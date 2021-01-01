« previous next »
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32400 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
Oh my, this is brilliant .

Theyve got a laughing at RAWK thread :lmao

Fuck me, theyve just gained 36 points and avoided relegation by 45 minutes, and NOW they get confident :lmao

As Kenwright said, theyve had good times.

Escaping relegation in 98
Being fucking rich in 2018
Escaping relegation in 2022
Escaping relegation in 2023

Don't forget Athens 07, Kiev 2018, Paris 2022, multiple City title wins etc. Doing them a real disservice there.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32401 on: Today at 12:06:25 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
I don't think they were to be honest. They had some chances and got into good positions, but lacked some composure. Everton's goal was via a deflection. Small margins.

At least they made a game of it and the ref gave them nothing all game.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32402 on: Today at 12:10:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
Oh my, this is brilliant .

Theyve got a laughing at RAWK thread :lmao
They're in no position to be laughing at anyone.

Imagine feeling you have reason to feel cocky after finishing in 17th place.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32403 on: Today at 12:11:40 am »
Well, if Wolves are about to lose their manager because they have to obey the rules then Everton may be in more trouble than they think.
They have escaped again, 4th time depending on how you define it. Who says they have not had good times.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32404 on: Today at 12:33:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
Oh my, this is brilliant .

Theyve got a laughing at RAWK thread :lmao

Fuck me, theyve just gained 36 points and avoided relegation by 45 minutes, and NOW they get confident :lmao

As Kenwright said, theyve had good times.

Escaping relegation in 98
Being fucking rich in 2018
Escaping relegation in 2022
Escaping relegation in 2023


I'm calling bullshit because they don't care what the redshite say.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32405 on: Today at 12:40:07 am »
The delays in the PL sorting out the financial irregularities just make the issue worse, that's another club with a grievance but beyond that other clubs must view the situation as requiring clarification. If the PL does not apply the rules then why not just ignore them, cue City, Newcastle, Wolves etc. just doing what they want.
It really does need sorting fast.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32406 on: Today at 08:23:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Arguably a better season than ours. We won fuck all. They've retained the 'didn't get relegated trophy.' Fans are understandably ecstatic. Can see them going for it again next year.

We qualified for the Europa League. We are in Europe in a competition that Klopp hasn't won with the final in Dublin.

If I could have picked a competition to be in for this season, it would be this one. We should fuck the league off and concentrate 100% on bringing this final and cup to our wall :)

Competing against PGMOL, The money launderers, the bloodsoacked sportswashers and all the other shitheads in the league is a draining waste of time.

We are competing againsts two Oil Nations and the Premier league and PGMOL and everything that goes with that. That we even got close is a minor miracle. PGMOL have shown we won't get near that again.

Football in this country is dead and I'm not even sure there is a solution any more. Expect City or Newcastle or United when they get bought to win the league at a canter every season.
Offline moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32407 on: Today at 08:40:04 am »
Oh well thats them safe for the foreseeable future I reckon, no way they can be one of the worst 4 teams again next year, the year after they will have the Chang Arena opening and the goodwill boost from that will see them able to rebuild properly or be taken over by someone who has a better clue than the current  idiots. Barring a points deduction I just dont think they can ever be as bad as this season was, there is no other Lampard out there for them to employ (unless big Duncan gets the opportunity). The great times we have enjoyed watching them stumble over the last few years are coming to an end and their future can surely only improve. It was good while it lasted but they are clearly unflushable .
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32408 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
Oh my, this is brilliant .

Theyve got a laughing at RAWK thread :lmao

Fuck me, theyve just gained 36 points and avoided relegation by 45 minutes, and NOW they get confident :lmao

As Kenwright said, theyve had good times.

Escaping relegation in 98
Being fucking rich in 2018
Escaping relegation in 2022
Escaping relegation in 2023
These really have no idea of the shit they are in. They are very likely about to receive a points deduction and/or a transfer ban , they are skint and cant receive any funds from their oligarch backer, their team is absolutely dire and they will likely have to sell their only saleable asset in Pickford. Even without all that, they have Sean Dyche as manager!
All they did yesterday was guarantee themselves another relegation fight next season
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32409 on: Today at 09:22:17 am »
Quote from: shetty on Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm
Tottenham had a twelve point deduction once.

* it was revoked... Didn't know that

Was that in the Venabkes days? Vaguely remember them being in the news a bit back then. Irving Scholar was the chairman I think.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32410 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Turning their nose up at Dyche on GOT, maybe their expecting Ancelotti to be free again?
Offline Jwils21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32411 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:35:42 am
Turning their nose up at Dyche on GOT, maybe their expecting Ancelotti to be free again?

Youd have thought two successive relegation battles would open their eyes, but maybe theyre still clinging onto the success of being briefly top and having a song in the iTunes Charts. Dizzying heights.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32412 on: Today at 09:57:57 am »
This is why so many of us wanted them to go down so badly. They think they're some big club when they have never been. And them laughing at us is like a homeless person laughing at a millionaire living in a lavish mansion. I just hope the points deduction does happen rather than us clutching at straws, and that the likes of Sheff Utd, Bournemouth, Forest and Burnley all strengthen more than them.
Offline shetty

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32413 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
95/95. Ardiles Was manager. They also had an FA cup ban lifted. Thank you wikipedia.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32414 on: Today at 10:34:51 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:35:42 am
Turning their nose up at Dyche on GOT, maybe their expecting Ancelotti to be free again?
Bloody hell. They finish a miserable 17th and still have ideas way above their station.  :rollseyes :rollseyes
Online Father Ted

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32415 on: Today at 11:20:22 am »
Its the Everton cycle. The minute they escape relegation via dogged, no frills hoofball they immediately pivot to demanding entertainment, silky skills and a style of football more befitting of a club like them. A club they think are some kind of respected titan of the game, rather than one on a near 30 year losing streak.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32416 on: Today at 11:30:15 am »
Jammy bastards.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32417 on: Today at 11:31:27 am »
Hopefully a 15 point deduction for next season and some clubs taking them to court for loss of TV money.

That will suffice and should finally relegate them next season.
Offline kesey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32418 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
I was in the park and knew they were in the bottom three . I heard a lad shout ' get in ' and I hoped he was a Red and checked my phone and the fuckers had scored.

Twats !!
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32419 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:57:57 am
This is why so many of us wanted them to go down so badly. They think they're some big club when they have never been. And them laughing at us is like a homeless person laughing at a millionaire living in a lavish mansion. I just hope the points deduction does happen rather than us clutching at straws, and that the likes of Sheff Utd, Bournemouth, Forest and Burnley all strengthen more than them.

To be fair I think they will. Everton went backwards between the season before and this season. Unless they get major investment from new owners I can see the same again happening
Offline Koplord

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32420 on: Today at 12:16:41 pm »
If they didnt go down this season they never will - Points deduction the only way which wont happen
Offline Caligula?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32421 on: Today at 12:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 12:16:41 pm
If they didnt go down this season they never will - Points deduction the only way which wont happen

Yep. The only reason they were nearly relegated is because of Fat Frank - quite possibly the worst Premier League manager ever. Dyche plays shit on a stick football but if they had him from the off I reckon they comfortably escape relegation and finish somewhere from 13th-15th.

Also I can't believe that anybody is naive enough to think that they're getting a points deduction. FFP is a joke and is almost never enforced. They're not getting done for it. They're moving into a new stadium and have got a solid fan base. The league wouldn't risk it; they have a brand to protect.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32422 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:20:22 am
A club they think are some kind of respected titan of the game, rather than one on a near 30 year losing streak.
There was a discussion on Radio 5 Live yesterday about the Brighton success story. In short Brighton accept their position in the food chain and plan accordingly. They have a very good scouting network but they know that if a signing proves hugely successful then that player will want to move on to one of the so-called bigger clubs. So they always arrange to make a replacement signing before it's needed. It's the complete opposite of how Everton is run.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32423 on: Today at 12:25:07 pm »
If only Brighton hadn't stopped caring and put in the same kind of performance they did against Arsenal
Offline Koplord

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32424 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:22:47 pm
Yep. The only reason they were nearly relegated is because of Fat Frank - quite possibly the worst Premier League manager ever. Dyche plays shit on a stick football but if they had him from the off I reckon they comfortably escape relegation and finish somewhere from 13th-15th.

Also I can't believe that anybody is naive enough to think that they're getting a points deduction. FFP is a joke and is almost never enforced. They're not getting done for it. They're moving into a new stadium and have got a solid fan base. The league wouldn't risk it; they have a brand to protect.

Exactly this - You would also think he will sign some absolute yard dog of a striker. Survived this season without one.

Call us the devil club but I have no fucking idea How these get away with it
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32425 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:40:04 am
Oh well thats them safe for the foreseeable future I reckon, no way they can be one of the worst 4 teams again next year, the year after they will have the Chang Arena opening
Watched a couple of Michael Palin's Ripping Yarns recently. They weren't quite as amusing as I remember them but the "Golden Gordon" episode sparked a smile - a tale of perennial losers Barnstoneworth United who play at the cold, windswept Sewage Works Ground. It felt sooooo Everton  :lmao
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32426 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:22:47 pm
Yep. The only reason they were nearly relegated is because of Fat Frank - quite possibly the worst Premier League manager ever. Dyche plays shit on a stick football but if they had him from the off I reckon they comfortably escape relegation and finish somewhere from 13th-15th.

Also I can't believe that anybody is naive enough to think that they're getting a points deduction. FFP is a joke and is almost never enforced. They're not getting done for it. They're moving into a new stadium and have got a solid fan base. The league wouldn't risk it; they have a brand to protect.

Nah they were almost relegated because the team is really bad. Even to the death, they weren't great.

They were in the shit before Frank, they were in the shit after Frank, they got no fucking money.

I don't they are going to be comfortably bottom half next year I think they'll be fighting again.

After 21/22 we said it wouldn't happen again, it did the next season.

They'll struggle, and will keep doing so while Moshiri is owning them and the stadium albatross is around their neck.

I know the story of RAWK is to be miserable but there's currently very little reason to believe Everton are going to jump up a level on current evidence
Offline RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32427 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:22:47 pm
Yep. The only reason they were nearly relegated is because of Fat Frank - quite possibly the worst Premier League manager ever. Dyche plays shit on a stick football but if they had him from the off I reckon they comfortably escape relegation and finish somewhere from 13th-15th.

Also I can't believe that anybody is naive enough to think that they're getting a points deduction. FFP is a joke and is almost never enforced. They're not getting done for it. They're moving into a new stadium and have got a solid fan base. The league wouldn't risk it; they have a brand to protect.
Luckily they are not getting done for FFP, it's more harsher with Profit and Sustainability, they were cooking the books and sending false accounts to the PL.

They will definitely get a points deduction.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32428 on: Today at 12:36:46 pm »
A lot of people overestimate Dyche. Even Everton fans think he is shite.

His shit on a stick football got Burnley relegated. Shit on a stick football is FAR from a guarentee of PL safety these days, in fact more often than not it gets you relegated now (see Leeds and Leicester)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32429 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:24:09 pm
There was a discussion on Radio 5 Live yesterday about the Brighton success story. In short Brighton accept their position in the food chain and plan accordingly. They have a very good scouting network but they know that if a signing proves hugely successful then that player will want to move on to one of the so-called bigger clubs. So they always arrange to make a replacement signing before it's needed. It's the complete opposite of how Everton is run.
The problem is Everton cannot acknowledge what they are, because if they did the fanbase would explode into mouth-foaming rage and violence. So, they constantly have to come out with outrageous bluster and overreach themselves in order to appease them. This leads to a never ending series of poor decisions and kneejerk reactions.

Their fans forget that Everton have never been a dominant force in the game. Their most successful period was a mere blip in otherwise Liverpool dynasty domination. For some bizarre reason they seem consumed with absurd delusions of grandeur though.

Brighton are superior to Everton because they know who and what they are and they make the very most of it. Everton are still wrapped up in some old romantic self view that bears no relation to reality in modern times.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32430 on: Today at 12:59:54 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous situation they've avoided relegation because they've broken the rules yet nothing is done about it. I can't see how the likes of Leeds and Leicester who stayed within FFP can stand by and accept that. If there is no accountability then the sport is a laughing stock.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32431 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:33:18 pm
Luckily they are not getting done for FFP, it's more harsher with Profit and Sustainability, they were cooking the books and sending false accounts to the PL.

They will definitely get a points deduction.

What use is that to Leeds or Leicester? Both clubs who have stayed within the rules now have to cut their cloth to fit by selling players/letting others go as they drop down and lose massive income. A points deduction next season is of no use to them.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32432 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:24:09 pm
There was a discussion on Radio 5 Live yesterday about the Brighton success story. In short Brighton accept their position in the food chain and plan accordingly. They have a very good scouting network but they know that if a signing proves hugely successful then that player will want to move on to one of the so-called bigger clubs. So they always arrange to make a replacement signing before it's needed. It's the complete opposite of how Everton is run.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:40:53 pm
The problem is Everton cannot acknowledge what they are, because if they did the fanbase would explode into mouth-foaming rage and violence. So, they constantly have to come out with outrageous bluster and overreach themselves in order to appease them. This leads to a never ending series of poor decisions and kneejerk reactions.

Their fans forget that Everton have never been a dominant force in the game. Their most successful period was a mere blip in otherwise Liverpool dynasty domination. For some bizarre reason they seem consumed with absurd delusions of grandeur though.

Brighton are superior to Everton because they know who and what they are and they make the very most of it. Everton are still wrapped up in some old romantic self view that bears no relation to reality in modern times.

I think that's a problem that other clubs' fans have in this country, but none more so than Everton to be fair. Success is being 'fuckin rich', spending big money on players than teams around them and not wanting to ever get rid of them.

Fair play to what Brighton have done even if there is a ceiling to it. I'm sure a few years down the line their fans will probably forget who they are and think they have some divine right to be amongst the big boys forgetting that barely any of their history has been spent in the top flight. It's been refreshing to see a team qualify for the Europa League in this country and actually just be happy about it. On the idea of selling players on to bigger clubs and being fine with it, look at what Sevilla have done. 6 times winners, probably a 7th in the week, it basically is like the Champions League to them, and it's genuine, tangible success built on the whole 'sell to buy' idea. Won't get into that with regard to Liverpool!

Not saying Brighton will reach that level, but they have good resources in place with a decent owner and players leaving for big money, they should fare well but remember there is a level in the long term.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32433 on: Today at 01:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:03:45 pm
What use is that to Leeds or Leicester? Both clubs who have stayed within the rules now have to cut their cloth to fit by selling players/letting others go as they drop down and lose massive income. A points deduction next season is of no use to them.
If Leeds and Leicester believe in some sort of justice then surely they need to pursue this. I know it won't benefit them in any way but seeing Everton get relegated due to a points deduction will soften the blow for them a little bit.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32434 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Just remembered ref gave a foul throw against bournemouth today. Was completely innocuous throw but it was high up the pitch by corner flag in Everton territory

Crowd roared foul throw in unison ref obliged

Possibly the first foul throw I've seen given in years in the prem

This was all day. A real cowards performance

 If that game had been at bournemouth Everton would be in the championship. Same happened last year when they saved themselves and every derby game. You need a ref with balls at that ground

Rarely do you get one

Not entirely sure that is fair, while being slightly weak for not booking anyone for diving, it would have been easy for a ref being weak to have given them a penalty for one of the million dives they did during the game yesterday and he managed to avoid doing that at least.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32435 on: Today at 01:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:20:22 am
Its the Everton cycle. The minute they escape relegation via dogged, no frills hoofball they immediately pivot to demanding entertainment, silky skills and a style of football more befitting of a club like them. A club they think are some kind of respected titan of the game, rather than one on a near 30 year losing streak.

Those expectations always seem so incongruous when you consider who their heroes tend to be, journeymen cloggers who are better known for kicking the opposition (especially if it is us) than for any footballing ability.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32436 on: Today at 02:12:37 pm »
Cheated their way to another escape.

Disgusting cheats.
Online Father Ted

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32437 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:33:34 pm
Those expectations always seem so incongruous when you consider who their heroes tend to be, journeymen cloggers who are better known for kicking the opposition (especially if it is us) than for any footballing ability.

Yeah, they like those players in theory.

In reality they always get pissed off when they dont track back, down tools in a relegation battle or decline the opportunity to headbutt a redshite player when the ref isnt looking.
Online lobsterboy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32438 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Easy six points next season and we could see them relegated while we lift the UEFA in Dublin.
That would more than make up for this year!
Online kaesarsosei

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32439 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:35:42 am
Turning their nose up at Dyche on GOT, maybe their expecting Ancelotti to be free again?

How can any Everton fan sleep at night when they think about going from Ancelotti to Sean Dyche in less than 2 years? And that Dyche is actually a massive upgrade on what they had before? I don't think there's any more concrete symbolism for how badly they have fallen than just thinking about their managers.

If I have it right, Frank Lampard has now lost exactly half the amount of Premier League games as a manager in his career as Alec Ferguson did.
