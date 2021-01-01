I was hoping former Evertonian Josh King or former red Jordon Ibe could score the goal to send the Ev down this weekend. I've also today discovered Ibe left in 2020 and Josh King the year after. What a completely unremarkable football club.
Don't get your hopes up, the coach welcome, the crowd fully backing them (which they are able to do when it matters), the form they are in, Bournemouth putting on the sun tan lotion.We've got those horrible Derbies again next year, like it or not
Don't think they are doing a coach welcome are they??
Bournemouth need to keep their hotel location under wraps.
They need to be as far out of the City as possible, should stay somewhere in Cheshire or out in Lancashire. Another option could be to ask if they can use the hotel at the Etihad campus.
Haven't we got bedrooms at the AXA? Let them stay in them
Ahead of Evertons crucial game with Bournemouth:🔹Patterson expected to miss out🔹Concern over Calvert-Lewin🔹Dyche hopeful on Mykolenko 🔹Godfrey touch and go at best 🔹Davies wait and seeAlso within article is Dyche essentially ruling out academy options for solving what could be a defensive nightmare. Raised this pre-Wolves and he hinted at a reluctance to introduce youngsters for games of this magnitude. Said he has looked longingly at Leighton Baines thoughFrom their Echo correspondent
However it goes must be a 100% propability of a pitch invasion at the end.
I reckon these, Leicester and Leeds all lose.So they'll stay up again.
Imagine if Bournemouth Leicester score early
There's no point in getting angry.If they stay up, theyre still shit and have a probable points deduction coming.If they go down, I'll be laughing for weeks and have a big shit-eating grin in front of every Everton fan I know for the forseeable.Just enjoy the ride folks.
A transfer window ban [this summer & next January], with points deduction would be hilarious if they stay up.
Ive got loadsa balloons, party sausages, cakes, jellies and ice cream and party poppers ready to celebrate in case it happens. Cant wait till Sunday. Think Ill be celebrating for monthsJust think, by half six on Sunday everything you ever wished aboot this shit stain club could come true and I cant fucking wait
DCL and Patterson did their hamstrings. Neither will play this weekend.DCL out up to 5 weeks.Everton are out of fullbacks.And their one decent striker is out.Worrying times.
