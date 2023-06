He's done well to free himself of the stigma attached with managing the Shite and the Manc Shite.



Who said you can't reinvent yourself?



I don't think Moyes has entirely shaken off his cautious approach to games i.e. focus on not getting beaten rather than aiming for a win. It suited the mid-table mediocrity mindset that set in across the Park during his tenure there (albeit I think many Blues would bite your hand off for that approach now) and I've heard one or two West Ham fans complain about it. It was one of the reasons why I could never imagine him being a success at United. The "previous Scot" always threw caution to the wind in an attempt to get 3 points at the risk of conceding. Sadly for us it was a gamble that generally paid offI'll confess I was in 2 minds who to support the other night. On the one hand it's good to see a serial loser get some silverware and the celebrations with his Dad were lovely. On the other hand he often comes across as a bit "up himself". Once the game started however it was no contest. The dark arts on display from Fiorentina - especially the constant rolling around on the floor - got right up my nose and I was delighted with that last minute winner.