Other teams players for running into children that were simply cheering near the pitch and were definitely not being used as weapons?
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.

I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?

Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.
They Premier League definitely seem to have gone out of their way to protect them.
Quite funny on Twitter seeing them throwing the team that has given them their best moments for years under the bus now with the but what about Man City comments
So their hearing isn't even until the end of October?
Didnt they also survive when Bolton went down and it was off the back of a dodgy goal/no goal? Cant remember the specifics
Didnt they also survive when Bolton went down and it was off the back of a dodgy goal/no goal? Cant remember the specifics

Was in 97/98 I think, Bolton had a goal disallowed against Everton that was supposedly well over the line, game finished 0-0 and Everton stayed up on goal difference, the 0-0 was very early in the season though so things could've turned out differently even if Bolton had won
Was in 97/98 I think, Bolton had a goal disallowed against Everton that was supposedly well over the line, game finished 0-0 and Everton stayed up on goal difference, the 0-0 was very early in the season though so things could've turned out differently even if Bolton had won
correct
Alan Harper handled the ball on the line it was played on and avoided the pen that probably would have sent them down
Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.

If the PL fuck this one up (and it increasingly seems likely they will) it will set an awful precedent. The PL unlike the Football League can't seem to manage these matters, hence the possibility of an independent regulator being imposed
Four fucking months for the hearing?  It's already been at least three months. How much time do they need? :butt

Now the PL will be hand wringing over affecting next season's relegation battle!
