« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1910536 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,685
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32840 on: Today at 02:33:58 am »
Other teams players for running into children that were simply cheering near the pitch and were definitely not being used as weapons?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32841 on: Today at 03:42:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:04:17 pm
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.

I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?

Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,867
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32842 on: Today at 04:23:49 am »
They Premier League definitely seem to have gone out of their way to protect them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Up
« previous next »
 