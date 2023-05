I think we have to remember that Bournemouth have already beaten Everton twice this season. 4-1 in the EFL Cup and 3-0 in the League. In both games Everton had 60 to 65% and Bournemouth picked them off on the counter.



Bournemouth have a really decent away record having won 5 away games already this season the same as Spurs and Brentford and only one less than us. They are also a poor match up for Everton because they have real pace and power on the counter. Everton really struggle when they have to push up and try and break teams down.



Then we have Gary O'Neil who was Barry Lewtas assistant at the U23's until 2021. I imagine he won't want his players to lay down for the bitters. It was the two wins against Everton just before the World Cup break that got him the job permanently.