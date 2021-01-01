« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1844700 times)

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,620
  • JFT96.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32240 on: Today at 11:59:56 am »
All it takes is a bit of bad luck or a bad day at the office and they are down. It really is that simple. I can see one of Leeds or Leicester winning because of the home factor etc, so I think Everton will need to win. And the nerves around Goodison today will be like nothing they've experienced before (well, for most of them).

I'm just going to sit back and enjoy it. I'll go the pub for a pint if they go down, and if they don't well guess what? They're up shit creek without a paddle next year regardless so we get to rejoice in how bad they are all over again. And it could well be worse with any exodus and/or transfer ban and points reduction, because I can't see them getting away with their financial issues once again.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32241 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm »
This is it. Everton will need to win which means they need to score, and they wont because Calvert-Lewin is out.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32242 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
This is it really, I think the drain is already being circled. I think they'll get a transfer ban and there's no way that can see the squad improved, plus nothing coming through the academy so I think that condemns this next time around if not today. A multi year transfer ban, now that'd be very funny.
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • Red since '64
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32243 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm »
Right, reverse mockers:-

Given their outstanding result against Brighton, and the abysmal recent form of Leeds and Leicester, plus the likelihood that Bournemouth are already on the beach, I think Everton remaining in the Premiership is virtually inevitable.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32244 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm »
Hmmmmm not quite sure it will become a hit but for today will give it a whirl.
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32245 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
There's a good part of me that would be sad to see Everton go down, but then there's a bigger side of me looking forward to their derbies being against Tranmere in a few years...
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,901
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32246 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32247 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm »
A few years, is that until they get relegated below tranmere?
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32248 on: Today at 12:26:13 pm »
99% sure they'll not be flushed now but getting closer and closer by the season.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,754
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32249 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
The toilet has been blocked for ages. You've tried everything but the blockage won't budge. All the decent plumbers are busy and the only ones you could get hold of were Bournmer-Rod. They only have two star reviews and are about to go on holiday too, but they've agreed to come out.

Can they shift the shite blocking the U-bend? We can only hope...
Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32250 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm »
It also relies on one of Leeds or Leicester winning.  :)
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32251 on: Today at 12:43:21 pm »
99% ?? All it takes is them losing and either Leicester or Leeds winning, that's it and they are gone. Hell they could draw and if Leicester win they are gone.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32252 on: Today at 12:44:11 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32253 on: Today at 12:44:50 pm »
Reverse jinx bet on Everton to win today anyone?
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32254 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
The big problem there is that both Leeds and Leicester are also crap and unlikely that any of the three teams will win, with the bitters surviving due to recent flukey results rather than anything they do today.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,868
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32255 on: Today at 12:51:28 pm »
Might do Leeds & Leicester to go down, there's too many permutations to just have a jinx bet on Everton winning

With my luck Everton would lose and the other 2 would still fail to win ;D
Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32256 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
The Cherries stopped at a hotel in Manchester last night to avoid any 'disturbances'  ;D
 

Bournemouth won at Goodison and went down on the final day. From what I hear round the Bournemouth camp - That day has not been forgotten, maybe a bit of revenge on the cards.

@David_Ornstein
 says Bournemouth are bang up for relegating Everton today. 🍒

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1662756835877613569
Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32257 on: Today at 01:01:40 pm »
On a train back from Wales via chester .it is swamped with bluenoses .thought they all lived on county road
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,533
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32258 on: Today at 01:05:35 pm »
Doesn't really mean anything now does it, few weeks ago, they were odds on
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32259 on: Today at 01:09:07 pm »
They also gave Trump 27% chance of being President. Absolute mingebags.
