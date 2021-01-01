« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1914405 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,452
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32880 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:57 pm
If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32881 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:57 pm
Its gone to an independent panel though, so the PL have no say. If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32882 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I'll only have hope if this is the panel

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32883 on: Today at 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:19:55 pm
A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes

BDO are the auditors who audit us at work and I've been heavily involved in the past when they have audited our practices in IT and they take no shit, they are very professional and in my dealings with them I've found they don't let things slide, so if they did what was reported, then its not looking good for the shite.

Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I read a report before the end of last season that the commission wouldn't be able to punish the shite if they had been relegated, as they'd then be an EFL club, so that said to me that the commission will decide the punishment, in the same way that it was an independent commission who punished Klopp over the touchline stuff
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32884 on: Today at 02:48:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Two to one in favour of Everton?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,496
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32885 on: Today at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Need Origi for this I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,928
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32886 on: Today at 07:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:51:14 am
Even if their name does carry some weight as they seem to think, that would actually make the story of their fall and relegation are more compelling one at that end of the table, compared with the usual one of which promoted sides are going straight back down again and if everton did somehow manage to get promoted again, you would then have a redemption arc to the storyline which would make them a more interesting story for the pl than merely no-hopers clinging on for survival each season with their season effectively over by the time they failed to beat us in the second derby of that season.

I don't think the PL are arsed if they go down or not, but the point is they've had no interest at all in punishing them. They've let them take the absolute piss for years and are complicit by signing off on fraudulent accounts last year.

They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst but they should have had a transfer ban last year as a minimum.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,687
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32887 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
Quote
Everton referral hearing over alleged breach of financial rules set for 25 October

Everton's alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules will go before an independent commission on Wednesday, 25 October.

The Toffees were referred in March by the Premier League, but specifics of the FFP case were not revealed.

Reports say the charge relates to a tax issue surrounding loans for the club's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In March, the club announced financial losses for the fifth successive year after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22.

The figure took their cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are permitted losses of up to £105m over a three-year period, but Everton blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for part of the losses.

Last year, Leeds and Burnley wrote to the Premier League asking for Everton's accounts to be independently investigated, although they later dropped their threat of legal action.

The two clubs were advised Everton complied with profit and sustainability rules, after meeting with the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's Everton beat Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 season to secure their top-flight status.

On Monday, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp all left their boardroom roles.

The club said interim appointments and chairman Bill Kenwright's future would be decided in the following 48 hours, but by Thursday a decision had still not been announced.

It is understood 77-year-old Kenwright, who has been on the club's board of directors since 1989, was minded to leave alongside the trio but wanted to speak to owner Farhad Moshiri first.

Supporters have protested outside Goodison Park before home games in the season just ended, calling for Kenwright to go, and they are awaiting the outcome of the talks between owner and chairman.




https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65917204?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_format=link&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_id=D531FDB4-0C77-11EE-A36E-4E303AE5AB7B&fbclid=IwAR1bSma3IaSB8QjkmdzZchSnpgLkkjEDyas3gsn8F7balLlx9dcBcVYT0e4
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Up
« previous next »
 