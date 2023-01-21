With this season looking like it'll be remembered for City finally cheating their way to the CL and Newcastle gatecrashing top 4 at the first attempt, it just doesn't feel like the kind of year where we can hope for the simple joy of Everton finally getting relegated.
Fully expecting Pickford score a late winner direct from a goal kick, followed by both Manchester clubs somehow jointly winning the FA Cup, and Guardiola fluking a 1-0 triumph against Inter despite playing Haaland at LB in his latest big game tactical masterstroke.
No, you're being the miserable git.