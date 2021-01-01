« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:56:37 pm
How can any Everton fan sleep at night when they think about going from Ancelotti to Sean Dyche in less than 2 years? And that Dyche is actually a massive upgrade on what they had before? I don't think there's any more concrete symbolism for how badly they have fallen than just thinking about their managers.

If I have it right, Frank Lampard has now lost exactly half the amount of Premier League games as a manager in his career as Alec Ferguson did.

Been a tough start for Frank,hope his career continues in the same vein.
Offline Alan B'Stard

I'm on a cruise ship going Norway and their game was on the sports bar yesterday. When they scored and we were losing, they started singing songs about us. Bizarre!!!
Online Chakan

Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 03:56:47 pm
I'm on a cruise ship going Norway and their game was on the sports bar yesterday. When they scored and we were losing, they started singing songs about us. Bizarre!!!

Way to propagate the stereotype. Norway. Pfftt

;)
Online swoopy

Online So Howard Philips

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:40:53 pm


Everton are still wrapped up in some old romantic self view that bears no relation to reality in modern times.

Hence their weird obsession with the Corinthians, the School of Science and Brian Labone saying that one Blue is worth 10 Kopites.
