Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32560 on: Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 06:24:00 pm
So they've not taken the option to buy Coady who was instrumental in keeping them up... Wonder if he knew then what he knows now, whether he'd have though "fuck you lot" and coasted?
He's probably relieved
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32561 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Everton are shit
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32562 on: Yesterday at 08:19:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
Everton are shit

And as confirmation, you'll be able to smell it when they play at BMD.  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32563 on: Yesterday at 08:24:50 pm
the 9 minute rendition of Bobby's song put every other travelling support to shame this season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32564 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm
Where's the money Moshi-la, this was in the media almost 10 days ago? Everton stayed up.
So, where's the money?


Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based company MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club, BBC Sport understands.

Sources say the deal is not yet done but talks are progressing over funding.

MSP looks to have jumped ahead of 777 Partners, which had been in talks over a takeover from owner Farhad Moshiri.

The club require funding for their new stadium, being built on Bramley Moore Dock, after costs increased from £500m to about £760m.

And in their latest accounts, the club posted financial losses for a fifth successive year. Their losses have totalled more than £430m over that period.



MSP is believed to be looking for a 25% stake with a preferential share structure, not equity in the club, so would be paid back in interest.

777 has had access to the 'data room' (financial accounts), but has not been prepared to pay a 'significant' price owing to the debt on the balance sheet - which stood at £141.7m in the latest accounts.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32565 on: Yesterday at 08:28:54 pm
Any investor must surely be looking at those recent articles about the source of his funds and running a mile. I mean they are a risk enough with the PL investigation hanging over them, which seems slam dunk, before you start adding this in.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32566 on: Yesterday at 08:38:02 pm
Esk saying it nearly a done deal.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32567 on: Yesterday at 08:45:00 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:38:02 pm
Esk saying it nearly a done deal.

Caveats applying?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32568 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Moshiri will now control less than 50% of the club as MSP dilute his shares.  Everton must be worth Jack shit.

He will no longer get to pick CEO or chairman.  This is terrible news folks, they might hire someone good!  I will miss Moshiri letting Jim White know who they are signing and hiring and firing mangers and players without the DOFs knowledge

Can we think of a team thats been relegated after a takeover by a U.S. investment company? (Usual caveats apply, and for the sake of the bitters we should ignore the loads of clubs that this has happened to).

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32569 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:38:02 pm
Esk saying it nearly a done deal.

It'll all hinge on the investigation, no ?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32570 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Can we think of a team thats been relegated after a takeover by a U.S. investment company?

Burnley and Swansea, in each case within  two years of being bought
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32571 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
Burnley and Swansea, in each case within  two years of being bought
Yes, but apart from Burnley, Swansea, Leeds and Bournemouth ..its all been great
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32572 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:28:54 pm
Any investor must surely be looking at those recent articles about the source of his funds and running a mile. I mean they are a risk enough with the PL investigation hanging over them, which seems slam dunk, before you start adding this in.
That's the key bit, isn't it? Any investor coming in at this stage is taking a punt on a severely distressed asset. It's a short term fix. i seriously doubt good investors with the well-being of the club to the forefront would be doing this.This could likely end up being an asset stripper coming in to gouge rather than rebuild. A minority investment, to tide them over, an injection of money into squad to avoid relegation, then pare the club to the bone while sucking TV monies into their pocket.

The alternative is a rebuild. That, as a rough estimate, would cost:

- approx £3-400m to finish stadium
- £150m to clear debts
- £150-250m to rebuild squad

From a minority shareholder perspective, that would be pretty costly and pointless.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32573 on: Today at 12:00:47 am
pref shares not equity? They'll want interest. and if the club goes bankrupt, they get paid from remaining assets before anyone else.  They'll offer the new stadium to us for £100m or summat.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32574 on: Today at 12:03:15 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Moshiri will now control less than 50% of the club as MSP dilute his shares.  Everton must be worth Jack shit.

He will no longer get to pick CEO or chairman.  This is terrible news folks, they might hire someone good!  I will miss Moshiri letting Jim White know who they are signing and hiring and firing mangers and players without the DOFs knowledge

Can we think of a team thats been relegated after a takeover by a U.S. investment company? (Usual caveats apply, and for the sake of the bitters we should ignore the loads of clubs that this has happened to).

pref shares don't usually carry voting rights. But they have priority over assets if the company goes under.

typical punt from this type of vehicle. they could always sell off the stadium to get their money back later.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32575 on: Today at 02:00:26 am
One fucking goal.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32576 on: Today at 06:55:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Moshiri will now control less than 50% of the club as MSP dilute his shares.  Everton must be worth Jack shit.

He will no longer get to pick CEO or chairman.  This is terrible news folks, they might hire someone good!  I will miss Moshiri letting Jim White know who they are signing and hiring and firing mangers and players without the DOFs knowledge

Can we think of a team thats been relegated after a takeover by a U.S. investment company? (Usual caveats apply, and for the sake of the bitters we should ignore the loads of clubs that this has happened to).



To be fair to Moshiri he generally doesn't fuck about when it comes to sacking managers, I'd have much preferred a sentimental old git who gave Fwank the whole season based on what he did last year
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32577 on: Today at 07:00:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
Moshiri will now control less than 50% of the club as MSP dilute his shares.  Everton must be worth Jack shit.

He will no longer get to pick CEO or chairman.  This is terrible news folks, they might hire someone good!  I will miss Moshiri letting Jim White know who they are signing and hiring and firing mangers and players without the DOFs knowledge

Can we think of a team thats been relegated after a takeover by a U.S. investment company? (Usual caveats apply, and for the sake of the bitters we should ignore the loads of clubs that this has happened to).

They have the other investigation hanging over them though, say nothing of some very unhappy clubs waiting for the result of the enquiry.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32578 on: Today at 08:27:36 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:00:31 am
They have the other investigation hanging over them though, say nothing of some very unhappy clubs waiting for the result of the enquiry.

My understanding is that the Bitters are currently being investigated for the following

1, FA investigation in to financial fair play
2, HM Treasury investigation concerning sanctions on the owners.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/31/treasurys-sanctions-police-reviewing-finances-of-everton-fc-owner-guardian-understands


Are there others?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32579 on: Today at 09:00:38 am
^
Their fans are also under investigation for fraud, after they insisted Everton were still a big club.
