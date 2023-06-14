I don't buy the idea that the Premier League are trying to keep Everton in the top echelons to "protect the brand". In what way have Everton enhanced the Premier League over the years? ...
I'd have to agree with you there. Everton have offered precisely nothing in the PL era. Nothing this century or the final decade of the last one.
The idea that they are somehow a special case probably comes more from the Bitters themselves. They have a grossly inflated sense of their own importance in the game.
Thing is, having an extremely poorly run, debt-riddled, incompetent club flirting with relegation most seasons isn't particularly good for 'the brand'. It actually reflects poorly on the league that they can be so continually abject, yet still survive. A league where such shite gets flushed looks and is far more healthy for the game and the 'brand'. Facts are, Everton stink the place out, but still remain.
Everton's name carries no weight anymore. It hasn't for a long, long time now. Leeds went down, and they still feel like a bigger name than Everton. Leicester went down, and that would have been the bigger story if Everton had joined them too. Leicester have actually been relevant this century and only lifted the PL title a few seasons ago. The game left Everton behind last century. Their tiny-minded dinosaur mentality has made sure they've remained there. Why the league would be remotely interested in protecting them would be puzzling if true, though I doubt it is.