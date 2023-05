There was a discussion on Radio 5 Live yesterday about the Brighton success story. In short Brighton accept their position in the food chain and plan accordingly. They have a very good scouting network but they know that if a signing proves hugely successful then that player will want to move on to one of the so-called bigger clubs. So they always arrange to make a replacement signing before it's needed. It's the complete opposite of how Everton is run.



TBF though, Brighton don't have a neighbour that has a massive worldwide following, & in the past few years has won all there is to win in club football. If they did maybe they'd be spending most of their festering over what their superior neighbours are up to rather than focusing on their own club.