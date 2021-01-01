« previous next »
Offline LuverlyRita

« Reply #32800 on: Today at 10:08:17 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:42:03 am
I can't see why it's taking so long, the P&S rules explicitly state no more than £105m losses over a rolling 3 year period, they've been nowhere near close to it for a few years now, should be a cut and dried case with the only thing to decide being the punishment
The fact that they allocated a huge chunk of their losses to Covid should have been a cut and dried case i.e. rejected by the Premier League. No other club came close to incurring the same Covid losses and given their modest match day income they should have suffered less
Offline Trotterwatch

« Reply #32801 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:08:17 am
The fact that they allocated a huge chunk of their losses to Covid should have been a cut and dried case i.e. rejected by the Premier League. No other club came close to incurring the same Covid losses and given their modest match day income they should have suffered less

I think Bill probably bundled in losses from Rita's Kabin too.
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #32802 on: Today at 11:39:32 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:08:17 am
The fact that they allocated a huge chunk of their losses to Covid should have been a cut and dried case i.e. rejected by the Premier League. No other club came close to incurring the same Covid losses and given their modest match day income they should have suffered less

Weren't their claimed losses due to covid for that one season actually more than their usual matchday revenues?
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #32803 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.

I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?
Offline davidlpool1982

« Reply #32804 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:04:17 pm
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

It's one of the reasons I agree that football can't govern itself..too much self interest involved from everybody. Then again at the same time I don't trust Governments to govern it either, especially since then Tories basically bullied the PL over Newcastle.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

« Reply #32805 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:54:45 am
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton's new stadium WON'T open in time for the 2024/25 season

Progress on it remains good, but the club stressed completion will be during 2024/25 season, in a presentation to Everton's fan advisory board.

Discussions around a mid-season move v end of the season move will be had once a completion date is known.
Could be the best stadium in League One by then, rather than the Championship
Offline Black Bull Nova

« Reply #32806 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:54:45 am
Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel


Everton's new stadium WON'T open in time for the 2024/25 season

Progress on it remains good, but the club stressed completion will be during 2024/25 season, in a presentation to Everton's fan advisory board.

Discussions around a mid-season move v end of the season move will be had once a completion date is known.


They cannot afford to pay Jewsons for more glue
Offline So Howard Philips

« Reply #32807 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:04:17 pm
The investigation seems to be holding off until this potential takeover is sorted. It's always brand fucking politics.

If the PL punish Everton now, then it might spook the buyer into walking away, which almost guarantees Everton's destruction as a footballing and financial entity. However, if new owners pledge a clean up of Everton's finances and install actually competent board members, they'll probably get off with a fine and a suspended points deduction.  :butt

Edit: in fact, this whole thing is probably being driven by the PL behind the scenes, like forcing the Chelsea sale. They likely signed off on Everton's accounts last year on condition they sorted their finances. When Moshiri cocked it up, the PL opened proceedings against them, but likely told Moshiri in no uncertain terms he had to give up control of the club or face personal sanctions, using the accounts as leverage. Punishment without being punished.

I expect the PL can have someone banned from being a company director?

No. That can only be done by the Insolvency Service - https://www.gov.uk/company-director-disqualification but there may be provisions which allow a ban for convicted criminals.

Maybe Chippy Tits should get back on the blower to the bizzies? ;D

Offline LuverlyRita

« Reply #32808 on: Today at 01:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:39:32 am
Weren't their claimed losses due to covid for that one season actually more than their usual matchday revenues?
I think you're correct - they blamed Covid for all sorts of stuff. The fact that nobody else was pulling the same stunt should have rung alarm bells at the PL.
Offline thaddeus

« Reply #32809 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:36:54 pm
I think you're correct - they blamed Covid for all sorts of stuff. The fact that nobody else was pulling the same stunt should have rung alarm bells at the PL.
I'm sure it did but the PL would likely have been grateful for the semi-plausible excuse.  It saved them having to do much and certainly saved them the bad PR of having to punish a member club (and a founding member, no less).
Offline Black Bull Nova

« Reply #32810 on: Today at 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:04:04 pm
I'm sure it did but the PL would likely have been grateful for the semi-plausible excuse.  It saved them having to do much and certainly saved them the bad PR of having to punish a member club (and a founding member, no less).


If we, as amateurs, can see the big holes, I am surprised the experts and accountants took the view they did. In fact I am shocked.
Online Peabee

« Reply #32811 on: Today at 02:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:39:32 am
Weren't their claimed losses due to covid for that one season actually more than their usual matchday revenues?

Yeah, over £100m. They claimed they lost out on incoming transfer fees because of the market, so they added that imaginary figure back to their P&L.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #32812 on: Today at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:33:39 pm
No. That can only be done by the Insolvency Service - https://www.gov.uk/company-director-disqualification but there may be provisions which allow a ban for convicted criminals.

Maybe Chippy Tits should get back on the blower to the bizzies? ;D

In that case, perhaps they can threaten to make a criminal complaint?  That could threaten to unravel Moshiri's finances?
Offline only6times

« Reply #32813 on: Today at 03:39:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:36:54 pm
I think you're correct - they blamed Covid for all sorts of stuff.
Makes a change from Heysel.
Offline Black Bull Nova

« Reply #32814 on: Today at 04:28:47 pm »
'Covid made us crap'




I would add that the reduction in player valuations were nothing to do with Covid, the very fact that Everton bought them wiped most of the valuation off those players. Anyone with any sense would see that players values at Everton started dropping well before Covid.


Also, does that not also mean they bought players cheaper (they were net spenders during Covid)


Also, they hardly sold anyone in 2020/21 so how could the players be undervalued.
Offline Terry de Niro

« Reply #32815 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 03:39:53 pm
Makes a change from Heysel.
and wewouldawontheleagueifithadnabeenforworldwar2
Offline rob1966

« Reply #32816 on: Today at 05:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:28:47 pm
'Covid made us crap'




I would add that the reduction in player valuations were nothing to do with Covid, the very fact that Everton bought them wiped most of the valuation off those players. Anyone with any sense would see that players values at Everton started dropping well before Covid.


Also, does that not also mean they bought players cheaper (they were net spenders during Covid)


Also, they hardly sold anyone in 2020/21 so how could the players be undervalued.

They're so full of shit.

They spent around £70 million on Godfrey, Allan and Doucure and sold Schneiderlin for £2m. Moise Kean, Walcott,Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny all went out on loan, saving them wages.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #32817 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:28:47 pm
'Covid made us crap'




I would add that the reduction in player valuations were nothing to do with Covid, the very fact that Everton bought them wiped most of the valuation off those players. Anyone with any sense would see that players values at Everton started dropping well before Covid.


Also, does that not also mean they bought players cheaper (they were net spenders during Covid)


Also, they hardly sold anyone in 2020/21 so how could the players be undervalued.

Most of the time the players weren't worth what Everton paid for them anyway.
Online 4pool

« Reply #32818 on: Today at 07:12:35 pm »
So, let's have a little recap of where Everton are at the minute.


Put in the dock by the Premier League to an Independent Commission.

Three board members resigned. Maybe four with Kenwright next.

Took out a loan against an uncompleted stadium just to get by until the end of the season.

Trying to secure a deal to complete the new stadium and maybe keep creditors at bay.

Might get a transfer ban for this summer and maybe longer.

Might get docked points for next season.

Maybe taken to court for £360 mil by other clubs effected because they stayed up.

Don Carlo suing them as well.


Worrying times.
Offline TheMissionary

« Reply #32819 on: Today at 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:12:35 pm
So, let's have a little recap of where Everton are at the minute.


Put in the dock by the Premier League to an Independent Commission.

Three board members resigned. Maybe four with Kenwright next.

Took out a loan against an uncompleted stadium just to get by until the end of the season.

Trying to secure a deal to complete the new stadium and maybe keep creditors at bay.

Might get a transfer ban for this summer and maybe longer.

Might get docked points for next season.

Maybe taken to court for £360,000 by other clubs effected because they stayed up.


Worrying times.

+ Being sued by Don Carlo.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #32820 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:12:35 pm
So, let's have a little recap of where Everton are at the minute.


Put in the dock by the Premier League to an Independent Commission.

Three board members resigned. Maybe four with Kenwright next.

Took out a loan against an uncompleted stadium just to get by until the end of the season.

Trying to secure a deal to complete the new stadium and maybe keep creditors at bay.

Might get a transfer ban for this summer and maybe longer.

Might get docked points for next season.

Maybe taken to court for £360,000 by other clubs effected because they stayed up.


Worrying times.

Think you missed a zero off that? ;D
Offline Party Phil

« Reply #32821 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 07:20:59 pm
+ Being sued by Don Carlo.

+ they are absolutely shite at football
Offline Uncle Ronnie

« Reply #32822 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
Online Hazell

« Reply #32823 on: Today at 08:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:27:48 pm
Being sued by everyone

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/14/everton-could-face-multi-million-pound-legal-bill-if-they-lose-ffp-case

Probably nothings going to come of it, it hardly ever does. Case is being heard in October as well, not sure why there is such a delay.

Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #32824 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:31:33 pm
Probably nothings going to come of it, it hardly ever does. Case is being heard in October as well, not sure why there is such a delay.


Id argue the opposite.  A club has sued once and has won once.
Online 4pool

« Reply #32825 on: Today at 08:39:56 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 07:20:59 pm
+ Being sued by Don Carlo.

Missed that one..


Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:36:47 pm
Think you missed a zero off that? ;D

Missed three of them..

Everton fear being sued for £300m by bitter PL relegation rivals over breaching spending rules



Updated my original post.  ;D
Online Hazell

« Reply #32826 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:37:45 pm
Id argue the opposite.  A club has sued once and has won once.

Sheffield United vs West Ham?

That didn't make a difference in West Ham getting relegated or a points deduction. I'm looking for Everton to go down here.
Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #32827 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:05 pm
Sheffield United vs West Ham?

That didn't make a difference in West Ham getting relegated or a points deduction. I'm looking for Everton to go down here.
I want a points deduction, then them to be sued senseless, go down and then go bankrupt
Online Hazell

« Reply #32828 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:41:32 pm
I want a points deduction, then them to be sued senseless, go down and then go bankrupt

Exactly. It's not exactly asking for much.
Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #32829 on: Today at 08:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:36 pm
Exactly. It's not exactly asking for much.
It is only whats right and just
Offline Terry de Niro

« Reply #32830 on: Today at 08:59:27 pm »
Offline only6times

« Reply #32831 on: Today at 10:17:55 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

« Reply #32832 on: Today at 10:54:52 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 10:17:55 pm
G.O.T loons asking can they sue us over you know what.
Clive Thomas?
Online moondog

« Reply #32833 on: Today at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 10:17:55 pm
G.O.T loons asking can they sue us over you know what.


Hans Segars?
