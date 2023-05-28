It came to my mind this morning as I was getting up - could the PL somehow take possession of Everton's new stadium as a form of punishment?



They agree to finish it, and Everton get a percentage of the gate receipts, but they're effectively renting it off the Premier League and can't count it as an asset against the club? That way if Moshiri sells up, he can't bump up the asking price?



The PL then treat it as a mini "Northern Wembley" that can host cup matches and other events, like playoffs or official gatherings, but Everton don't see a penny of those proceeds.



I imagine the relegated clubs would be furious if that was the only punishment they got, and I don't know if the PL can even legally seize the stadium anyway. But if it's possible, it would punish the owner for financial mismanagement whilst not penalising the fans. Or potentially endangering the club's continued existence as a relegation inducing points deduction and or transfer ban might do.