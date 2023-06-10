Penned by my AI - you're welcomeIn the land of ice and snow,Where the bitter winds do blow,There lived a creature, feared and known,Whose head was like a melon, grown.The Esk, they called this beast of might,Whose head was such an awesome sight,For it was large and round and green,The biggest head that you have seen.It towered high above the crowd,And all who saw it would be wowed,For it was said that in its mind,The Esk had secrets undefined.With eyes that glowed like embers bright,And teeth that gleamed like stars at night,The Esk was feared both far and wide,By all who dared to cross its side.But there was one who dared to try,To face the Esk, and not to shy,A hero bold, with sword in hand,To save his people and his land.He faced the Esk with fearless might,And in a flash, he did ignite,His sword, ablaze with holy fire,To strike the Esk and not to tire.The battle raged for many days,As both sides fought in countless ways,But in the end, the hero won,And the Esk was vanquished, undone.And so the hero saved his land,With sword in hand and courage grand,And though the Esk was feared before,Its reign of terror was no more.And now, the story's often told,Of the hero brave and bold,Who faced the Esk with head so big,And saved his people from the rig.