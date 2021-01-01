All it takes is a bit of bad luck or a bad day at the office and they are down. It really is that simple. I can see one of Leeds or Leicester winning because of the home factor etc, so I think Everton will need to win. And the nerves around Goodison today will be like nothing they've experienced before (well, for most of them).



I'm just going to sit back and enjoy it. I'll go the pub for a pint if they go down, and if they don't well guess what? They're up shit creek without a paddle next year regardless so we get to rejoice in how bad they are all over again. And it could well be worse with any exodus and/or transfer ban and points reduction, because I can't see them getting away with their financial issues once again.



