Yep. The only reason they were nearly relegated is because of Fat Frank - quite possibly the worst Premier League manager ever. Dyche plays shit on a stick football but if they had him from the off I reckon they comfortably escape relegation and finish somewhere from 13th-15th.
Also I can't believe that anybody is naive enough to think that they're getting a points deduction. FFP is a joke and is almost never enforced. They're not getting done for it. They're moving into a new stadium and have got a solid fan base. The league wouldn't risk it; they have a brand to protect.
Nah they were almost relegated because the team is really bad. Even to the death, they weren't great.
They were in the shit before Frank, they were in the shit after Frank, they got no fucking money.
I don't they are going to be comfortably bottom half next year I think they'll be fighting again.
After 21/22 we said it wouldn't happen again, it did the next season.
They'll struggle, and will keep doing so while Moshiri is owning them and the stadium albatross is around their neck.
I know the story of RAWK is to be miserable but there's currently very little reason to believe Everton are going to jump up a level on current evidence