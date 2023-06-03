No way they could afford the slab headed fridge and the fridge raider's wages.
Maguire would be hilarious there. Can you imagine the mistakes he would make when constantly under pressure as the Everton defence often is?
One fucking point.
Strong rumours that the goal machine that is Wout Weghorst is going to them.
Well it worked for Burnley didnt it?
Dyche is actually turning them into his Burnley. The one that got flushed.
Some names I'm hoping to see linked this summerWeghorst/Maguire/Phil Jones/Ashley Young/A recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic knowing Moshiri would probably love it/Andros Townsend contract extension
Linked with Palace Legend JP Mateta.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Was he one of the shareholders Ferguson fell out with at United?
