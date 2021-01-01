« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Police have got it covered lads remember.

Bill Kenwright   "They will break upon this fortress like water on rock. The Goodison hordes will pillage and burn, we've seen it before. Crops can be resown. Homes rebuilt. Within these walls, we will outlast them. We will cover the causeway and the gate from above. With 20 bizzies forming a wall, No army will ever breach that wall or set foot inside the Directors box

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
this is on the bbc site today, asking fans of the 3 clubs how they feel about relegation.  talk about being up your own arse ....


Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity

I've started writing this piece countless times before eventually accepting the words that truly express our feelings heading into Sunday.

Overwhelming anxiety and apprehension are the only way to describe our current psychological state.

Asking fellow Evertonians what the club means to them, feelings range from unrelenting affection to relentless misery.  The love for our club is what makes the misery of our current plight so heightened.

The golden years of the 1980s were, quite simply, the pinnacle of our club's existence.  Since those glittering days there has been a fairly steady decline, including numerous flirtations with relegation. That decline has rapidly accelerated over the past two seasons, as our current boardroom custodians are responsible for what can only be described as complete mismanagement.

Relegation battles are becoming a habit. You can only go so long before the inevitable happens. The ramifications would be vast and, without meaning to sound arrogant, outweigh the impact on both Leeds and Leicester.  It was said this week that if Everton go down, it would be the biggest relegation of the Premier League era. It's hard to disagree.

Players and staff know by now what this club means to us. They know what we have done for them over the past two seasons as well.

We are loyal, proud and have constantly shown we have the stomach for the fight.

We will be here, whatever the weather, whoever is wearing the shirt and whoever is sitting in the dugout. However, it is time to cash in some of our adoration. We need some payback.

Quite simply, it's do or die. It's fight or flight. It's win at all costs.

FIGHT. FOR. US.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
I assume all police leave has been cancelled this weekend on Merseyside in order to keep these in line? I doubt The Unflushables will get their richly deserved relegation, but if they do I can't see them behaving with anything like the class and dignity they believe they possess.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:36:20 pm
I assume all police leave has been cancelled this weekend on Merseyside in order to keep these in line? I doubt The Unflushables will get their richly deserved relegation, but if they do I can't see them behaving with anything like the class and dignity they believe they possess.

I fear you are right. Even the Bournemouth manager admits his teams do badly against direct teams. That's hardly a hopeful message from them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Hopefully Bournemouth mirror Mainz today despite having nothing to play for
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm »
Solanke could be our new hero and deserve a song if he delivers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
Whether they stay or go, the city will be bedlam. But of course, only LFC fans get stick for celebrating.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 05:29:25 pm
Solanke could be our new hero and deserve a song if he delivers.
A statue alongside a Divock one.   ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:46:13 pm
Whether they stay or go, the city will be bedlam. But of course, only LFC fans get stick for celebrating.

For the Wimbledon game in the nineties some reds had a blue painted coffin and a jazz band ready to march down county road. I wonder if anyone has any plans for tomorrow?  I think you would be needing the coffin ⚰️ if you tried that one though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 05:29:25 pm
Solanke could be our new hero and deserve a song if he delivers.

If he scores the goal that sends them down he will be worried about his own personal safety. The horde will be looking to blame any reds anyway and a Solanke goal would result in the gates of hell being opened.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm »
serious question:  have Everton arranged for extra security for tomorrow?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 06:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:46:58 pm
If he scores the goal that sends them down he will be worried about his own personal safety. The horde will be looking to blame any reds anyway and a Solanke goal would result in the gates of hell being opened.

I've been going for a walk later in the evening recently when it's a bit cooler.
I think I might go for a walk in the morning tomorrow.

