They were going on about it being the biggest relegation in premier league's short history if they went down.



Leicester going down seven years after being league champions is a much bigger story than it would have been if those perrenial water-treaders had finally been flushed.



They clearly have absolutely no awareness whatsoever of their real standing in the modern game.



Any number of them also seem to think they're safe now that they've avoided relegation. Even though they're still under investigation, and could face any number of potential sanctions; that their owner is also under investigation; that some kind of hedge fund is sniffing around them; still in debt up to the rafters; their squad is still shit and at the very least they will have to sell to buy - assuming they're allowed to buy at all.