Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32520 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:44:51 pm
I do start to wonder if on some level there is a bit of jealousy towards the club and its position as the old lady of English football.

Jealousy? Towards Everton?  :lmao

My god, they don't half love bigging up their minor role in the game.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32521 on: Today at 06:48:36 pm »
I think they're confusing people being pissed off with them for jealousy. :D

Leicester have won more in the past 20 years than Everton have in the past 30. They are not jealous of Everton.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32522 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:44:51 pm
I do start to wonder if on some level there is a bit of jealousy towards the club and its position as the old lady of English football.

Wayne Rooney likes this nickname.

:lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32523 on: Today at 06:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:48:36 pm
I think they're confusing people being pissed off with them for jealousy. :D

Leicester have won more in the past 20 years than Everton have in the past 30. They are not jealous of Everton.
They were going on about it being the biggest relegation in premier league's short history if they went down.  :lmao

Leicester going down seven years after being league champions is a much bigger story than it would have been if those perrenial water-treaders had finally been flushed.

They clearly have absolutely no awareness whatsoever of their real standing in the modern game.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32524 on: Today at 08:35:08 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32525 on: Today at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:56:38 pm
They were going on about it being the biggest relegation in premier league's short history if they went down.  :lmao

Leicester going down seven years after being league champions is a much bigger story than it would have been if those perrenial water-treaders had finally been flushed.

They clearly have absolutely no awareness whatsoever of their real standing in the modern game.

Any number of them also seem to think they're safe now that they've avoided relegation. Even though they're still under investigation, and could face any number of potential sanctions; that their owner is also under investigation; that some kind of hedge fund is sniffing around them; still in debt up to the rafters; their squad is still shit and at the very least they will have to sell to buy - assuming they're allowed to buy at all.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32526 on: Today at 09:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:47:26 am
Johnny Evans (experienced first teamer), Adam Armstrong (Lively 4 games and never scores again)and Patrick Bamford (Struggles for fitness and form) are destined for Goodison I reckon.

Who else is a proper Everton signing this window?

Scott McTominay.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32527 on: Today at 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:04:50 pm
Scott McTominay.

that 50p down the back of the couch might be useful for that deal  ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32528 on: Today at 09:53:16 pm »
Moshiri
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/31/treasurys-sanctions-police-reviewing-finances-of-everton-fc-owner-guardian-understands

More trouble

Treasurys sanctions police reviewing finances of Everton FC owner, Guardian understands
Farhad Moshiri reportedly a person of interest at special unit over links to sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usman
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32529 on: Today at 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:56:38 pm
They were going on about it being the biggest relegation in premier league's short history if they went down.  :lmao

Leicester going down seven years after being league champions is a much bigger story than it would have been if those perrenial water-treaders had finally been flushed.

They clearly have absolutely no awareness whatsoever of their real standing in the modern game.

Think it's that they're happy people were talking about them and noticing them,for a short while.
