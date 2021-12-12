« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 804 805 806 807 808 [809]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1848173 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32320 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
The turd is so close to getting flushed, I can taste it.
Logged

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32321 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 05:34:37 pm
The turd is so close to getting flushed, I can taste it.

You eat pieces of shit for breakfast!!!????!!

No!!!!

For Hapoy Gilmore fans
Logged

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32322 on: Today at 05:47:12 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 05:33:14 pm
Pickford has Spurs written all over him

So you're telling me there's a chance to gets the North London c*nts relegated next season then..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,166
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32323 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
Doucoure will be gone by this time next year.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,806
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32324 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
Dyche sacked by Christmas?
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,166
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32325 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm »


Would be funny as fuck if everton get a 3 pt deduction for pitch invasion incoming....

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,652
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32326 on: Today at 06:32:44 pm »
They've got a deal with the devil. Never getting relegated.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32327 on: Today at 06:33:26 pm »
Everton fans on the pitch are still beeing boo'd  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Let's hope the final season at Goodison now is a relegation season. Surely there's a punishment coming?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,544
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32328 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Unbelievably close. I presume they've won something going by the pitch invasion ?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32329 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm »
When's the open top bus parade?
Logged

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32330 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm »
Half a billion quid spent to escape relegation on the last day, I mean that deserves a trophy for such heroic performances
Logged

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32331 on: Today at 06:34:40 pm »
How many times this season have the scruffy c*nts gone on the pitch? surly they should be disbanded.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32332 on: Today at 06:34:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 05:34:37 pm
The turd is so close to getting flushed, I can taste it.
False alarm. Not sure what I tasted, must've been a fart. Hope next year will be even worse for this shower, also hope they get some sort of points deduction.
Logged

Online glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32333 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Hopefully a sizable point deduction is coming to finally fuck these lot off to where they belong.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32334 on: Today at 06:36:18 pm »
Fuck off
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32335 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm »
I can't blame Bournemouth on the day. Far more worse culprits than them. Everton didn't really deserve the win, it was fortunate as they have been on multiple occasions this season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,544
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32336 on: Today at 06:38:27 pm »
Fuck you Brighton. Fuck you Maddison.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,653
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32337 on: Today at 06:42:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:37:19 pm
I can't blame Bournemouth on the day. Far more worse culprits than them. Everton didn't really deserve the win, it was fortunate as they have been on multiple occasions this season.

Theyd have made up a reason to disallow a Bournemouth goal like they did with ours last week. Today was decided before kick off
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,738
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32338 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
One lousy goal. One!

fs.


Least they shit their kecks to the final second. Bournemouth didnt give af though.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32339 on: Today at 06:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:42:18 pm
Theyd have made up a reason to disallow a Bournemouth goal like they did with ours last week. Today was decided before kick off

Yeah, they weren't very good obviously, created next to nothing and might had to have played until Christmas, but they got fuck all. There was a blatant free kick or two in dangerous territory just completely waved off despite clear fouls, and obviously he let Everton take the pace out of the game by giving constant non-free kicks. Shite, but it is what it is.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,233
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32340 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
Jammy gets.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,619
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32341 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Theyre the shit that wont flush.

Always seem to pull a fucking worldie out the bag when they need it as well.

Twats.

Hopefully they start next season with a 10-15 point deduction. Cant keep their head above water forever.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32342 on: Today at 06:51:29 pm »
Lucky as!

Bournemouth offered nothing though.

Hopefully, now the PL will deduct points from them for next season
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,132
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32343 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Told you they'd jam their way out of it again

Said it to my missus when I dropped her off. But for her sake, I'm glad they stayed up. She would have been devestated :(
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32344 on: Today at 06:56:37 pm »
Think they'll be in danger next year. Burnley probably better, be down with Luton

Mina going, Pickford likely off
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32345 on: Today at 06:58:45 pm »
Their cup final .

Escaping relegation

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32346 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
At least they'll get to release another DVD, should help them to add another £22.50 to the BMD sewage plant fund.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,233
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32347 on: Today at 07:04:28 pm »
Over to you Independent Commission.

Will be interesting when they release their findings and potential penalties.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32348 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Solanke what was he thinking, pass on a plate from 6 yards out and takes a touch to line up a shot. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32349 on: Today at 07:05:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:04:28 pm
Over to you Independent Commission.

Will be interesting when they release their findings and potential penalties.

Is there a date or will it run on for a few years like city
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,306
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32350 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:04:28 pm
Over to you Independent Commission.

Will be interesting when they release their findings and potential penalties.

I think there was some suggestion that it wouldn't be released until the first few months of next season. Got to wonder if any legal challenges brought against Everton by their relegation rivals (and Burnley) and the possibility of a separate claim from some of those clubs against the PL will impact the timing of this.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32351 on: Today at 07:10:27 pm »
Fuckin hell how deflating again. Think theyre ok now, even with a points deduction I think theyll get away next year. Dont think Forest, Luton and Sheff United will get 40 points between them next season
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,823
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32352 on: Today at 07:12:39 pm »
Pickford just said "I thrive under pressure"  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32353 on: Today at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:10:27 pm
Fuckin hell how deflating again. Think theyre ok now, even with a points deduction I think theyll get away next year. Dont think Forest, Luton and Sheff United will get 40 points between them next season

Think Wolves will struggle next season too. They can't spend any money with FFP similar to Leicester this season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,884
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32354 on: Today at 07:15:20 pm »
Can't bare the thought of watching Mina for another season

The bloke is a play acting cheating animal. Complete disgrace to the game
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,306
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32355 on: Today at 07:16:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:15:20 pm
Can't bare the thought of watching Mina for another season

He's leaving on a free.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 804 805 806 807 808 [809]   Go Up
« previous next »
 