I think they're confusing people being pissed off with them for jealousy.
Leicester have won more in the past 20 years than Everton have in the past 30. They are not jealous of Everton.
They were going on about it being the biggest relegation in premier league's short history if they went down.
Leicester going down seven years after being league champions is a much bigger story than it would have been if those perrenial water-treaders had finally been flushed.
They clearly have absolutely no awareness whatsoever of their real standing in the modern game.