The turd is so close to getting flushed, I can taste it.
Pickford has Spurs written all over him
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I can't blame Bournemouth on the day. Far more worse culprits than them. Everton didn't really deserve the win, it was fortunate as they have been on multiple occasions this season.
Theyd have made up a reason to disallow a Bournemouth goal like they did with ours last week. Today was decided before kick off
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Over to you Independent Commission. Will be interesting when they release their findings and potential penalties.
Fuckin hell how deflating again. Think theyre ok now, even with a points deduction I think theyll get away next year. Dont think Forest, Luton and Sheff United will get 40 points between them next season
Can't bare the thought of watching Mina for another season
