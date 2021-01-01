« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32040 on: Today at 11:06:00 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm
Same but I also think the bitters will get at least a point, that late equaliser was the moment I thought they'd survive the flush.

In fairness to them, three of the points they'd picked up in recent weeks point towards them having some decent spirit & fight in the camp - their equalisers against Chelsea & Spurs were in the 89th & 90th minutes, respectively, and Wolves in the 99th of course. Those three late goals, plus Vardy's 80th minute equaliser away to Leeds last month, represent huge moments in their season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32041 on: Today at 11:18:38 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:06:00 am
In fairness to them, three of the points they'd picked up in recent weeks point towards them having some decent spirit & fight in the camp - their equalisers against Chelsea & Spurs were in the 89th & 90th minutes, respectively, and Wolves in the 99th of course. Those three late goals, plus Vardy's 80th minute equaliser away to Leeds last month, represent huge moments in their season.

Agreed. Even though Forest are safe that late goal to make it 2 - 1 to Brentford gave Everton hope. I think the same weekend Pickford saved a penalty to get them a point I think and Leeds miss a penalty a week later against Newcastle. Like you've said them late goals they got .
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32042 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
If they stay up, Im blaming Brighton

As important as that fluke Brighton result was for Everton, the more damning results that will likely keep them up is the draw against Leicester when Maddison missed a pen that should have taken them to 3-1 and the 1-0 win over Leeds when Meslier decided to go out to get the Echo enabling Coleman to score that daft goal. Those 4 points from those two matches will end up keeping them.

After that you can take your pick between the Brighton result and late equalizers against Wolves and Chelsea
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32043 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm
The prospect of Calvert Lewin being out and knowing they'll likely need to win is exciting me. Really glad it's gone down to the final day, I think it'll be funny regardless of whether they stay up or go down. I wouldn't bank on a Leicester win but think they could just get it, the actual result means little to West Ham even though they'll still pick a strong team. I think it's set up nicely for Leicester to do their part.

Should be a fun final day, the tension is probably already building after Leicester stayed alive with a point on Monday. Everton really have to play for the win and the entire ground will be a ball of nerves, bring it on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32044 on: Today at 12:43:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:09:39 am
Why does it have to be fucking Bournemouth, they're shite and already on the beach with cocktails in hand. I don't think this gigantic blue turd will flush on Sunday but next year, I truly hope.

Bournemouth are decent. Besides, everyone thought they'd get battered by Brighton
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32045 on: Today at 01:36:54 pm
Bournemouth have lost their last three and are objectively one of the worst teams in the league.  To give them credit they've had a couple of purple patches where they've got enough points to have been safe a few weeks ago but they aren't a good side.  Only Southampton have a worse goal difference than them.

I think Everton and Leicester will both win, probably Leeds too as Spurs are way off it at the moment.  Leicester can be left to think about what might have been had they tried to beat Newcastle.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32046 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm
Everton are even shittier
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32047 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm
With DCL out and Everton's other injury problems, they're going to struggle. It's a question of whether Bournemouth, Leicester and Leeds can put them under any pressure by actually doing something.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32048 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:50:29 pm
With DCL out and Everton's other injury problems, they're going to struggle. It's a question of whether Bournemouth, Leicester and Leeds can put them under any pressure by actually doing something.
Leicester and Leeds you would think will have to fight for their lives, whereas Bournemouth won't need to.
