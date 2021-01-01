« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1829640 times)

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31960 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
I was hoping former Evertonian Josh King or former red Jordon Ibe could score the goal to send the Ev down this weekend. I've also today discovered Ibe left in 2020 and Josh King the year after. What a completely unremarkable football club.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31961 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm »
Don't get your hopes up, the coach welcome, the crowd fully backing them (which they are able to do when it matters), the form they are in, Bournemouth putting on the sun tan lotion.


We've got those horrible Derbies again next year, like it or not
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31962 on: Today at 02:04:35 pm »
Arise and take your place in history, Sir Dominic Solanke
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31963 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:00:42 pm
I was hoping former Evertonian Josh King or former red Jordon Ibe could score the goal to send the Ev down this weekend. I've also today discovered Ibe left in 2020 and Josh King the year after. What a completely unremarkable football club.
Ibe is unattached, has been since last year I think, has mental health issues, hopefully he can overcome them and find himself a decent club, always had the talent.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,807
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31964 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:02:07 pm
Don't get your hopes up, the coach welcome, the crowd fully backing them (which they are able to do when it matters), the form they are in, Bournemouth putting on the sun tan lotion.


We've got those horrible Derbies again next year, like it or not

Don't think they are doing a coach welcome are they??
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,314
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31965 on: Today at 02:51:31 pm »
Ive got loadsa balloons, party sausages, cakes, jellies and ice cream and party poppers ready to celebrate in case it happens.

Cant wait till Sunday. Think Ill be celebrating for months

Just think, by half six on Sunday everything you ever wished aboot this shit stain club could come true and I cant fucking wait
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31966 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm »
Honestly can't see any reason to buy Everton but to get the new stadium built and then sold on for a fairly quick turnaround.  They've mortgaged out the TV money, have god knows how much debt and interest payments  and have an incredibly poor squad.  On top of that it seems likely they'll face some sort of sanction once the FFP investigation completes. 
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31967 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:19:21 pm
Don't think they are doing a coach welcome are they??

No, they're going to set fire to the opposition coach instead. It's worked before.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31968 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Bournemouth need to keep their hotel location under wraps.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31969 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
No coach welcome, no DCL


Stop getting my hopes up
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31970 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Is DCL definitely out?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,000
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31971 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:15:39 pm
Bournemouth need to keep their hotel location under wraps.

They need to be as far out of the City as possible, should stay somewhere in Cheshire or out in Lancashire. Another option could be to ask if they can use the hotel at the Etihad campus.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31972 on: Today at 03:32:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:53 pm
They need to be as far out of the City as possible, should stay somewhere in Cheshire or out in Lancashire. Another option could be to ask if they can use the hotel at the Etihad campus.

Haven't we got bedrooms at the AXA? Let them stay in them
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31973 on: Today at 04:37:04 pm »
Need a secret underground bunker to keep them safe from harm the night before the game. Getting to the ground in a fleet of armoured cars and even then the fuming hoards will be offering death threats whilst they warm up.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,000
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31974 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:32:09 pm
Haven't we got bedrooms at the AXA? Let them stay in them

The shite would love that.

Kirkby is too close, the set the Wimbledon coach on fire and they were staying in Runcorn, so they'd need to be miles away to avoid the firework displays and other shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,807
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31975 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
Ahead of Evertons crucial game with Bournemouth:
🔹Patterson expected to miss out
🔹Concern over Calvert-Lewin
🔹Dyche hopeful on Mykolenko
🔹Godfrey touch and go at best
🔹Davies wait and see
Also within article is Dyche essentially ruling out academy options for solving what could be a defensive nightmare. Raised this pre-Wolves and he hinted at a reluctance to introduce youngsters for games of this magnitude. Said he has looked longingly at Leighton Baines though


From their Echo correspondent

Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31976 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:53:27 pm
Ahead of Evertons crucial game with Bournemouth:
🔹Patterson expected to miss out
🔹Concern over Calvert-Lewin
🔹Dyche hopeful on Mykolenko
🔹Godfrey touch and go at best
🔹Davies wait and see
Also within article is Dyche essentially ruling out academy options for solving what could be a defensive nightmare. Raised this pre-Wolves and he hinted at a reluctance to introduce youngsters for games of this magnitude. Said he has looked longingly at Leighton Baines though


From their Echo correspondent


So, they may be missing 1 half decent player
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,255
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31977 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
They'll beat Bournemouth guaranteed, although to be fair their fireworks stunt backfired against Southampton
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31978 on: Today at 05:14:06 pm »
I think with the game being at goodison against a rubbish side puts them clearly in the driving seat.
Will be watching the Leicester game in the hope that they can get a goal and put some pressure on the Everton players and anxiety from the fans would produce a toxic atmosphere
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31979 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
However it goes must be a 100% propability of a pitch invasion at the end.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31980 on: Today at 05:22:28 pm »
Imagine if Leicester score early and it becomes a bit cagey.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,857
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31981 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:16:58 pm
However it goes must be a 100% propability of a pitch invasion at the end.

Hopefully the same as the other time they did it vs Bournemouth... prior to them only getting a 3-3 draw.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31982 on: Today at 05:25:23 pm »
I reckon these, Leicester and Leeds all lose.
So they'll stay up again.   ::)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31983 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:25:23 pm
I reckon these, Leicester and Leeds all lose.
So they'll stay up again.   ::)

I can see this happening.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31984 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:22:28 pm
Imagine if Bournemouth Leicester score early
:)
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31985 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
Jammy jammy c*nts. leeds and leicester are not winning their matches. :no
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31986 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm »
There's no point in getting angry.

If they stay up, theyre still shit and have a probable points deduction coming.

If they go down, I'll be laughing for weeks and have a big shit-eating grin in front of every Everton fan I know for the forseeable.

Just enjoy the ride folks. ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,752
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31987 on: Today at 05:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:54:26 pm
There's no point in getting angry.

If they stay up, theyre still shit and have a probable points deduction coming.

If they go down, I'll be laughing for weeks and have a big shit-eating grin in front of every Everton fan I know for the forseeable.

Just enjoy the ride folks. ;D

A transfer window ban [this summer & next January], with points deduction would be hilarious if they stay up. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31988 on: Today at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:56:53 pm
A transfer window ban [this summer & next January], with points deduction would be hilarious if they stay up. ;D
Personally think lack of a transfer ban if they stayed up would bring even more hilarity, watching them trying to win the transfer window with no money would be endless fun rather than "we'd have been ok but for the Redshite-loving PL stopping us bringing in the players we want..."
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31989 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:25:23 pm
I reckon these, Leicester and Leeds all lose.
So they'll stay up again.   ::)

If you'd have offered me it going to the final day when they beat Brighton 5-1 the other week I'd have taken it. I mean no idea really what will happen, I'd lean towards them getting out of it, but there's 3 seriously bad teams in the mix on Sunday and I'm not sure you'd stake a penny on which way it might go. Certainly the most exciting final day for Evertonians since the hans segers affair.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,176
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31990 on: Today at 07:10:28 pm »
Everton seem to have the best recent form out the three of them which isn't saying much, admittedly.

This isn't going to be decided by skill. It will be some crazy slice of dumb luck.

Everton need a dash of complacency, and losing focus for a split second.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,826
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31991 on: Today at 07:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:51:31 pm
Ive got loadsa balloons, party sausages, cakes, jellies and ice cream and party poppers ready to celebrate in case it happens.

Cant wait till Sunday. Think Ill be celebrating for months

Just think, by half six on Sunday everything you ever wished aboot this shit stain club could come true and I cant fucking wait

Sounds like a plan. I'll bring my Speedo's
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31992 on: Today at 07:40:42 pm »
I have more faith in Everton dropping points than Leicester getting the win that theyll need

If Leicester sit back and try to be patient then theyre not clinical enough to take their chances. They need to go for it from the off. An early goal and I think West Ham wont be bothered in fear of injuries..

I cant wait for Sunday but I know by the end of the day, therell only be one outcome from all this. Leicester and Leeds have had plenty of chances. Why we think that anything will change on the last day is beyond me
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,209
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31993 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm »
DCL and Patterson did their hamstrings. Neither will play this weekend.

DCL out up to 5 weeks.

Everton are out of fullbacks.

And their one decent striker is out.

Worrying times.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,820
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31994 on: Today at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:11:29 pm
DCL and Patterson did their hamstrings. Neither will play this weekend.

DCL out up to 5 weeks.

Everton are out of fullbacks.

And their one decent striker is out.

Worrying times.
It won't matter, neither of the others will win.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Up
« previous next »
 