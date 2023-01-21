People always think it is a formality for the team that needs the result the most. What is underestimated though is how much nervous energy will be used up by Everton's players in the build-up to the game.



Even if Everton scores first, if it stays at a single goal the mood will become more and more tense, especially so if Leicester are in front. Look at Newcastle the other night they had the result they needed a draw but still went to pieces in the last 15 minutes and could easily have lost.



Look at City going behind at Brighton and at home to Villa when it went to the last day. Look at our struggles against Boro and Wolves when we needed a result on the last day. At a single-goal lead Everton won't know whether to push on and try and score a second or to drop and try and tough it out.



