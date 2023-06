This was their team under Moyes. Crazy how far they have fallen







That was a decent side in those seasons. They had a good chance in the 07/08 UEFA Cup and lost on pens to Fiorentina (who Rangers went on to beat in the semi). 08/09 they knocked us and United out the cup and lost to Chelsea in the final.Still played the typical Everton direct style and play for set pieces but they were tough to play against. At the time United/Liverpool/Chelsea and to an extent Arsenal were pretty much the best sides in Europe (07-09) and dominated the CL. At least up until 2009 when Barca came good. We should have won it in 2007 (Chelsea and United lost in the semis), 2008 United beat Chelsea in the final (and they knocked us and Arsenal out) and in 2009 Chelsea robbed by Barca who then beat United. Everton obviously way behind those teams but were better than Spurs the last 2 or 3 seasons for example or the West Ham team that won the Conference League.