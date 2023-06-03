« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32600 on: June 3, 2023, 06:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  3, 2023, 06:24:55 pm
No way they could afford the slab headed fridge and the fridge raider's wages.
we could have a whip around.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32601 on: June 3, 2023, 08:18:39 pm »
Maguire would be hilarious there. Can you imagine the mistakes he would make when constantly under pressure as the Everton defence often is?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32602 on: June 3, 2023, 08:53:14 pm »
Phil Jones would be hilarious at the Pit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32603 on: June 3, 2023, 11:57:22 pm »
Can Phil Neville play centre half?

I think hes available.
We are Liverpool!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32604 on: Yesterday at 12:49:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on June  3, 2023, 08:18:39 pm
Maguire would be hilarious there. Can you imagine the mistakes he would make when constantly under pressure as the Everton defence often is?

He'd probably do okay there, he looks most shite when he is expected to be a footballer, whereas there he would be sitting deep and just expected to defend, obviously he'd be far too expensive for them even as a free though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32605 on: Yesterday at 01:20:34 am »
If they do a back five like England, hed be fine.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32606 on: Yesterday at 02:05:56 am »
One fucking point.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32607 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
Just a hunch, deffo not an ITK, but just think Everton and the rest of us will find out the results of the Independent Commission this week.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32608 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:05:56 am
One fucking point.

A James Madison missed pen.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32609 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
The sooner they get flushed the better
There is some absolute poison gets spewed on that Grand Old Team forum from utter shithouses who wouldn't dream of saying it in the real world

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1665349984852623362?cxt=HHwWhIC-nZy_wZwuAAAA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32610 on: Today at 11:41:52 am »
Strong rumours that the goal machine that is Wout Weghorst is going to them.   ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32611 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:41:52 am
Strong rumours that the goal machine that is Wout Weghorst is going to them.   ;D
Well it worked for Burnley didnt it?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32612 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:10 am
Well it worked for Burnley didnt it?
Dyche is actually turning them into his Burnley.
The one that got flushed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32613 on: Today at 11:49:48 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:48:14 am
Dyche is actually turning them into his Burnley.
The one that got flushed.
That was my point!


Cant see how they can be any worse than this season though.  I just dont see how thats possible
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32614 on: Today at 11:51:38 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:41:52 am
Strong rumours that the goal machine that is Wout Weghorst is going to them.   ;D

Classic Everton. Failed at a top 6 club not named Liverpool? They will try and sign you. Would not be at all surprised to see Lingard rock up there.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32615 on: Today at 11:54:23 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32616 on: Today at 11:58:22 am »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32617 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Some names I'm hoping to see linked this summer

Weghorst/Maguire/Phil Jones/Ashley Young/A recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic knowing Moshiri would probably love it/Andros Townsend contract extension
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32618 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:44 pm
Some names I'm hoping to see linked this summer

Weghorst/Maguire/Phil Jones/Ashley Young/A recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic knowing Moshiri would probably love it/Andros Townsend contract extension
;D

£600m to rebuild Burnley's relegation team with the secret sauce of adding in some Man U rejects.

I personally won't be happy until they sign at least one of Danny Drinkwater and/or Ross Barkley.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32619 on: Today at 12:43:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:44 pm
Some names I'm hoping to see linked this summer

Weghorst/Maguire/Phil Jones/Ashley Young/A recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic knowing Moshiri would probably love it/Andros Townsend contract extension

Moshiri's eyeing up a bid for Greenwood no doubt.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32620 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm »
Linked with Palace Legend JP Mateta.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32621 on: Today at 01:31:57 pm »
83 year old Jamie Vardy?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32622 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 12:58:16 pm
Linked with Palace Legend JP Mateta.


Where's the Mateta money Bill?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32623 on: Today at 04:45:23 pm »
The Athletic with some details of their potential investors. But this line stood out as no idea who came up with this

"The stadium would increase revenues by 40m to 60m"

Mind. Blown.
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32624 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 12:58:16 pm
Linked with Palace Legend JP Mateta.


Was he one of the shareholders Ferguson fell out with at United?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32625 on: Today at 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:52:03 pm
Was he one of the shareholders Ferguson fell out with at United?


Naah, its the brand of cigaretts that used to sponsor the Lotus F1 team.
Justice for the 96!
