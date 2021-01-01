There was a discussion on Radio 5 Live yesterday about the Brighton success story. In short Brighton accept their position in the food chain and plan accordingly. They have a very good scouting network but they know that if a signing proves hugely successful then that player will want to move on to one of the so-called bigger clubs. So they always arrange to make a replacement signing before it's needed. It's the complete opposite of how Everton is run.



The problem is Everton cannot acknowledge what they are, because if they did the fanbase would explode into mouth-foaming rage and violence. So, they constantly have to come out with outrageous bluster and overreach themselves in order to appease them. This leads to a never ending series of poor decisions and kneejerk reactions.



Their fans forget that Everton have never been a dominant force in the game. Their most successful period was a mere blip in otherwise Liverpool dynasty domination. For some bizarre reason they seem consumed with absurd delusions of grandeur though.



Brighton are superior to Everton because they know who and what they are and they make the very most of it. Everton are still wrapped up in some old romantic self view that bears no relation to reality in modern times.



I think that's a problem that other clubs' fans have in this country, but none more so than Everton to be fair. Success is being 'fuckin rich', spending big money on players than teams around them and not wanting to ever get rid of them.Fair play to what Brighton have done even if there is a ceiling to it. I'm sure a few years down the line their fans will probably forget who they are and think they have some divine right to be amongst the big boys forgetting that barely any of their history has been spent in the top flight. It's been refreshing to see a team qualify for the Europa League in this country and actually just be happy about it. On the idea of selling players on to bigger clubs and being fine with it, look at what Sevilla have done. 6 times winners, probably a 7th in the week, it basically is like the Champions League to them, and it's genuine, tangible success built on the whole 'sell to buy' idea. Won't get into that with regard to Liverpool!Not saying Brighton will reach that level, but they have good resources in place with a decent owner and players leaving for big money, they should fare well but remember there is a level in the long term.