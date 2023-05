Leicester and Leeds you would think will have to fight for their lives, whereas Bournemouth won't need to.



I'm not sure Leicester have that much fight about them, and both them and Leeds have little cohesion or composure. I think they best they can do is huff and puff and hope something goes their way.Bournemouth may turn up if they think there's easy points to be had. But if the pit is feral they'll likely just phone it in. But Everton have so many potential mistakes in them that Bournemouth may not need to try very hard.If it's the 85th minute and results look set to send Everton down, the crowd could be on the edge of a riot. That might cow the Bournemouth players.