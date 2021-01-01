« previous next »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:58:59 pm
Last month Everton took out a bridging loan  secured against the clubs new stadium  to provide funds while negotiations over an investment deal continued.

Sources close to the negotiations have told the Guardian that an investment offer on the table would eventually result in Moshiri  who is estimated to have ploughed £750m into Everton  losing control of the club without being paid a penny.
They reckon theyre  still £360m in the hole after the MSP investment
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:52 pm
They reckon theyre  still £360m in the hole after the MSP investment

Blues always get their hole though
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:49:02 pm
Guardian reporting on the Compo Carlo case

Last month the club took out a bridging loan against the new stadium
So high interest short term loan putting them in need of even more investment to clear the debt.

Problem is with local fans buying a club is that usually they are going with their hearts not their heads.

All for a stadium that won't actually bring in that much extra income relative to Goodison. They'll need to keep prices reasonable to even hope to fill it.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:02:47 pm
All for a stadium that won't actually bring in that much extra income relative to Goodison. They'll need to keep prices reasonable to even hope to fill it.

They'll try selling it to the council then leasing it back.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:04:40 pm
They'll try selling it to the council then leasing it back.
I reckon that was Moshi La's plan after all when the City didn't get the Commonwealth Games.

Fund it all with loans, club get in over it's head and force the council to buy it then lease it.
