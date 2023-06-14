« previous next »
Other teams players for running into children that were simply cheering near the pitch and were definitely not being used as weapons?
Quote from: Red Beret on June 14, 2023, 12:04:17 pm
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.

I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?

Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

They Premier League definitely seem to have gone out of their way to protect them.
Quite funny on Twitter seeing them throwing the team that has given them their best moments for years under the bus now with the but what about Man City comments
So their hearing isn't even until the end of October?
Didnt they also survive when Bolton went down and it was off the back of a dodgy goal/no goal? Cant remember the specifics
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 08:14:03 am
Didnt they also survive when Bolton went down and it was off the back of a dodgy goal/no goal? Cant remember the specifics

Was in 97/98 I think, Bolton had a goal disallowed against Everton that was supposedly well over the line, game finished 0-0 and Everton stayed up on goal difference, the 0-0 was very early in the season though so things could've turned out differently even if Bolton had won
 :o
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:23:39 am
Was in 97/98 I think, Bolton had a goal disallowed against Everton that was supposedly well over the line, game finished 0-0 and Everton stayed up on goal difference, the 0-0 was very early in the season though so things could've turned out differently even if Bolton had won
correct
Alan Harper handled the ball on the line it was played on and avoided the pen that probably would have sent them down
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:42:22 am
Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.

If the PL fuck this one up (and it increasingly seems likely they will) it will set an awful precedent. The PL unlike the Football League can't seem to manage these matters, hence the possibility of an independent regulator being imposed
Four fucking months for the hearing?  It's already been at least three months. How much time do they need? :butt

Now the PL will be hand wringing over affecting next season's relegation battle!
It seems like they are trying to punish the owner rather than the club, similar to how the government dealt with Abramovich at Chelsea.  For what it's worth, I think it's a reasonable starting position.

Where it falls down on both counts is that other clubs that were ran more sensibly have missed out on things because of those two clubs (trophies and European football in Chelsea's case, staying in the PL in Everton's case).  Also, some Everton fans were real bastards when the cancers nearly took us under and a lot more were revelling in it when they thought Everton were going to be bankrolled to success by Usmanov's dirty money.
Anfield derby 21st October.

FA hearing 25th October. 

Let's hope it's a truly memorable weekend as they're handed their arses twice (and somehow blame us for both their losses).
It's like a weird version of Xmas Eve across the Park - but not so much "Has he been?" but "Has he gone?" Still Kenwright clings on. But what on earth were Everton thinking by imposing a time limit on their own annoucements and then failing to meet them? You could not make it up  :lmao 
From the Board to the fanbase they never cease to be top class entertainment for all the wrong reasons. I heard someone on the radio this morning going on again about the Sewage Works Stadium (my words not his) being the third stadium they've built in the city. Their attempts at one-upmanship get more desparate by the minute.
Imagine thinking the PL would ever allow Everton to be relegated.

We're stuck with them and that horrible fucking fixture for the duration.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:43:22 pm
Imagine thinking the PL would ever allow Everton to be relegated.

We're stuck with them and that horrible fucking fixture for the duration.

As with City the PL are pretending theyre doing something when in actual fact theyve no intention of doing anything.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm
https://twitter.com/Barry1878/status/1669343224136359943

Any spares for Kenwright away?

Shocking fanbase, hassling and bullying a 77 year old pensioner
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm
.... I heard someone on the radio this morning going on again about the Sewage Works Stadium (my words not his) being the third stadium they've built in the city. Their attempts at one-upmanship get more desparate by the minute.
They bang on about knowing their history, then they come out with shite like that. How can they not know that they never built Anfield, but only rented it? I've comprehensively dismantled a fair few of them on the internet who genuinely believe they built and owned Anfield.

It's actually to their shame that they need yet another new home. They couldn't pay the rent at our place. Then they built a ground they finally owned but let it stagnate and fall into ruin. Now they have little alternative but to virtually bankrupt themselves building their second stadium on land owned by Peel and not themselves.

It's a shambolic catalogue of errors and shortsightedness that they now dress up as something to brag about.
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 07:07:00 pm
Shocking fanbase, hassling and bullying a 77 year old pensioner
They're basically feral.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm
https://twitter.com/Barry1878/status/1669343224136359943

Any spares for Kenwright away?
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 07:07:00 pm
Shocking fanbase, hassling and bullying a 77 year old pensioner
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
They're basically feral.
Good job he wasn't a middle-aged woman who was on the board, or he would have been in a headlock.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm
They bang on about knowing their history, then they come out with shite like that. How can they not know that they never built Anfield, but only rented it? I've comprehensively dismantled a fair few of them on the internet who genuinely believe they built and owned Anfield.

It's actually to their shame that they need yet another new home. They couldn't pay the rent at our place. Then they built a ground they finally owned but let it stagnate and fall into ruin. Now they have little alternative but to virtually bankrupt themselves building their second stadium on land owned by Peel and not themselves.

It's a shambolic catalogue of errors and shortsightedness that they now dress up as something to brag about.

If they'd owned it they wouldn't have needed to leave, bloody idiotic rent dodgers. :lmao
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm
They bang on about knowing their history, then they come out with shite like that. How can they not know that they never built Anfield, but only rented it? I've comprehensively dismantled a fair few of them on the internet who genuinely believe they built and owned Anfield.

It's actually to their shame that they need yet another new home. They couldn't pay the rent at our place. Then they built a ground they finally owned but let it stagnate and fall into ruin. Now they have little alternative but to virtually bankrupt themselves building their second stadium on land owned by Peel and not themselves.

It's a shambolic catalogue of errors and shortsightedness that they now dress up as something to brag about.
I take great pleasure in letting them know, that they were evicted from a park with sheds around it and moved to another park with wooden sheds around it, and are still there to this day.
In Everton's case, the sheds are still there too.
Bill does not look well at all, I hope they are hapoy with themselves for all the vitriol they have directed at an ageing, declining old man who clearly loves the club.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:10:26 pm
Anfield derby 21st October.

FA hearing 25th October. 

Let's hope it's a truly memorable weekend as they're handed their arses twice (and somehow blame us for both their losses).

 Not sure why we have to wait until Oct 25th.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm
It's like a weird version of Xmas Eve across the Park - but not so much "Has he been?" but "Has he gone?" Still Kenwright clings on. But what on earth were Everton thinking by imposing a time limit on their own annoucements and then failing to meet them? You could not make it up  :lmao 
From the Board to the fanbase they never cease to be top class entertainment for all the wrong reasons. I heard someone on the radio this morning going on again about the Sewage Works Stadium (my words not his) being the third stadium they've built in the city. Their attempts at one-upmanship get more desparate by the minute.
Everton build stadiums, Liverpool build dynasties.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:10:02 am
Not sure why we have to wait until Oct 25th.

Waiting to see if new investors/owners have stabilised the club, then they'll blame Moshiri rather than Everton and give them a slap on the wrist.

Honestly, if they can't meet out proper and effective punishment against Everton, then we can forget all about the Abu Dhabi investigation.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:00:57 am
Waiting to see if new investors/owners have stabilised the club, then they'll blame Moshiri rather than Everton and give them a slap on the wrist.

Honestly, if they can't meet out proper and effective punishment against Everton, then we can forget all about the Abu Dhabi investigation.

That shouldn't even come into the equation, should it? They've broken the rules and should be punished for it. The Football League wouldn't let them get away with it.

And yeah, it's not a good sign if they can't bring themselves to punish Everton properly.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:00:57 am
Waiting to see if new investors/owners have stabilised the club, then they'll blame Moshiri rather than Everton and give them a slap on the wrist.

Honestly, if they can't meet out proper and effective punishment against Everton, then we can forget all about the Abu Dhabi investigation.

Lets just wait and see what the outcome is before we jump to conclusions, there can be many reason why its October that we aren't privvy to, its not like everything everyone ever does has to be explained to people who have nothing to so with the process.

If they get off, then we can go ballistic.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:05:44 am
And yeah, it's not a good sign if they can't bring themselves to punish Everton properly.
I don't buy the idea that the Premier League are trying to keep Everton in the top echelons to "protect the brand". In what way have Everton enhanced the Premier League over the years? I can however believe that Kenwright has friends in high places. He reminds me of Roy Hodgson who has proved Teflon coated when it comes to criticism. His tenure at Liverpool feels like a bad dream and yet it was us, not the man himself, that bore the brunt of the media's wrath for his exit - that somehow we'd hounded out this lovable and competent old man. Across the Park it's always felt that Kenwright has escaped a lot of scrutiny and that he's been given overly positive coverage by the Press. McNulty was one of the first to break ranks at The BBC and someone at The Guardian clearly now has the club on their radar. If Kenwright has friends in the media, then it's possible he has friends elsewhere.He can certainly turn on the toe-curling charm when he wants
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:56:51 am
I don't buy the idea that the Premier League are trying to keep Everton in the top echelons to "protect the brand". In what way have Everton enhanced the Premier League over the years? ...

I'd have to agree with you there. Everton have offered precisely nothing in the PL era. Nothing this century or the final decade of the last one.

The idea that they are somehow a special case probably comes more from the Bitters themselves. They have a grossly inflated sense of their own importance in the game.

Thing is, having an extremely poorly run, debt-riddled, incompetent club flirting with relegation most seasons isn't particularly good for 'the brand'. It actually reflects poorly on the league that they can be so continually abject, yet still survive. A league where such shite gets flushed looks and is far more healthy for the game and the 'brand'. Facts are, Everton stink the place out, but still remain.

Everton's name carries no weight anymore. It hasn't for a long, long time now. Leeds went down, and they still feel like a bigger name than Everton. Leicester went down, and that would have been the bigger story if Everton had joined them too. Leicester have actually been relevant this century and only lifted the PL title a few seasons ago. The game left Everton behind last century. Their tiny-minded dinosaur mentality has made sure they've remained there. Why the league would be remotely interested in protecting them would be puzzling if true, though I doubt it is.
Even if their name does carry some weight as they seem to think, that would actually make the story of their fall and relegation are more compelling one at that end of the table, compared with the usual one of which promoted sides are going straight back down again and if everton did somehow manage to get promoted again, you would then have a redemption arc to the storyline which would make them a more interesting story for the pl than merely no-hopers clinging on for survival each season with their season effectively over by the time they failed to beat us in the second derby of that season.
^
Well this is it. Let's pretend the do still have some gravitas for a moment. Such a 'big club' going down shows the strength and health of the league. The 'brand'looks strong.

An Everton bounce back then also has romance and is a story. It's heartbreak to elation once more. A story with angles and twists rather than the endless monotony associated with their current, seemingly endless, plight.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:05:44 am
That shouldn't even come into the equation, should it? They've broken the rules and should be punished for it. The Football League wouldn't let them get away with it.

And yeah, it's not a good sign if they can't bring themselves to punish Everton properly.

Of course not, but the only other reason I can think of for them needing a 6/7 month investigation on what has to be the worst kept secret in the PL is to bolster their action against City.

Everton in themselves bring nothing, but the Merseyside Derby is likely a big selling point for the brand.
I don't think Everton being relegated is a problem for the Premier League. I think a financial basket case club that the PL has already bent the P+S rules for being relegated due to a points deduction will be a massive problem for the PL. Everton might get away with it, not because they are mighty Everton but because the PL wont want the embarrassment of looking like mugs.
