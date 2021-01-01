How can any Everton fan sleep at night when they think about going from Ancelotti to Sean Dyche in less than 2 years? And that Dyche is actually a massive upgrade on what they had before? I don't think there's any more concrete symbolism for how badly they have fallen than just thinking about their managers.If I have it right, Frank Lampard has now lost exactly half the amount of Premier League games as a manager in his career as Alec Ferguson did.
I'm on a cruise ship going Norway and their game was on the sports bar yesterday. When they scored and we were losing, they started singing songs about us. Bizarre!!!
Everton are still wrapped up in some old romantic self view that bears no relation to reality in modern times.
