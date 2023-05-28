« previous next »
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,911
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:30:10 pm
I don't really know where to pop this. But here seems good.

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1662876594606579712?t=gT6GtfEixAOuLqled1PP4A&s=08

I can't stand them but they do make some funny videos  ;D
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 02:58:43 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 28, 2023, 07:10:27 pm
Fuckin hell how deflating again. Think theyre ok now, even with a points deduction I think theyll get away next year. Dont think Forest, Luton and Sheff United will get 40 points between them next season
People said similar things when Fulham, Bournemouth and Forest came up.

Theres no reason why Forest and Bournemouth cant get the same amount of points again and Luton are a very well run club who could surprise a few people.  Im not sure about Sheffield United but they did get promoted quite comfortably so must have something about them.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,515
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 03:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:12:21 pm
No fucking chance did he mean that :D
If the keeper was standing where he should have been, it would have dropped comfortably into his breadbasket. But no, Meslier thought it was time to break out his Rene Higuita impression. Twat.

Him and Maddison I'm blaming personally for Everton surviving.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,256
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:55:18 pm
If the keeper was standing where he should have been, it would have dropped comfortably into his breadbasket. But no, Meslier thought it was time to break out his Rene Higuita impression. Twat.

Him and Maddison I'm blaming personally for Everton surviving.

That penalty miss by Maddison effectively sent Leicester down in Everton's place. They should drum him out of the club for that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm
That penalty miss by Maddison effectively sent Leicester down in Everton's place. They should drum him out of the club for that.
The water bottle kept Everton up  :o

Pickford is a bit of a joke but, even with all his craziness, he's probably the difference between them and Leicester and Leeds.  Ward/Iversen and Meslier have cost their teams so many points this season.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm
That penalty miss by Maddison effectively sent Leicester down in Everton's place. They should drum him out of the club for that.


If he'd been an Everton player he would be in hiding now (see Anthony Gordon who only gave a foul away at a far less perilous time of the season)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 04:29:51 pm »
They will be back in a similar position come next April/May. Imagine them seeing their team one last time at woodison and being relegated to boot.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,666
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm »
Celtic getting ripped on g.o.T for playing in a pub league. Even pub league teams can win a European cup
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,488
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 05:42:30 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm
Celtic getting ripped on g.o.T for playing in a pub league. Even pub league teams can win a European cup
They would be made up with an egg cup.
Saying that they seem to enjoy pitch invasions more when they survive by the skin of their teeth.
Maybe that's the new trophy for them these days.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm
Celtic getting ripped on g.o.T for playing in a pub league. Even pub league teams can win a European cup
It's amazing that Bitters think they're in a position to rip into anyone.

Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,488
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
It's amazing that Bitters think they're in a position to rip into anyone.


It's the only enjoyment they get, especially when it involves the "RS" getting beat.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm »
Quote from: only6times on May 29, 2023, 08:02:31 pm
Just saw Speedo Mick (fully clothed) at the Pier Head, gave him a good natured "Jammy Bastards!" which he took in the right way.
SpeedoMick is a great fella.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm »
If the Independent Commission were contemplating a points deduction for Everton which would be applied to the season just finished, one might think they will need to release their judgement by 14th of June. As the Fixture list for next season comes out the 15th.

If the commission is contemplating a points deduction for next season, then they have until August to release their findings.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline LFC-Lynn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • Liverpool born and bred
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/toxic-rival-fans.117652/

Jealousy  :lmao

Quote
I wouldn't read too deeply into it. Some people just like to see a giant fall.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm »
This guy seems to know....

Quote
Anyway toxic rival fans, nobody is more toxic towards Everton then Evertonians
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 11:34:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
This guy seems to know....
I'm sure the hordes are labelling him Redshite.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32497 on: Today at 12:32:00 am »
Pickford
? - Tarkowski - ? - ?
Onana - Doucoure - ?
? - DCL (10 games a season) - ?

Coady & Mina off.

They need at least six first team players, otherwise theyll be down there again. Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, McNeil are all squad players and not good enough.

Wholl fancy the challenge?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,346
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32498 on: Today at 12:34:42 am »
They need a goalscoring forward. They needed one last summer too, but they can't go into next season relying on Calvert-Lewin. And if they could afford it, they should be all over the likes of Ward Prowse, even though better clubs will be after him
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32499 on: Today at 01:08:25 am »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/toxic-rival-fans.117652/

Jealousy  :lmao

I only read the first and last pages but that is the best laugh I've had all day haha.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,849
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32500 on: Today at 08:57:50 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:08:25 am
I only read the first and last pages but that is the best laugh I've had all day haha.

The delusion is rife, tempered by some realism.

Typical football supporters I suppose.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
  • Bam!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32501 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:32:00 am
Pickford
? - Tarkowski - ? - ?
Onana - Doucoure - ?
? - DCL (10 games a season) - ?

Coady & Mina off.

They need at least six first team players, otherwise theyll be down there again. Gray, Iwobi, Gueye, McNeil are all squad players and not good enough.

Wholl fancy the challenge?

Dean Smith might be avaliable, he could bring in another Chelsea favourite in John Terry
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32502 on: Today at 11:24:55 am »
I wouldn't read too deeply into it. Some people just like to see a giant fall.

Giant failures, that's what they are.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,256
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32503 on: Today at 11:33:52 am »
It came to my mind this morning as I was getting up - could the PL somehow take possession of Everton's new stadium as a form of punishment?

They agree to finish it, and Everton get a percentage of the gate receipts, but they're effectively renting it off the Premier League and can't count it as an asset against the club? That way if Moshiri sells up, he can't bump up the asking price?

The PL then treat it as a mini "Northern Wembley" that can host cup matches and other events, like playoffs or official gatherings, but Everton don't see a penny of those proceeds.

I imagine the relegated clubs would be furious if that was the only punishment they got, and I don't know if the PL can even legally seize the stadium anyway. But if it's possible, it would punish the owner for financial mismanagement whilst not penalising the fans. Or potentially endangering the club's continued existence as a relegation inducing points deduction and or transfer ban might do.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
  • Bam!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32504 on: Today at 11:47:26 am »
Johnny Evans (experienced first teamer), Adam Armstrong (Lively 4 games and never scores again)and Patrick Bamford (Struggles for fitness and form) are destined for Goodison I reckon.

Who else is a proper Everton signing this window?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,445
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32505 on: Today at 12:08:17 pm »
That baldy hacking-animal-machine that played up front for Burnley. Theyll get him on a free. Both parties will have found their level .
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32506 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:33:52 am
It came to my mind this morning as I was getting up - could the PL somehow take possession of Everton's new stadium as a form of punishment?

They agree to finish it, and Everton get a percentage of the gate receipts, but they're effectively renting it off the Premier League and can't count it as an asset against the club? That way if Moshiri sells up, he can't bump up the asking price?

The PL then treat it as a mini "Northern Wembley" that can host cup matches and other events, like playoffs or official gatherings, but Everton don't see a penny of those proceeds.

I imagine the relegated clubs would be furious if that was the only punishment they got, and I don't know if the PL can even legally seize the stadium anyway. But if it's possible, it would punish the owner for financial mismanagement whilst not penalising the fans. Or potentially endangering the club's continued existence as a relegation inducing points deduction and or transfer ban might do.
I think Moshiri has form for moving around ownership of properties and would put it out of the PL reach if there was a remote possibilty of this happening. However it wouldn't surprise me in the least if it was hived off to a third party and the football club ended up renting - again  :lmao.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32507 on: Today at 01:22:43 pm »
Treasurys sanctions police reviewing finances of Everton FC owner, Guardian understands

Farhad Moshiri reportedly a person of interest at special unit over links to sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usman
Quote
The Treasurys sanctions police have been reviewing the finances of the Everton Football Club owner Farhad Moshiri, the Guardian understands.

Moshiri appears to have become a person of interest to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) because of his links to Alisher Usmanov, the Russian-Uzbek billionaire who was sanctioned by the UK, the EU and the US after last years invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov has also been barred from entering the UK since September 2021 after his presence was not deemed conducive to the public good.

The apparent interest in Moshiri coincides with months of reporting by the Guardian, which has raised questions about the influence Usmanov has exerted over Moshiri and the Premier League club, including how the Russian tycoon came to attend job interviews with a series of prospective Everton managers before March 2022.

It also follows a Guardian report that revealed how the clubs auditor, BDO, stepped away from signing off the clubs accounts last year  a decision which sources said was related to the ownership of the Premier League team.

The Guardian understands that BDOs concerns led to OFSI being notified about Moshiri, who has hired an expert sanctions lawyer at Peters & Peters  one of the UKs largest law firms  according to correspondence sent to the Guardian on Moshiris behalf.

The news of OFSIs apparent interest in Moshiris finances has emerged as the football team narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League and while Moshiri is attempting to find investment to bankroll the club and complete its new stadium.

It is understood that an investment offer on the table would result in Moshiri  who is estimated to have ploughed £750m into Everton  losing control of the club without being paid a penny, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Any lack of payment to Moshiri could raise questions about whether Everton is being treated in a similar manner to Chelsea FC when it was acquired from the sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich last year. Abramovich was prevented by the UK government from benefiting financially from the sale of the London club.

OFSI, which has become more high profile since the UK started sanctioning Russian oligarchs in March 2022, says its role is to intervene to disrupt attempted breaches of sanctions law and it has the power to impose monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions. Law enforcement bodies can also prosecute any alleged breaches in the criminal courts.

Earlier this month the Sunday Times 2023 Rich List estimated Moshiri is worth about £1.6bn. Aside from Everton, Moshiri is listed as the owner of UK property valued at more than £100m, including Liverpools Royal Liver Building and a series of luxury homes in north London.

In January, Moshiri told an Everton fans group: The club is not for sale but Ive been talking to top investors, really quality, to bridge a gap on a stadium. I can do it myself and the reason I want to do [it] is to bring top sport investors into Everton.

However, the Guardian understands that Moshiris UK bank closed his account last year, seemingly because of his connections to Usmanov. .

Moshiri declined to comment on OFSIs apparent interest in his finances or the status of his UK bank account. The Treasury said that neither it nor OFSI comment on individual cases.

Questions about the links between Moshiri and Usmanovs finances have lingered for years.

The pair previously owned a joint shareholding in Arsenal FC, with Moshiri selling his stake to Usmanov in 2016 to buy an initial holding of almost 50% in Everton.

However, records in the Paradise Papers leak suggest Moshiris original Arsenal shareholding was funded by a gift from Usmanov, which raised questions about whether the 69-year-old Russian oligarchs funds first bought Everton shares. Moshiri, 68, who is a British national, has always insisted the leaked information is wrong and it was his money that made the investment. He has since increased his Everton stake to 94%.

Moshiri and Usmanov have also always denied that Usmanov has owned or controlled Everton, while Moshiri further disputes that Usmanov has attended job interviews of prospective Everton managers, some of whom said they were left with the impression that Usmanov was in charge of the club.

Earlier this month, the Guardian also revealed that Usmanov had been barred from the UK, six months before he was sanctioned by the Foreign Office because of his alleged connections to Russias President Putin.

Everton said it was aware that Usmanov, then a major club sponsor, had been barred from the UK but that the club had not broken any laws or Premier League rules.

In March 2022, Usmanov described the Foreign Office sanctions citation as false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation, and vowed to fight it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/31/treasurys-sanctions-police-reviewing-finances-of-everton-fc-owner-guardian-understands
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32508 on: Today at 01:28:15 pm »
They are fucked
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,666
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32509 on: Today at 01:32:49 pm »
So their auditors left after they reported Moshiri to the cops :lmao

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32510 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Arsenal dodged a bullet fucking off Uzzy.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32511 on: Today at 01:43:04 pm »
Fucking hell

Still, might actually work out for Everton if Moshiri is forced to do an Abramovich.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32512 on: Today at 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:47:26 am
Johnny Evans (experienced first teamer), Adam Armstrong (Lively 4 games and never scores again)and Patrick Bamford (Struggles for fitness and form) are destined for Goodison I reckon.

Who else is a proper Everton signing this window?

still reckon lingard will turn up at everton
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32513 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/toxic-rival-fans.117652/

Jealousy  :lmao

I do start to wonder if on some level there is a bit of jealousy towards the club and its position as the old lady of English football.

Wayne Rooney likes this nickname.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,666
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32514 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:43:04 pm
Fucking hell

Still, might actually work out for Everton if Moshiri is forced to do an Abramovich.
Yep, might well be a silver lining this.

Although it seems like Moshiri might have had to give up control of the club anyway to get the investment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,346
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32515 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:28:15 pm
They are fucked

Proper fucked now
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,849
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32516 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:43:04 pm
Fucking hell

Still, might actually work out for Everton if Moshiri is forced to do an Abramovich.

I as thinking that. New owners come in with a clean financial sheet, lots of dead wood off the wages bill and seasoned professionals like Alli and Gbamin due to return. ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,346
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32517 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:32:49 pm
So their auditors left after they reported Moshiri to the cops :lmao

Not surprised that this has turned out to be the case. A few people in our auditing department at work reckon Everton's auditors wouldn't have left the way they did if there wasn't a serious legal issue involved
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,515
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32518 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:22:43 pm
Treasurys sanctions police reviewing finances of Everton FC owner, Guardian understands

Farhad Moshiri reportedly a person of interest at special unit over links to sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usman
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/31/treasurys-sanctions-police-reviewing-finances-of-everton-fc-owner-guardian-understands
Quote
It is understood that an investment offer on the table would result in Moshiri  who is estimated to have ploughed £750m into Everton  losing control of the club without being paid a penny, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Either Moshiri is as bent as a seven bob note, or he's Vincent Adultman from Bojack Horseman

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
