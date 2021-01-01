Didnt they also survive when Bolton went down and it was off the back of a dodgy goal/no goal? Cant remember the specifics



Was in 97/98 I think, Bolton had a goal disallowed against Everton that was supposedly well over the line, game finished 0-0 and Everton stayed up on goal difference, the 0-0 was very early in the season though so things could've turned out differently even if Bolton had won