have little choice but to follow suit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,943
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32889 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
What a load of shit. They'll get minimal punishment while still allowed to defraud the league over Covid losses.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,693
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32890 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm »
I wonder if Abu Dhabi are next?   ::)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,503
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32891 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm »
I wonder if Moshiri is trying to redistribute his assets outside the UK to stop them getting frozen in the event he's hit with sanctions? He might not care which charlatans he sells up to if he's just trying to do a runner.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,731
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32892 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Maybe the loans for the stadium have be channelled to the football side.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,731
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32893 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
"WarrabouutCity" shouts on G.O.T,     115 charges have to be investigated separately compared to 1 charge.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32894 on: Today at 10:18:23 am »
See theyre being linked with Morelos on a free, if ever a pair suited each other more.
Logged
AHA!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,455
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32895 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Kenwright likely gone soon.

Quote
Kenwright will exit and interim boardroom appointments will be made in due course, only not within the 48-hour deadline that Everton unnecessarily set on Monday and unsurprisingly failed to meet by Wednesday. MSP Sports Capital, the New York-based investment company, remains on course to purchase its first stake in the club and appoint its own directors. Andy Bell and George Downing, successful local businessmen and Evertonians, are in the frame for boardroom positions.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/17/sean-dyches-rebuild-stalls-as-broken-everton-remain-locked-in-limbo


Also sounds like from Hunter's piece they want two forwards and a back-up keeper. One of Keane, Holgate or Godfrey likely to be sold. Onana one of the few they'd likely make a profit on, but according to Hunter they are under less pressure to sell after moving Gordon and Kean
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32896 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:18:23 am
See theyre being linked with Morelos on a free, if ever a pair suited each other more.

Christ.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32897 on: Today at 10:48:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
What a load of shit. They'll get minimal punishment while still allowed to defraud the league over Covid losses.

The mitigation will be that the new owners cant be responsible for the profligacy of the previous incompetent regime resulting in a suspended points deduction - probably.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,452
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32898 on: Today at 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:32:47 am
"WarrabouutCity" shouts on G.O.T,     115 charges have to be investigated separately compared to 1 charge.

Weren't arsed when city were cheating us out of titles, so get to fuck
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,503
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32899 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:45:47 am
Kenwright likely gone soon.


Also sounds like from Hunter's piece they want two forwards and a back-up keeper. One of Keane, Holgate or Godfrey likely to be sold. Onana one of the few they'd likely make a profit on, but according to Hunter they are under less pressure to sell after moving Gordon and Kean

"Purchase its first stake..."

They're gonna get screwed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32900 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:48:50 am
The mitigation will be that the new owners cant be responsible for the profligacy of the previous incompetent regime resulting in a suspended points deduction - probably.

It'll be complete bullshit if they do manage to get away with it like that, would be like knowingly buying stolen goods and just getting told off for doing so.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Up
« previous next »
 