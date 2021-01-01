The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.



If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.



Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.



I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?



Seems likely. They dont want to throw the book at them. Disappointing but the PL will let all sorts of naked cheating go as long as they protect the brand.