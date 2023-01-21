« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 798 799 800 801 802 [803]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1835575 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32080 on: Today at 05:33:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:13:37 pm
he was laughing his stupid gob off when they went one up the other day.

stupid fucker. (him, not you!)

Got relegated with WBA,now likely with Leeds (although they left it too late to be fair to him).

Maybe his relegation saviour halo's dimmed enough to keep clubs from giving him these gigs any more in the future.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32081 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:33:02 pm
Got relegated with WBA,now likely with Leeds (although they left it too late to be fair to him).

Maybe his relegation saviour halo's dimmed enough to keep clubs from giving him these gigs any more in the future.

maybe, but I think Leeds waited 3-4 games too long to drag him in.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32082 on: Today at 06:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:55:27 pm
Thread title should be changed to "The People's Club - cheating bastards rumbled".

I'd prefer "relegated" but we'll have to wait and see for that.

If they get relegated it should simply be titled 'Ever-gone'
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,775
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32083 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:54 pm
maybe, but I think Leeds waited 3-4 games too long to drag him in.

Maybe if he came in instead of Gracia but the squad is not suited to him at all. He could have probably done more with West Brom (they weren't in that bad a position when he took over) and that was 2 years ago and he's been out the game since.

Hodgson going back to Palace made more sense as he'd worked with most of those players and it was more of a back to basics. Hodgson himself was hopeless at Watford last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,803
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32084 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm »
If Everton scores early it's done for another season. Bournemouth won't be in any real mood to try and fight back. The longer it stays 0-0, the more interesting/nervous it gets though.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32085 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:38:52 pm
If Everton scores early it's done for another season. Bournemouth won't be in any real mood to try and fight back. The longer it stays 0-0, the more interesting/nervous it gets though.
or Bmouth score early / first.   and then add a second.

sigh .........
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32086 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm »
Bournemouth need to loan Origi for a game.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,556
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32087 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:26:41 pm
Sunday afternoon, will the unflushables finally take a trip down the premier league u bend 🙏
No.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,868
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32088 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm »
Really got a feeling these will finally go on Sunday, think they'll get beat and Leicester will win.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,341
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32089 on: Today at 08:03:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:18:56 pm
Really got a feeling these will finally go on Sunday, think they'll get beat and Leicester will win.
Im the same.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,695
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32090 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:18:56 pm
Really got a feeling these will finally go on Sunday, think they'll get beat and Leicester will win.

As always I agree with Craig.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,868
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32091 on: Today at 08:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:04:41 pm
As always I agree with Craig.

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,137
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32092 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,341
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32093 on: Today at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:04:41 pm
As always I agree with Craig.
4alx62vehxry" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,198
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32094 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:23:10 pm
If they get relegated it should simply be titled 'Ever-gone'

Evertoff? As in fuck?

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:38:52 pm
If Everton scores early it's done for another season.

The timing of the goal is irrelevant. It's more a case of how agitated the crowd gets the longer it remains goalless. A lot of that will depend on how the other matches are going though. Say if it's nil-nil and then word filters through of a late goal by Leicester or Leeds. So much depends on Everton getting complacent and both sides seemingly happy to play for the draw, when a result elsewhere suddenly throws a wrench into the game.

That said, if Solanke helps send Everton down, his statue should be built next to Origi's.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,341
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32095 on: Today at 08:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:04:41 pm
As always I agree with Craig.
dfhdfhdfh" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,695
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32096 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm »
People always think it is a formality for the team that needs the result the most. What is underestimated though is how much nervous energy will be used up by Everton's players in the build-up to the game.

Even if Everton scores first, if it stays at a single goal the mood will become more and more tense, especially so if Leicester are in front. Look at Newcastle the other night they had the result they needed a draw but still went to pieces in the last 15 minutes and could easily have lost.

Look at City going behind at Brighton and at home to Villa when it went to the last day. Look at our struggles against Boro and Wolves when we needed a result on the last day. At a single-goal lead Everton won't know whether to push on and try and score a second or to drop and try and tough it out.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32097 on: Today at 09:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:33:22 pm
dfhdfhdfh" border="0

Hopefully they get flushed #Sausages
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 798 799 800 801 802 [803]   Go Up
« previous next »
 