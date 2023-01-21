So, do Everton just need a point next week to survive on GD if Leeds beat Spurs?



Risky kind of situation that, I can see Leeds (as shit as they are) beating Spurs. Not sure the GD between Everton and Leeds though, think Evertons is 4 better or something.



Best we can hope for, Leeds smash Spurs, score a couple of early goals, news gets through to Goodison, they realise they need to win, get nervy and let Bouremouth sneak a win.



Or Everton draw to finish on 34 points and Leeds overhaul the GD by beating Spurs by the amount of goals they need!



All a bit in unlikely....but you never know. Last day relegation battles can be strange affairs!



A little omen, I had my first knee op the day we played Everton in the 71 FA Cup...woke up to the great news we won!



My 4th knee op was 2 days before Istanbul...after the match, I struggled to the Greyhound and got pissed, bandages and stitches all over the shop!



My knee is finally being replaced 2 days before the final game of the season, more great post op celebrations!