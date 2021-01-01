« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32880 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:57 pm
If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes
jacobs chains

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32881 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:57 pm
Its gone to an independent panel though, so the PL have no say. If its true that BDO refused to sign off their accounts, that's damning anyway.

I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.
FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32882 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I'll only have hope if this is the panel

rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32883 on: Today at 02:48:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:19:55 pm
A colleague who used to work for an auditing firm when hearing about BDO refusing to sign off on Everton's accounts pretty much said there has to be something seriously wrong  for an auditor to step away. The report that BDO apparently called the Treasury's sanctions police speaks volumes

BDO are the auditors who audit us at work and I've been heavily involved in the past when they have audited our practices in IT and they take no shit, they are very professional and in my dealings with them I've found they don't let things slide, so if they did what was reported, then its not looking good for the shite.

Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:28:10 pm
I thought the panel was to judge the case and deliver a report back to the PL to then decide what action is required. The idea that the panel can impose a punishment does give a glimmer of hope though.

I read a report before the end of last season that the commission wouldn't be able to punish the shite if they had been relegated, as they'd then be an EFL club, so that said to me that the commission will decide the punishment, in the same way that it was an independent commission who punished Klopp over the touchline stuff
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32884 on: Today at 02:48:56 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:47:12 pm
I'll only have hope if this is the panel



Two to one in favour of Everton?
