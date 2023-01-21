« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32360 on: Today at 07:19:48 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32361 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:34:10 pm
When's the open top bus parade?
have they said this is a greater, and more famous, win than Istanbul yet?
Offline Circa1892

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32362 on: Today at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Think Wolves will struggle next season too. They can't spend any money with FFP similar to Leicester this season.

Or they could just ignore it and spend Russian money like the Ev?
Online Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32363 on: Today at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Think Wolves will struggle next season too. They can't spend any money with FFP similar to Leicester this season.

The problem for Everton is that Leicester and Burnley are about to sue Everton for a £100m each. The difference between what they lost from being relegated and the parachute payments. Both parties are citing the Premier League in their legal action for the way they stated that Everton had no case to answer a year ago but then subsequently charged them with P&S breaches.



 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online swoopy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32364 on: Today at 08:02:36 pm »
At least two separate incidents of fans on the pitch today during the game (once after the goal..  Once doing the Pickford / / Solanke incident).

Absolutely ferral.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32365 on: Today at 08:06:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:02:36 pm
At least two separate incidents of fans on the pitch today during the game (once after the goal..  Once doing the Pickford / / Solanke incident).

Absolutely ferral.

This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32366 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Wait until Dyche can get his own yard dogs in during the summer, he'll pick up a few cloggers from the Championship and they'll instantly be superior to whoever their Liverpool counterpart is, and the cycle continues.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32367 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
First time I've actually paid any real attention to Mina. Lad's a bit of a fanny, isn't he?
Offline wet echo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32368 on: Today at 08:49:11 pm »
At the end it was simply the celebration of failurethank god we exist in a different dimension.
Online Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32369 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:43:07 pm
Wait until Dyche can get his own yard dogs in during the summer, he'll pick up a few cloggers from the Championship and they'll instantly be superior to whoever their Liverpool counterpart is, and the cycle continues.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Woods will 100% be Everton players in the summer.
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32370 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Can't wait for the points deduction
Fuck the Tories

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32371 on: Today at 09:04:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:03 pm
Can't wait for the points deduction

If it doesn't happen, I think there will be some very pissed off clubs. Everton cannot argue there isn't a precedent when the Football League has done it. Also I'd imagine a few will want answers as to why any punishment was not implemented during this season
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32372 on: Today at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:04:34 pm
If it doesn't happen, I think there will be some very pissed off clubs. Everton cannot argue there isn't a precedent when the Football League has done it. Also I'd imagine a few will want answers as to why any punishment was not implemented during this season

The Premier League hasn't though and the feckers have managed to cling on.  There is no precedent. Everton would be the first top flight club to be deducted points. The Premier League and the EFL are completely separate entities.

Clubs should, and will, take legal action but Party A can't use a precedent from a governing body that doesn't have jurisdiction.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32373 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
Another season with this steaming turd stuck in the U-bend.

Surely we are at 'pact with the devil' levels now. It's amazing how they can be so abject but still escape by the skin of their teeth.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32374 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:12:30 pm

Clubs should, and will, take legal action but Party A can't use a precedent from a governing body that doesn't have jurisdiction.

While it may not be within the PL, there is recent precedent within the English game. There are also other precedents that could be used for financial irregularities in other competitions. I'd be very disappointed if those clubs do not take legal action against Everton and the PL. Both have taken the piss over this situation.
Online Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32375 on: Today at 09:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:12:30 pm
The Premier League hasn't though and the feckers have managed to cling on.  There is no precedent. Everton would be the first top flight club to be deducted points. The Premier League and the EFL are completely separate entities.

Clubs should, and will, take legal action but Party A can't use a precedent from a governing body that doesn't have jurisdiction.

That isn't true though Middlesboro were deducted 3 points in 1997.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32376 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:48:29 pm
First time I've actually paid any real attention to Mina. Lad's a bit of a fanny, isn't he?

The lad is built like a heavyweight boxer yet goes down at the slightest touch. I'd be fucking embarrassed. They were all at it today, supposed big hard knocks like Mina, Coady and Tarkowski going down like they'd been shot when a Bournemouth player would go near them.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32377 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:16:41 pm
That isn't true though Middlesboro were deducted 3 points in 1997.

Portsmouth were as well after going into administration.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32378 on: Today at 09:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:16:41 pm
That isn't true though Middlesboro were deducted 3 points in 1997.

For a completely separate offence, hence a precedent has been set for calling off a fixture, none has been set for what Everton are accused of though. If they benefitted from cancelling a fixture you'd have a point.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32379 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Why are the Football League so quick and decisive in dealing with clubs who go outside the financial rules?, but the supposed best league in the world don't half drag their heels when it comes to dealing with the likes of the Shite and the cheats.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32380 on: Today at 09:25:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:21:07 pm
Portsmouth were as well after going into administration.

Again, a separate offence.  Everton haven't gone into administration  (unbelievably).  Everton aren't technically insolvent.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32381 on: Today at 09:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Why are the Football League so quick and decisive in dealing with clubs who go outside the financial rules?, but the supposed best league in the world don't half drag their heels when it comes to dealing with the likes of the Shite and the cheats.

Surely has to be due to worries over how these things impact the brand. It shouldn't matter. Serie A has more swiftly dealt with its biggest clubs than the PL has with Everton. The PL on the other hand seem to want to hope issues like this and Man City resolve themselves.
Offline lfc_col

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32382 on: Today at 09:36:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:29:10 pm
Surely has to be due to worries over how these things impact the brand

Or there just incompetent
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32383 on: Today at 09:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Why are the Football League so quick and decisive in dealing with clubs who go outside the financial rules?, but the supposed best league in the world don't half drag their heels when it comes to dealing with the likes of the Shite and the cheats.

Don't want the brand being damaged so they drag heels, look the other way etc...
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32384 on: Today at 10:00:46 pm »
Where can we buy Independent Commission tops and flags?


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LFC-Lynn

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32385 on: Today at 10:09:51 pm »
These are so jammy
Offline thejbs

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32386 on: Today at 10:35:11 pm »
Arguably a better season than ours. We won fuck all. They've retained the 'didn't get relegated trophy.' Fans are understandably ecstatic. Can see them going for it again next year.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Unflushable Turds Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32387 on: Today at 10:39:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:35:11 pm
Arguably a better season than ours. We won fuck all. They've retained the 'didn't get relegated trophy.' Fans are understandably ecstatic. Can see them going for it again next year.
Can we join in too? After all, we avoided relegation too.

A trophy's a trophy, isn't it.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32388 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
31 points ahead of Everton.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32389 on: Today at 10:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:27:23 pm
The problem for Everton is that Leicester and Burnley are about to sue Everton for a £100m each. The difference between what they lost from being relegated and the parachute payments. Both parties are citing the Premier League in their legal action for the way they stated that Everton had no case to answer a year ago but then subsequently charged them with P&S breaches.

Any definite source for this or is an extreme form of wishful thinking? ;D
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32390 on: Today at 11:05:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:58 pm
Any definite source for this or is an extreme form of wishful thinking? ;D

But according to the Daily Mail, Everton face a serious legal battle should they avoid relegation to the second tier.

The outlet claims Southampton, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, winners of the Championship, feel they would be owed compensation if Everton are found guilty of allegedly breaching spending rules.

Both Leeds and Burnley made the threat a year ago after claims Everton breached Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules but the Premier League said Everton had complied with regulations and pointed to the financial issues which occurred as a result of COVID-19.

However, Everton were charged in March following updated accounts being published and figures showing a £313.5 million loss for the past three years.

The rules in place state clubs cannot lose more than £105 million over a three-year period. And though COVID losses are taken into account, and deductions are made from funds put towards womens football and community projects, Everton's losses are still reportedly well above the threshold.

The five aforementioned clubs are complaining and it will be the two clubs joining Southampton in experiencing relegation who look to take legal action if Everton stay up after an application for the fast-tracking of the hearing was turned down.

Everton are awaiting a tribunal appointed by the Premier League but the case will not be heard before the summer.


Although Burnley have bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, they still have a sour taste in the mouth from last season's relegation - specifically the loss of TV revenue and the early-repayment clause in a £65 million clause which was activated.

Everton, who stayed up narrowly last term, are adamant they are guilty of no wrongdoing and intend to defend themselves against the charges brought.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline shetty

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32391 on: Today at 11:07:44 pm »
Tottenham had a twelve point deduction once.

* it was revoked... Didn't know that
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32392 on: Today at 11:08:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:05:05 pm
But according to the Daily Mail, Everton face a serious legal battle should they avoid relegation to the second tier.

The outlet claims Southampton, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, winners of the Championship, feel they would be owed compensation if Everton are found guilty of allegedly breaching spending rules.

Both Leeds and Burnley made the threat a year ago after claims Everton breached Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules but the Premier League said Everton had complied with regulations and pointed to the financial issues which occurred as a result of COVID-19.

However, Everton were charged in March following updated accounts being published and figures showing a £313.5 million loss for the past three years.

The rules in place state clubs cannot lose more than £105 million over a three-year period. And though COVID losses are taken into account, and deductions are made from funds put towards womens football and community projects, Everton's losses are still reportedly well above the threshold.

The five aforementioned clubs are complaining and it will be the two clubs joining Southampton in experiencing relegation who look to take legal action if Everton stay up after an application for the fast-tracking of the hearing was turned down.

Everton are awaiting a tribunal appointed by the Premier League but the case will not be heard before the summer.


Although Burnley have bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, they still have a sour taste in the mouth from last season's relegation - specifically the loss of TV revenue and the early-repayment clause in a £65 million clause which was activated.

Everton, who stayed up narrowly last term, are adamant they are guilty of no wrongdoing and intend to defend themselves against the charges brought.

Isnt that piece a few weeks old though?

No definite reports of writs being issued or KCs being briefed though - unfortunately.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32393 on: Today at 11:11:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:08:48 pm
Isnt that piece a few weeks old though?

No definite reports of writs being issued or KCs being briefed though - unfortunately.

As the article stated, had to wait to see if Everton stayed up. They have.

This week will see action happening.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rushyman

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32394 on: Today at 11:17:58 pm »
Just remembered ref gave a foul throw against bournemouth today. Was completely innocuous throw but it was high up the pitch by corner flag in Everton territory

Crowd roared foul throw in unison ref obliged

Possibly the first foul throw I've seen given in years in the prem

This was all day. A real cowards performance

 If that game had been at bournemouth Everton would be in the championship. Same happened last year when they saved themselves and every derby game. You need a ref with balls at that ground

Rarely do you get one
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32395 on: Today at 11:19:15 pm »
Oh man, I have a bad case of the unflushable blue shites tonight 🙁
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32396 on: Today at 11:23:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:11:17 pm
As the article stated, had to wait to see if Everton stayed up. They have.

This week will see action happening.

Im sceptical as they have the luck of the devil. If Leicester, Burnley and/or Leeds do take legal action itll be interesting to see what their grounds are and in what year the case will be heard - any trial is likely to take some time so theyll cling on to their PL status like the Candiru that Amazonian fish that swims up your uretha. :o
Online Peabee

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32397 on: Today at 11:26:26 pm »
Bournemouth were shite. fair play, everton deserved to win today.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32398 on: Today at 11:32:55 pm »
Oh my, this is brilliant .

Theyve got a laughing at RAWK thread :lmao

Fuck me, theyve just gained 36 points and avoided relegation by 45 minutes, and NOW they get confident :lmao

As Kenwright said, theyve had good times.

Escaping relegation in 98
Being fucking rich in 2018
Escaping relegation in 2022
Escaping relegation in 2023
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32399 on: Today at 11:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:26:26 pm
Bournemouth were shite. fair play, everton deserved to win today.

I don't think they were to be honest. They had some chances and got into good positions, but lacked some composure. Everton's goal was via a deflection. Small margins.
