« Reply #32760 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm »
Last month Everton took out a bridging loan secured against the clubs new stadium to provide funds while negotiations over an investment deal continued.
Sources close to the negotiations have told the Guardian that an investment offer on the table would eventually result in Moshiri who is estimated to have ploughed £750m into Everton losing control of the club without being paid a penny.
They reckon theyre still £360m in the hole after the MSP investment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W