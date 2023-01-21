« previous next »
Red Beret

  Reply #32000 on: Today at 09:35:50 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 09:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 09:05:41 pm
Yeah, all three will lose, and the pitch invasion at the pit will be the most Everton thing ever.

The very definition of winning without winning.

Everton have the most fight and cohesion.  Leeds are a bit behind them. Leicester have neither.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Reply #32001 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32001 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:22:30 pm
Nah, their offences have been more persistent than that and deserve a points penalty applied to the season when they were charged, so all three teams lose at the weekend, the bitters think they have got away with it and the pl immediately announce a 10 point deduction, having kept the relegation race running until the final matches to keep sky happier.
County Road will look like Bakhmut by Monday morning if this lot get flushed.
Boaty McBoatface

  Reply #32002 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32002 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm »
Whether they stay up or go down, fireworks will be going off Sunday night. Guaranteed.  ;D
andy07

  • Shat himself
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32003 on: Today at 09:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:46:43 pm
County Road will look like Bakhmut by Monday morning if this lot get flushed.

Bit worried about Everton wives. 
Boaty McBoatface

  Reply #32004 on: Today at 09:56:43 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32004 on: Today at 09:56:43 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:50:29 pm
Bit worried about Everton wives.
It's the toddlers I'm worried for, they'll be flying all over the shop!
moondog

  Reply #32005 on: Today at 09:56:49 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32005 on: Today at 09:56:49 pm »
Its going to be a crazy weekend if they dont survive the drop. God help us all.
DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32006 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm »
With this season looking like it'll be remembered for City finally cheating their way to the CL and Newcastle gatecrashing top 4 at the first attempt, it just doesn't feel like the kind of year where we can hope for the simple joy of Everton finally getting relegated.

Fully expecting Pickford score a late winner direct from a goal kick, followed by both Manchester clubs somehow jointly winning the FA Cup, and Guardiola fluking a 1-0 triumph against Inter despite playing Haaland at LB in his latest big game tactical masterstroke.

No, you're being the miserable git.
So Howard Philips

  Reply #32007 on: Today at 10:43:34 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32007 on: Today at 10:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:53:40 pm
Everton won't be relegated, even if Everton manage to draw/lose [i think Everton will win on Sunday though], guarantee Leeds/Leicester won't win their matches, Leicester missed the boat with the draws at Leeds then home to Everton, matches Leicester really needed the wins

Do you remember that time we were on to win the league even if we lost 1-0 against Arsenal?

That went well, didnt it?
Wingman

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #32008 on: Today at 11:01:01 pm
If they stay up, Im blaming Brighton
WhereAngelsPlay

  Reply #32009 on: Today at 11:04:54 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32009 on: Today at 11:04:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:43:34 pm
Do you remember that time we were on to win the league even if we lost 1-0 against Arsenal?

That went well, didnt it?

Don't think I'll ever get over that.
Al 666

  Reply #32010 on: Today at 11:06:02 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32010 on: Today at 11:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 11:01:01 pm
If they stay up, Im blaming Brighton

Imagine who they will blame if they go down.

Leicester....... Rodgers ex Liverpool manager.
Forest.......... Cooper ex Academy Liverpool manager.
Bournemouth. O'Neil ex Liverpool assistant U23 manager.

The Redshite.
PeterTheRed

  Reply #32011 on: Today at 11:14:44 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32011 on: Today at 11:14:44 pm »
So, a draw on Sunday is not enough for these?
CraigDS

  Reply #32012 on: Today at 11:15:12 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32012 on: Today at 11:15:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:14:44 pm
So, a draw on Sunday is not enough for these?

Only if neither Leeds or Leicester win. If not then it's enough.

Edit - Leeds would also need to win by either 3 or 4 too, not sure how it works when GD is equal.
Chakan

  Reply #32013 on: Today at 11:15:21 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32013 on: Today at 11:15:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:14:44 pm
So, a draw on Sunday is not enough for these?

IF Leicester or Leeds lose or draw then yes it is.
PeterTheRed

  Reply #32014 on: Today at 11:21:13 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32014 on: Today at 11:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:15:21 pm
IF Leicester or Leeds lose or draw then yes it is.

I think that Leicester will beat West Ham, who will be resting players and focus on Europe ...
WhereAngelsPlay

  Reply #32015 on: Today at 11:23:46 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32015 on: Today at 11:23:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:13 pm
I think that Leicester will beat West Ham, who will be resting players and focus on Europe ...

Same but I also think the bitters will get at least a point, that late equaliser was the moment I thought they'd survive the flush.
Capon Debaser

  Reply #32016 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32016 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:16:07 pm
Sounds like a plan. I'll bring my Speedo's
I know i didnt address it to you but you can read me like a book and I cant wait to see you again in those sexy pink Undercrackers you wear 7 days a week that your fat arse just eat up. Im sorry you had to start a thread on us falling out but you hurt me and i was scared to make the first move. I love you, ive always loved you, and its taken your thread to make me realise . So, Get your chubby pale irish arse around ere and lets get sweaty you Samwise Gamgee dimple arsed sexy bastard

Al 666

  Reply #32017 on: Today at 11:29:50 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32017 on: Today at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:23:46 pm
Same but I also think the bitters will get at least a point, that late equaliser was the moment I thought they'd survive the flush.

Leicester win and Everton draw and the turd gets flushed on goal difference. It could well be that Leicester's point at Newcastle that makes all the difference.

Bournemouth have a really good record against the bottom 5.

Two wins against Leicester, a win against Southampton and Leeds, a win and a draw against Forest plus they have beaten Everton 4-1 and 3-0 already this season.
PeterTheRed

  Reply #32018 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32018 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:23:46 pm
Same but I also think the bitters will get at least a point, that late equaliser was the moment I thought they'd survive the flush.

Well, if Everton draw, and Leicester win, Everton are going down on goal difference ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

  Reply #32019 on: Today at 11:31:30 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #32019 on: Today at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:29:50 pm
Leicester win and Everton draw and the turd gets flushed on goal difference.It could well be that Leicester's point at Newcastle that makes all the difference.

Bournemouth have a really good record against the bottom 5.

Two wins against Leicester, a win against Southampton and Leeds, a win and a draw against Forest plus they have beaten Everton 4-1 and 3-0 already this season.


Even better  ;D
